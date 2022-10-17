In the English village of Mucklestone, amongst the typical tombstones and trees outside the parish church sits an anvil with a story of crowns, conflicts, and craftsmanship. In the 15th century, Mucklestone was entangled in the War of the Roses when the Lancastrian Queen watched the doomed Battle of Blore Heath from St. Mary’s church. (A stained glass window inside the church commemorates this battle.) From atop the church tower, Margaret of Anjou, wife of King Henry VI, watched over the battle taking place just a few miles away, as her forces fell in defeat to the Yorkists.

