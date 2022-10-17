Read full article on original website
KXII.com
Texoma restaurant takes their ingredients to the State Fair of Texas for the first time
DALLAS, Texas (KXII) - We are down to the last weekend to experience the State Fair of Texas this year, and one Texoma restaurant got to be a part of it for the first, and hopefully not the last, time. “We’ve had people tell us already we are their favorite,...
KXII.com
Choctaw elders receive keys to their new homes
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) -Choctaw elders have a new place to call home sweet home. This was made possible through the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Independent Elder Housing program. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy,” said Hellen Pittman, who at the young age of 101 is elated to move into...
KXII.com
Durant Fire educates public on fire prevention as winter weather creeps in
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -October is fire prevention month in Durant. Durant Fire Marshal Brandon Brooks said as we enter the winter months, people start cranking up the heaters and pulling out the space heaters. As a result, the department sees an influx of calls. To raise awareness, the fire department...
KXII.com
Downtown Sherman revitalization program offers 25k to renovate historic building into barber school
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A grant from the city of Sherman is helping property owners turn a vacant building off Travis Street into a place full of buzz- a barbershop. “What I am envisioning is to show young men and women what true entrepreneurship can be in the barbering industry,” said Alejandro Rodriguez.
KXII.com
Durant leaders and businesses express employer woes to State Chamber
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -On Friday, Employers in Action, a program by Oklahoma’s State Chamber hosted a luncheon in Durant. Business leaders, elected officials, and employers were invited to discuss how the latest issues and policies impact business retention and their hiring process. The State Chamber opened the floor for...
KXII.com
Ardmore’s Grace Center to open new shelter
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - The Grace Center of Southern Oklahoma, located in Ardmore, is planning to open a new shelter. Linda Heitman, Executive Director of Grace Center, said that with the homeless population growing, the shelter can’t come soon enough. “We are going to be creating an overnight emergency...
KXII.com
Drone helps deputies catch fugitive in Marshall County
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - A drone helped deputies catch a wanted man who ran from deputies overnight in Marshall County. Sheriff Donald Yow said around 1 a.m. Friday during a traffic stop passenger Zachary Jones ran off near the intersection of Highway 70B and McDuffee Road south of Kingston. So...
KXII.com
Pottsboro man arrested accused of threatening roommate with knife
POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - A Pottsboro man was arrested Tuesday accused of threatening his roommate with a knife. According to the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a disturbance on Kristin Lane where the victim had called 911 alleging that his roommate, Thomas White, 35, was going “crazy” and trying to stab him with a knife.
KXII.com
Johnston County couple taken to jail after Mannsville man stabbed
MANNSVILLE, Okla. (KXII) - A couple was arrested and booked into the Johnston County Jail after an attempted murder in Mannsville, according to the sheriff. Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the victim was flown to a hospital and was in critical condition as of Friday afternoon, after he was stabbed in his own home on Easy Street in Mannsville. Dodd said the victim was lucky to be alive when they found him hours after the crime happened.
