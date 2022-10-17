ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: Freezing temps possible for some Monday night

By Jessica Lebel
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — Changes are coming to Denver’s weather as we get further into the fall season. Cold overnight lows will bring frost and freezing temperatures to parts of eastern Colorado.

Denver has yet to see its first freeze of the season with its first chance coming later this week.

Weather tonight: Freeze warning in place on Front Range

Monday night’s low temperatures will fall below freezing on parts of the Front Range. The areas impacted are north, south and east of Metro Denver.

A freeze warning is in place for these spots until 9 a.m. Tuesday. Make sure to protect your plants if you live in these areas.

Metro Denver could potentially see frost Monday night as temperatures fall to the mid to upper 30s.

Weather tomorrow: Seasonal temps, sunshine

After a chilly morning, Tuesday will be a nice weather day in eastern Colorado. Denver will see a high temperature of around 68 degrees, near the average of 65 for this time of year.

Winter is coming: Freezing temperatures recorded in parts of Colorado

Looking ahead: Mountain snow moves in Sunday

Temperatures will hit the 70s with dry conditions Wednesday through Saturday.

Colorado’s next storm system will push in on Sunday bringing cooler temperatures and precipitation changes.

Denver and the Front Range will most likely only see rain from the incoming Sunday storm but the mountains are expected to see decent snowfall accumulations.

The Pinpoint Weather Team will have more details on timing and totals as it gets closer.

