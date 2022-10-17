ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oologah, OK

Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation

At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype

Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction

The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Going, Going, Gone: Sapulpa Herald Building Demolished

More than almost any other building in Sapulpa, the small, almost nondescript structure at 16 S. Park defined the Oil Capital of the Southwest. Now, that small building of a million stories is gone, a wide patch of concrete and brick the only sign remaining that there was ever a building there at all.
SAPULPA, OK
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs

A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
TULSA, OK
TUESDAY FORECAST: Cold front brings freezing temperatures

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning brought us some cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday night will bring quickly falling temperatures with calm winds. The record low for October 18 is 27 degrees, and the forecast currently has a low of 26 degrees for today. We...
TULSA, OK
BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
BROKEN ARROW, OK

