Schuyler County, IL

muddyrivernews.com

‘I’ve never seen anything like it … I’m appalled that it got passed’: Panel pleads for changes to be made to SAFE-T Act before Jan. 1

QUINCY — Adam Yates, chief of the Quincy Police Department, offered a story about a homeowner with a pool to help illustrate the flaws of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) criminal justice reform act. “It’s summertime, you’re out in your backyard, and there’s someone in your swimming...
khqa.com

Louisiana mayor, community reacts to police chief arrest

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — The Louisiana, Missouri, police chief is behind bars after a man was found dead in his home. "It's a tragic event," said Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter. "There's been eight fatalities over the last two and a half, three years dealing with the drugs and this just compounds it."
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Quincy coalition awarded funds to address systemic health disparities

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois is awarding up to $3.7 million to 18 different organizations across the state including one in Quincy to address systemic health disparities that have been highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Quincy ARISE Coalition, a partnership between Quincy Medical Group (QMG), YWCA Quincy, Bella Ease,...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Illinois previews state report card

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) will be releasing the state's report card this month. According to ISBE officials, this year's state report card included a higher rate of student growth compared to 2019. Officials say while growth has made a rebound from pre-pandemic...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Local 4 WHBF

UPDATE: Names released in fatal crash on U.S. 34

UPDATE: Illinois State Police released the names of the victims in the Fatal crash on U.S. Highway 34. Pearson J. Franklin, 20, of New London, Iowa, and Andrew Whitcomb, 35, of Burnside, Illinois, were walking behind their stationary pickup truck and trailer, which had its yellow construction lights activated, setting construction barrels for a work […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
aledotimesrecord.com

Felony charges and sentences in Knox County Circuit Court Oct. 11-14

Kyleigh Haase, 21, Monmouth, was charged with class 3 felony meth possession under 5 grams and misdemeanor charges of obstructing identification, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass to land. Samantha L. Kirk, 30, Galesburg, was charged with class 3 felony possession of a firearm with FOID revoked and misdemeanor...
KNOX COUNTY, IL
WHO 13

Iowa bicyclist dies after being struck by vehicle Wednesday

KEOKUK, Iowa – A southeast Iowa man died Wednesday after the bicycle he was riding was hit by a vehicle in Keokuk. It happened on U.S. Highway 136 near the intersection of Cleaver Street around 5:54 p.m., according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. Clark Pfeiferling, 57 of Keokuk, was riding a […]
KEOKUK, IA
KBUR

Keokuk man sentenced to federal prison for drug and firearm charges

Davenport, IA- A Keokuk man has been sentenced to 19 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm charges. 50-year-old John Herman Soper of Keokuk was sentenced Wednesday, October 19th to 19 years in prison after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.
KEOKUK, IA
khqa.com

Flu hospitalization rates vary by race, CDC says

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shared a report on how flu hospitalization rates vary between different races and ethnicities. The report stated that between 2009 and 2022, African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are more likely to be hospitalized with the flu...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
KFVS12

Illinois addressing agriculture truck driver shortage

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - As harvest season trucks on, the agriculture industry is in need of truck drivers. According to the Illinois Farm Bureau, farmers have been struggling to find adequate trucker numbers to transport goods and crops this season. To address the issue, the bureau has a new...
ILLINOIS STATE
WQAD

2 construction workers killed in crash on Great River Bridge

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.
BURLINGTON, IA
muddyrivernews.com

Real estate transfers in Hancock County for Sept. 2022

Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Raymond Webb of Bloomington sold a residence at 106 Ash in...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Sixth person arrested in connection to Oct. 9 beating death in Hannibal bar

HANNIBAL, Mo. — A sixth person has been arrested and jailed in connection to the death of a Hannibal man on Oct. 9. An arrest warrant was issued Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 10th Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Todd C. Haynes Jr., 22, of Hannibal, with first-degree assault. Haynes was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol on Monday because of the Hannibal Police Department’s investigation from Oct. 9.
HANNIBAL, MO
KBUR

Great River Bridge Accident

UPDATE: According to the Des Moines County Sheriffs Office, westbound traffic on the Great River Bridge should reopen by 2:30 PM, based on information from the Illinois State Police. Original story:. Gulfport, Ill.- The westbound lanes of the great river Bridge were shut down Tuesday morning due to an accident.
DES MOINES COUNTY, IA

