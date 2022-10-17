ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coatesville, PA

firststateupdate.com

WILMINGTON, DE
Mercury

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Suspect jailed in fatal shooting in downtown Reading

READING, Pa. — A man is behind bars on a first-degree murder charge in the fatal shooting of another man in downtown Reading last month. Andre Lee Davis was committed to the Berks County Jail without bail Thursday night, according to court documents. Reading police had a warrant for...
READING, PA
NBC Philadelphia

BUCKS COUNTY, PA
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigate Shooting in Grocery Store Parking Lot

Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of a Wilmington area grocery store on Friday night. On October 21, 2022, at approximately 7:10 p.m., troopers responded to the ACME, located at 1901 Concord Pike, Wilmington regarding a shooting that had occurred. The ensuing investigation revealed that unknown suspect(s) parked their vehicle near the victim’s vehicle in the parking lot. The 36-year-old male victim from Wilmington, Delaware was returning to his vehicle when the suspect(s) fired a round striking the victim in his neck. The victim was transported to an area hospital for emergency medical treatment. No other individuals were injured.
WILMINGTON, DE
phillyvoice.com

Bucks County man identified days after drowning in Neshaminy Creek

The Bucks County coroner has identified a man who drowned in Neshaminy Creek on Thursday. Michael Allan Fisher, a 56-year-old from Bensalem, drowned after his vehicle was submerged in water. According to a press release on Saturday afternoon, an autopsy revealed the cause of Fisher's death was an accidental drowning.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting

A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Missing Teen Sought By Pennsylvania State Police

A Hummelstown teen has been reported as missing, according to the Pennsylvania state police. Emercyn Hope Winfindale was last seen at her home on South Crawford Road on Friday, Oct. 21, at approximately 12:30 a.m., according to the release. She is approximately 5’8″ tall, weighing approximately 165 lbs, with red...
HUMMELSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Richmond Twp. crash leaves 1 dead

RICHMOND TWP., Pa. – A crash in Richmond Township Friday afternoon left one person dead, authorities say. The accident happened on Dryville Road, near the intersection of Fleetwood Lyons Road. Police say a vehicle was traveling west on Fleetwood Lyons Road as it was approaching the intersection. The driver...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Double shooting in Pottstown leaves teenagers dead: Police

POTTSTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A deadly double shooting in Pottstown. Police responded to the scene before midnight at 4th and Johnson Streets.17-year-old Skyler Fox of Stowe and 18-year-old Brandon Baycote-Byer of Lower Pottsgrove were found shot to death. They were found laying next to Fox's car.CBS3 has learned that a parked car, with the engine still running, was found near the victims.A man who lives nearby says he was watching TV when he heard the gunshots."I heard pop, pop, pop, pop. So, about a good nine shots, maybe a little more," James Brinkley, a neighbor, said, "came out, seen the bodies down there."Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Pottstown Police Chief Mick Markovic say they found 10 cartridge casings, one projectile and a 9 mm handgun with an obliterated serial number.Authorities say autopsies on both bodies will be performed this morning.There's no word on what led to the shooting.Police have not made any arrests in the case.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pottstown Police Department at (610) 970-6570 or call Montgomery County Detectives at (610) 226-5553.
POTTSTOWN, PA

