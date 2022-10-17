Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO