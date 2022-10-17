ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How to Watch FC Dallas, Austin FC Semifinal Matchup on Sunday

If you don't have tickets to see FC Dallas take on Austin FC Sunday night in the state capital you'll have to watch it on television -- the game is now sold out. Officials said single-match tickets sold out instantly leaving the only tickets available being those on the resale market.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Cowboys Visit Frisco School to Tackle Bullying

There were big cheers Tuesday for some Dallas Cowboy players and alumni who visited a middle school campus in the Frisco Independent School District. Held during national bullying prevention month, the Dallas Cowboys hosted a character conversation at Griffin Middle School, working with students on a variety of scenarios. “I...
ESPN

Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022

The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
247Sports

Dak Prescott Injury: Dallas Cowboys QB medically cleared to return to action

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, accordinga statement released on NFL.com. Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury required surgery and an anticipated four-to-six-week recovery timeline.
Yardbarker

Zeke 'Pride': Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club

Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox

NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
Larry Lease

Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday

Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories

Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
