Read full article on original website
Related
Pool Scouts now providing cleaning, maintenance services in Cedar Park, surrounding areas
Pool Scouts of Cedar Park began business on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Pexels) Referred to as a “go-to source for a perfect pool,” Pool Scouts started serving the Cedar Park community on Sept. 1. While the business mostly provides high-level pool cleaning and maintenance services, it can also offer...
10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
Downtown Georgetown businesses to participate in Imagine a Day Without Water
Imagine a Day Without Water is an annual, national education campaign that brings together diverse stakeholders to highlight how water is essential to all communities. (Courtesy Imagine a Day Without Water) Several downtown Georgetown businesses will participate in Imagine a Day Without Water on Oct. 20. Georgetown residents and visitors...
luxury-houses.net
An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million
5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Learn about the Georgetown neighborhood of North Lake
A home for sale for $649,000 in the North Lake neighborhood at 111 Wichita Trail is now under contract. Nestled in west Georgetown off Williams Drive, the North Lake neighborhood offers a country feel while still being close to the city. With about 375 homes, the neighborhood has oversized lots,...
saladovillagevoice.com
1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15
Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
Eater
New Luxury Rooftop Hotel Restaurant Overlooking Lady Bird Lake Is Now Open
The new luxury hotel in the Zilker neighborhood, the Loren at Lady Bird Lake, is opening its rooftop restaurant, Nido this month. It’ll be found on the eighth floor of the hotel at 1211 West Riverside Drive starting on Thursday, October 20. Nido will serve breakfast, lunch, brunch, and...
Local Bee Cave florist shop Magpie Blossom Boutique works to give customers a hometown experience
Magpie Blossom Boutique has flower displays for its various bouquets. (Courtesy Magpie Blossom Boutique) Nearly 10 years after opening her floral shop, Magpie Blossom Boutique, owner Nikki Mackenzie said she is still pursuing her dream of being a shopkeeper in small-town America. “I have always dreamed of basically living in...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22
The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
Learn about the Leander neighborhood The Fairways at Crystal Falls
The Fairways at Crystal Falls is a gated section of the larger Crystal Falls community. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Located off Crystal Falls Parkway west of Lakeline Boulevard, this gated section of the Crystal Falls community is hilly offering both canyon and golf course views. Many of the homes are custom-built.
kbeyfm.com
Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls
Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt
The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
SusieCakes to host grand opening celebration Oct. 22 in Westlake
A new SusieCakes location opened in the West Woods Shopping Center on Oct. 8 (Courtesy SusieCakes) SusieCakes, an all-American, homestyle bakery, opened in Westlake at 3267 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 123, Austin, in the West Woods Shopping Center Oct. 8. The bakery will have its grand opening celebration on Oct. 22.
Trends show active home listings are the highest in over a decade in the Austin metro
In the city of Austin, the median sales price rose 5.8% year-over-year in September to $555,000. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) September data from the Austin Board of Realtors shows active home listings in the Austin-Round Rock Metropolitan Statistical Area are skyrocketing, and houses are staying on the market for longer periods.
Hutto bakery looks to change name and expand menu with espresso drinks, savory treats
Cookies, Cupcakes and More has a selection of treats ready to go in its display case each day. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) Big changes are in the works at Hutto bakery Cookies, Cupcakes and More, but the business will still sell its signature baked treats. This is according to Darrian Noel...
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods
The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills
From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Texas
A major discount retail store chain is opening another new store location in Texas this month. Read on to learn more. On October 29, 2022, HomeGoods plans to open a new location in Austin, Texas.
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0