Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After 34 Years Police Identify Anna Kane’s Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Reading, PA
3 Fall Celebrations Coming up in Pennsylvania Dutch Country This MonthMelissa FrostLititz, PA
MAGA Lineup to Appear at Lancaster, PA EventMonica Leigh FrenchPennsylvania State
A Delicious Weekend in Lancaster County, PAMarilyn JohnsonLancaster, PA
3 Spooky Things to do in Lancaster, PA, This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
fox29.com
DA: Philadelphia man with 8 outstanding warrants wanted for teen double-homicide in Pottstown
POTTSTOWN, Pa. - Police are asking for the public's help, and offering a $5,000 reward, for any information leading to the arrest of a murder suspect in Pottstown. Deonte Kelly, 23, is accused of shooting and killing two teenagers near Fourth and Johnson street on Monday night. The victims, identified...
17-year-old arrested in murders of 2 teenagers in Pottstown, Pa.
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a double shooting in Pottstown, Montgomery County. The victims were a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.
firststateupdate.com
Troopers Release Details In Fairfax Grocery Store Shooting
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The investigation showed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
Mercury
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
fox29.com
Police: Argument between cleaning crews leaves man dead outside ShopRite in Oxford Circle
PHILADELPHIA - Things turned deadly when an argument quickly escalated into a shooting outside a ShopRite in Philadelphia's Oxford Circle section Saturday morning. Officers arrived to find a 44-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound to the chest at a ShopRite on the 6000 block of Oxford Avenue around 3 a.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WFMZ-TV Online
Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading
READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
fox29.com
Police: Man found inside car with multiple gunshot wounds in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was found inside a car in West Philadelphia injured from a shooting. According to authorities, police responded to 38th Street and Girard Avenue for reports of a person with a gun on Thursday night around 10:15 p.m. Officials say a 53-year-old man...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Who Died After Car Went Into Bucks County Creek ID'd
Authorities have identified a 56-year-old man who died after crashing his car into a creek in Bucks County. Michael Allan Fisher died after his SUV went into the Neshaminy Creek shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday, the Bucks County Coroner’s Office said Saturday. His death was ruled an accidental drowning.
fox29.com
Philadelphia police: Man ambushed by gunfire exiting his car outside bar in Bridesburg
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for two suspects they say fled the scene after opening fire on a man outside a bar in Philadelphia's Bridesburg section Friday night. The 30-year-old was getting out his car outside Ozzie's Bar on Edgemont Street when he was approached by two male suspects around 11 p.m.
fox29.com
Man shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, likely more than one shooter, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after police say he became the victim of a shooting in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. Reports of gunshots led police to a home on the 4300 block of American Street, where a 26-year-old man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest just before 5 a.m.
Main Line Media News
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington, Delaware was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
phillyvoice.com
Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek
The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting
A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police
A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
WFMZ-TV Online
Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead
RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
fox29.com
Dirt bike rider dies, passenger injured after North Philadelphia crash, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A dirt bike crash became deadly after colliding with a car Friday night on a street in North Philadelphia. Police say a 2016 Honda was attempting to turn onto Bristol Street when it was hit by a dirt bike around 8 p.m. The dirt bike had two people...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man, 20, charged for dating violence incident in University of Delaware dorm, police say
NEWARK, Del. - The University of Delaware Police Department has charged a Philadelphia man in connection with a dating violence incident on the campus. According to police, the incident occurred Thursday morning in a campus residence hall. Police say 20-year-old Sameer Ruffin of Philadelphia is facing several charges, including strangulation,...
Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police
POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
Comments / 5