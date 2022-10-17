ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

arkansastechnews.com

In Memoriam: Jerry Charles Young I

Jerry Charles Young I, the English bulldog who restored an Arkansas Tech University tradition that had been lost for 76 years by serving as ATU campus ambassador from 2013-22, passed away peacefully from natural causes at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18. He was 9 years old. “I cannot imagine...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
onespiritblog.com

Jeff Puckett Recognized as Hot Springs Service Hero

Congratulations Jeff Puckett, Imaging (MRI), for being named a Hot Springs Service Hero in October 2022. Jeff was nominated by a patient. The patient said while she was in the hospital, she unknowingly dropped her heart monitor. Jeff found the heart monitor and went out of his way to call the heart monitor company and track the patient down.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Keeny Earns Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award

Taurino Keeny is the inaugural recipient of the Major General Gary W. Johnston Leadership Award at Arkansas Tech University. Keeny received the award from Johnston’s widow, Brigadier General Amy Johnston, during a ceremony in the Doc Bryan Student Services Center Rotunda on Saturday, Oct. 15. A senior mathematics major...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
arkansastechnews.com

Learn About K-12 Education in South Africa Thursday

Arkansas Tech University will offer the second installment of its virtual education series entitled “Comparing K-12 School Experiences from Around the World” with a guest lecture by Bronwyn Desjardins on Thursday, Oct. 20. Desjardins, who is an Apple Distinguished Educator from South Africa, will speak at 9 a.m....
THV11

Police searching for two missing Garland County girls

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Update: The girls have been located. The Garland County Sheriff's Office has requested the help of the public in locating two missing girls. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these girls is urged to please call the Garland County Sheriff's Office at (501) 622-3666.
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR

