muddyrivernews.com
‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1
QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
khqa.com
Louisiana mayor, community reacts to police chief arrest
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief is behind bars after a man was found dead in his home. "It's a tragic event," said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter. "There's been eight fatalities over the last two and a half, three years dealing with the drugs and this just compounds it."
khqa.com
Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
khqa.com
Illinois previews state report card
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34
UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
Two construction workers killed in Illinois Scott’s Law crash
ILLINOIS (WTVO) — Two workers with a construction company were killed Tuesday morning when they were hit by a distracted driver while placing construction barrels on a highway. According to the Illinois State Police, around 8:03 a.m., the men were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer which had its yellow construction lights on. […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14
Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday
KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KBUR
Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges
Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
2 construction workers killed, state trooper injured in 2 separate crashes on Illinois highways: ISP
Two Illinois highway drivers are under investigation for violating the state’s “Scott’s Law,” in two separate crashes on Tuesday, injuring an Illinois State trooper and killing two construction workers.
khqa.com
Louisiana police chief, girlfriend face felony charges after man's death
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — UPDATE:. The police chief of Louisiana, Missouri, and his girlfriend have been arrested and charged following the death of one of her brothers. William Jones, 50, and Alexis J. (AJ) Thone, 25, are both facing felonies. On Monday, Oct. 18 around 9:53 p.m., an off-duty...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn allegedly threatens to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail, charged with Class 3 felony
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a trial next month, picked up another felony charge last week for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail. A charging document filed Friday in Adams...
Radio Iowa
Two road crew workers killed by distracted driver on Burlington bridge
Authorities say a distracted driver who was on her cell phone hit and killed two Iowa construction workers in a work zone on Tuesday. It happened on the Great River Bridge over the Mississippi River at Burlington. The Illinois State Police say a motorist, identified as 21-year-old Emily Johnson, was...
khqa.com
Flu hospitalization rates vary by race, CDC says
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared a report on how flu hospitalization rates vary between different races and ethnicities. The report stated that between 2009 and 2022, African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu...
KFVS12
Illinois addressing agriculture truck driver shortage
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season trucks on, the agriculture industry is in need of truck drivers. According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, farmers have been struggling to find adequate trucker numbers to transport goods and crops this season. To address the issue, the bureau has a new...
Classmates of construction worker killed in Burlington accident launch GoFundMe, here's how you can help
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on Tuesday, Oct. 18. A GoFundMe has been launched to support the memorial and family of a construction worker struck and killed by a car on Tuesday, Oct. 19 and it's already exceeding its goals. Pearson Franklin, a 20-year-old...
2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
muddyrivernews.com
Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar
HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
KBUR
Great River Bridge Accident
UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
