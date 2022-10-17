BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two construction workers from a Burlington, Iowa company are dead after a crash on Great River Bridge Tuesday morning, according to Illinois State Police. At about 8:03 a.m. on Oct. 18, the two workers were walking behind their stationary pickup truck while placing construction barrels for a work zone on the U.S. Route 34 bridge. The truck's yellow construction lights were on at the time of the incident.

BURLINGTON, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO