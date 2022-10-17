ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Sean McVay Reveals The Plan For Rams Running Back Cam Akers

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O9eQi_0ickL25L00

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay has cleared up some of the mystery surrounding running back Cam Akers.

McVay told reporters Monday that the Rams are looking to trade Akers prior to the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline.

McVay said the team is looking to help the third-year back "get a fresh new start."

"Sean McVay said they're looking to move RB Cam Akers to a new team: Help him look for a fresh new start." -- Gilbert Manzano

Akers did not play in the Rams' Week Six win over the Carolina Panthers. At the time, McVay said that was due to "personal reasons."

Akers has averaged less than three yards per carry and scored just one touchdown this season. He missed most of the 2021 campaign due to a torn Achilles. He has never returned to his pre-injury form after averaging 4.3 yards per attempt as a rookie.

Still, as injuries occur across the NFL, there should be a market for Akers. Assuming Akers' time with the Rams is indeed over, Darrell Henderson should continue functioning as the team's lead back.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

NFL World Feels Awful For Alvin Kamara Tonight

The NFL world feels awful for Saints running back Alvin Kamara during Thursday Night Football.  The Saints simply refuse to give Kamara the ball when they get down in the red-zone.  Instead, it's usually Swiss-army knife Taysom Hill getting the important carries near the goal-line.  ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
Athlon Sports

Angry Kyler Murray Video Goes Viral Thursday Night

Kyler Murray blew a gasket at his head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, during Thursday Night Football this evening.  Late in the first half, the Cardinals were trying to get a play off. Kingsbury appeared to be screaming from the sideline for Murray to snap the ball.  However, the Cardinals ...
ARIZONA STATE
Athlon Sports

Look: 49ers Players React To Christian McCaffrey Deal

The San Francisco 49ers have completed their offensive attack. Christian McCaffrey is the newest member of the NFC West franchise.  The Niners acquired the Carolina Panthers running back in a blockbuster trade this Thursday night.  Now, several San Francisco 49ers players - including Trey ...
Athlon Sports

Look: Here's How Kliff Kingsbury Reacted To Kyler Murray's Outburst

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray went viral Thursday night when cameras caught him yelling at head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline during the team's matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Another angle of the confrontation shows how Kingsbury handled it. Turns out, Kingsbury did an ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Stunning Todd Gurley News

Todd Gurley's playing days in the NFL have come to an end.  Gurley spent the week tweeting "thank you" notes to some of his favorite NFL idols and peers. It led some to believe an official retirement announcement would follow, but it never did.  Then on Wednesday, during an interview with ...
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To New York Jets Trade News

The New York Jets are 4-2 to start the season. Nothing's wrong, right? Wrong.  Elijah Moore, the team's 2021 second-round pick out of Ole Miss, has requested a trade. Why? He's not getting the targets he feels he deserves.  It's a frustrating situation for the Jets considering they've ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
12K+
Followers
716
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy