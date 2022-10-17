Read full article on original website
arkansastechnews.com
In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I
Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
KATV
Pumpkin patchin': Arkansas pumpkin patches to visit this fall season
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — It's officially fall, so that means it’s the time of the year to break out the hot chocolate, light your pumpkin spice candles, and make family memories with your kiddos by visiting some of central Arkansas’ favorite pumpkin patches. During the months of...
onespiritblog.com
Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero
Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
Well-known Maumelle swan ‘Romeo’ passes away
A central Arkansas community is mourning the passing of a bird known by locals as “The King of Lake Valencia”.
arkansastechnews.com
Keeny Earns Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award
Taurino Keeny is the inaugural recipient of the Major General Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award at Arkansas Tech University. Keeny received the award from Johnston’s widow, Brigadier General Amy Johnston, during a ceremony in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Rotunda on Saturday, Oct. 15. A senior mathematics major...
arkansastechnews.com
Learn About K-12 Education in South Africa Thursday
Arkansas Tech University will offer the second installment of its virtual education series entitled “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” with a guest lecture by Bronwyn Desjardins on Thursday, Oct. 20. Desjardins, who is an Apple Distinguished Educator from South Africa, will speak at 9 a.m....
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Big turn out of Garland County high school students interested in voting polls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — As midterm elections grow closer, election commissions have been working to get organized and make sure they have things ready for the big day. Part of the preparations that go into that, is making sure that they have enough poll workers. Garland County has been...
Benton police: Man arrested for Little Rock killing connected to deadly Benton shooting
Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
Next-door neighbor shocked after deadly Benton apartment shooting also connected to shooting in Little Rock
Police are investigating two homicides in two cities where a 3-year-old girl was shot, both homicides are connected to one man.
Police searching for two missing Garland County girls
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
KATV
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
Friend speaks out after Conway High School Secretary shot and killed Friday night
Conway Police said two people died and another one was critically injured in a triple shooting Friday night.
