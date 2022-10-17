Sean McVay Reveals The Plan For Rams Running Back Cam Akers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has cleared up some of the mystery surrounding running back Cam Akers.

McVay told reporters Monday that the Rams are looking to trade Akers prior to the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

McVay said the team is looking to help the third-year back "get a fresh new start."

Akers did not play in the Rams' Week Six win over the Carolina Panthers. At the time, McVay said that was due to "personal reasons."

Akers has averaged less than three yards per carry and scored just one touchdown this season. He missed most of the 2021 campaign due to a torn Achilles. He has never returned to his pre-injury form after averaging 4.3 yards per attempt as a rookie.

Still, as injuries occur across the NFL, there should be a market for Akers. Assuming Akers' time with the Rams is indeed over, Darrell Henderson should continue functioning as the team's lead back.