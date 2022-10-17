Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
Two Men Facing Assault Charges Over a Chaotic Brawl at Local HootersLarry Lease
Electric Scooters Returning to Dallas with New Rules in PlaceLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
Related
Cowboys Loss Lesson at Eagles? ‘We Can Beat Them!’ Insists Dallas Owner Jerry Jones
"We should be encouraged," Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says of the Eagles experience and a lesson theoretically learned. "We can beat them.”
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How to Watch FC Dallas, Austin FC Semifinal Matchup on Sunday
If you don't have tickets to see FC Dallas take on Austin FC Sunday night in the state capital you'll have to watch it on television -- the game is now sold out. Officials said single-match tickets sold out instantly leaving the only tickets available being those on the resale market.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Cowboys Visit Frisco School to Tackle Bullying
There were big cheers Tuesday for some Dallas Cowboy players and alumni who visited a middle school campus in the Frisco Independent School District. Held during national bullying prevention month, the Dallas Cowboys hosted a character conversation at Griffin Middle School, working with students on a variety of scenarios. “I...
Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys lands No. 1 broadcast crew
Detroit Lions at Dallas CowboysDetroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys: Which broadcast crew will call the game?The Lions are in a tough stretch of games. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions will look to turn around their 2022 season when they travel to Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 7.
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.
Cowboys Coach Kellen Moore Evaluates 'Leaning On' RBs Tony Pollard & Ezekiel Elliott
The Dallas Cowboys run game has a been a large reason for the team's 4-1 record since quarterback Dak Prescott's injury in Week 1.
Cowboys WATCH: Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni Trolls Dallas - 'How 'Bout Them ...!'?
Did the Dallas Cowboys disrespect Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni last season?
ESPN
Cowboys' Jerry Jones: Dak Prescott 'determined' to play Sunday
FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones is hopeful Dak Prescott will be able to return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Detroit Lions after missing five games with a fractured right thumb. "Well, let's just say this: He's determined to [play]," Jones said on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas Stars, NHL Unveil Retro Reverse Jerseys for 2022
The NHL unveiled the latest adidas Reverse Retro 2022 jerseys for all 32 teams on Thursday. In a statement, the NHL said they and adidas worked with the teams to design the Reverse Retro jerseys "that call back to unique historic moments in each club’s history." The 2022 edition...
247Sports
Dak Prescott Injury: Dallas Cowboys QB medically cleared to return to action
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been medically cleared to play, accordinga statement released on NFL.com. Prescott suffered a thumb injury in the Dallas Cowboys' Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The injury required surgery and an anticipated four-to-six-week recovery timeline. The NFL report detailed that Prescott had...
Yardbarker
Zeke 'Pride': Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Joins Legends Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett in Exclusive Club
Two players in Dallas Cowboys history - just two - have done what Ezekiel Elliott managed to do on Sunday night. The 27-year-old star became just the third Cowboys running back to move past 10,000 career scrimmage yards (10,048 to be exact). In a game that was the classic "tale of two halves," Elliott and the Cowboys' ground game got into its grove against the Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys welcome Dak Prescott back – NFL is on notice
They had their chance. With Dak Prescott out, the NFL had the perfect opportunity to bury the Dallas Cowboys. Alas, they did not, and now the 4-2 Dallas Cowboys are in position and fiendishly determined to show the NFL exactly who they really are. When Dak Prescott went down to...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL Schedules Come Together for Sports Equinox
NFL, MLB, NBA and NHL schedules come together for sports equinox originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It may not be a traditional sports holiday like Christmas, Thanksgiving or the Fourth of July, but Thursday will be a mix of all three for fans. Oct. 20 is one of the...
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on Sunday
Dak Prescott is ready to return on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.Trac Vu/Unsplash. Following their loss on Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys turned their eyes toward Dak Prescott. Now it's been confirmed that Prescott spent a whole week of practice with teammates at The Star in Frisco. NBC 5 reports that the franchise quarterback has been cleared by team doctors, five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair the thumb he fractured during the Cowboys' Week One loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories
Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.
Comments / 0