Bell County, TX

Community Impact Austin

10 commercial permits filed in Northwest Austin, including new Museum of Illusions location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Northwest Austin under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including costs and timelines, is subject to change.
AUSTIN, TX
luxury-houses.net

An Architecturally Striking Home with Exceptional Hill Country Views in Austin Listed for $4.2 Million

5102 Beverly Skyline, Austin, Texas is a newly constructed house with exceptional Hill Country views features an open kitchen, amazing living spaces, a game room, spa-like bathrooms, a heated pool, covered kitchen with stainless grill, sink and cooler area and more. This home in Austin offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with nearly 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5102 Beverly Skyline, please contact Brian Copland (Phone: 512-576-0288) & Kathryn Miers (Phone: 325-374-0720) at Realty Austin for full support and perfect service.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in Cedar Park, Leander, including new Planet Fitness location

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Cedar Park and Leander under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
CEDAR PARK, TX
saladovillagevoice.com

1,000+ acre property holds One Day Land Sale Oct 15

Southland Marketing and Development, Inc. marketed and conducted a one-day Land Sale for a 1,000+ acre development off of FM 2843 just west of Mustang Creek Ranch on property formerly owned by Double B Wildlife Ranch. Southland brought potential buyers from as far away as California to purchase 2.5 acre...
SALADO, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 10.20.22

The information used to produce the weekly KWTX “Restaurant Report Card” segments is gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.
TEXAS STATE
kbeyfm.com

Garage sale at FUMC-Marble Falls

Jerry Watkins of First United Methodist Church in Marble Falls shared details on the church’s garage sale on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 21-22. Proceeds go to local mission programs.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Contested 775-acre Persimmon development in Buda, Austin grinds to halt

The Buda City Council tabled the development agreement with MileStone Community Builders Oct. 18 for 775-acre Persimmon project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Following almost 10 months of meetings, an hour of discussion Oct. 18 and an executive session, the Buda City Council unanimously voted to table a development agreement between the city and MileStone Community Builders for its 775-acre Persimmon project that spans across the Buda and Austin extraterritorial jurisdictions. The development itself is the coupling of the 349-acre acre Bailey Tract and the 426-acre Armbruster Tract, of which there are just over 200 acres in the city of Austin's ETJ.
BUDA, TX
Community Impact Austin

Projects for resealing, replacing street pavement underway in several Georgetown neighborhoods

The city of Georgetown began a series of street maintenance projects in select neighborhoods Sept. 14, with work continuing through October. This includes applying a high-performance surface seal to the top of the roadway in Churchill Farms, Georgetown Crossing, Meadows of Georgetown, Sun City and Georgetown Village, according to city documents.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Baldinucci Pizza now open in West Lake Hills

From left: Gabriel, Patricia and Salvatore Baldinucci. The family owns and operates Baldinucci Pizza in West Lake Hills and South Austin. (Courtesy Baldinucci Pizza Romana) Baldinucci Pizza Romana opened its first brick-and-mortar store Oct. 18 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 110, West Lake Hills. Baldinucci Pizza opened in March...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

