A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Atlas Obscura
The Strange, Awful Truth Behind Utah’s Eerie Stone Cross
For decades a crudely constructed, 20-foot-tall cement and stone cross stood in a hollow on the northern outskirts of Kaysville, Utah. Marked with a large letter K in the center, the cross was known to locals as Kay’s Cross. It couldn’t be seen from any road and was on private property, undeveloped except for a few footpaths that meandered deep into the woods. Its secluded location, unknown origins, and proximity to the Kaysville Cemetery made Kay’s Cross a fixture of urban legend.
Atlas Obscura
Nagcarlan Underground Cemetery
One of the practices brought about during Spain’s nearly 400-year colonial regime in the Philippines was a change in burial practices. Indigenous funeral customs varied widely across the archipelago, from mummification and mourning bonfires to hanging coffins on cliffs and cave walls in the Sagada Mountain Province. As the Spanish established a colonial government and missionaries worked to convert Indigenous Filipinos to Catholicism, some of those ancient burial traditions began to fade and European-style cemeteries were established in the Philippines.
Atlas Obscura
Strichen Stone Circle
Near the town of Strichen in northeast Scotland stands an ancient stone circle. Today, you’ll find a number of stones at Strichen: seven large slabs known as orthostats, a large recumbent stone that lays on its side, accompanied by two flanking stones at either end. The stones are set out in a circle measuring 15 meters in diameter. The larger stones rise from a continuous ring of much smaller stones.
Atlas Obscura
Cranston Street Armory
The Broadway–Armory Historic District of Providence may be a bit off the city center, but it’s a lovely neighborhood to walk around, full of 19th-century houses in Italianate and Queen Anne style architecture. And its crown jewel is its very namesake: the Cranston Street Armory. Designed in a...
Atlas Obscura
Gay Street
The name of Gay Street is very fitting to the nature and history of Greenwich Village, New York’s most famous home to the LGBTQ+ community. Just around the corner, on Christopher Street, stands the Stonewall National Monument, the site of the legendary riots that changed the world, revolutionizing the gay liberation movement and leading to the first Pride parade.
Atlas Obscura
Roberina Sidewalk Adverts
Living in the age of social media, it may often feel like there is no space free of advertising. But this is hardly a new phenomenon, as proven if you look down while walking the streets in the historic center of the city of Mérida. On some sidewalks, you...
Atlas Obscura
Mucklestone Church Anvil
In the English village of Mucklestone, amongst the typical tombstones and trees outside the parish church sits an anvil with a story of crowns, conflicts, and craftsmanship. In the 15th century, Mucklestone was entangled in the War of the Roses when the Lancastrian Queen watched the doomed Battle of Blore Heath from St. Mary’s church. (A stained glass window inside the church commemorates this battle.) From atop the church tower, Margaret of Anjou, wife of King Henry VI, watched over the battle taking place just a few miles away, as her forces fell in defeat to the Yorkists.
Atlas Obscura
Memorial to Alse Young and Lydia Gilbert
Though the witch trials of Salem, Massachusetts, are the most well-known, the first executions for witchcraft in the American colonies actually occurred 45 years earlier in Connecticut. Their names were largely forgotten for many years, but a librarian uncovered 17th-century church records that brought these stories to light. Alse Young,...
Atlas Obscura
The Campbell House
Immerse yourself in an experience of mining wealth in the early 1900s by visiting this perfectly preserved mansion. Once owned by the illustrious Campbell family, the house, its grounds, and the ornate carriage house are now known as “the largest artifact” in the collection of the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture.
