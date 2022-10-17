ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durant, OK

Comments / 0

Related
KXII.com

Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
CALERA, OK
KXII.com

Durant Fire educates public on fire prevention as winter weather creeps in

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -October is fire prevention month in Durant. Durant Fire Marshal Brandon Brooks said as we enter the winter months, people start cranking up the heaters and pulling out the space heaters. As a result, the department sees an influx of calls. To raise awareness, the fire department...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Durant leaders and businesses express employer woes to State Chamber

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -On Friday, Employers in Action, a program by Oklahoma’s State Chamber hosted a luncheon in Durant. Business leaders, elected officials, and employers were invited to discuss how the latest issues and policies impact business retention and their hiring process. The State Chamber opened the floor for...
DURANT, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
ARDMORE, OK
KXII.com

Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County. Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston. So...
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife. According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.
POTTSBORO, TX
KXII.com

Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed

MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
MANNSVILLE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy