Multiple fire departments respond to industrial building fire in Catoosa
CATOOSA, Okla. — Multiple fire departments are on the scene of a fire at a metal galvanizing plant, east of the Port of Catoosa, near State Highway 266 and South 4100 Road. Fire crews from Catoosa, Verdigris, Tulsa and Claremore were all on the scene. They said they were...
Tulsa Fire Department contains house fire in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a fire in north Tulsa Tuesday afternoon. Residents were able to see smoke rising above their neighborhood near Admiral and Yale around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday. TFD said the fire started from a shed that extended to another shed, but...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Osage County Collision Results in AirVac Transportation
At approximately 4:30 am this morning, a GMC Sierra driving westbound on OK-20 near OK-18 and about 3 miles outside of Fairfax in Osage County was involved in a collision when the vehicle ran into a tree. The driver of the vehicle was Calvin Stroud, age 76, or Wagoner. Wagoner was transported by Miller EMS to Fairfax Regional Medical Center then transferred by AirVac to Saint Francis Medical Center in Tulsa with internal injuries.
Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at Owasso construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — Police say vandals caused more than half a million dollars in damages at a construction site in Owasso, near 76th Street North and North Memorial Drive. Not only did the vandals tear up equipment, but they also dug up part of the road which damaged the car of an innocent driver.
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Take a look at Jack in the Box’s new prototype
Jack in the Box hopes to convince franchisees to build new units, so it is jumping on the takeout-only bandwagon to get that done. The San Diego-based burger chain on Wednesday said that it recently opened a location in Tulsa, Okla., that could provide operators with a more efficient expansion program in the coming years.
Tulsa Deputies Clears Van Driver Related To 'Attempted' Child Abduction
The owner of the van related to an attempted child abduction was identified and spoke with investigators, according to the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. TCSO said the driver has now been cleared as a person of interest in this investigation. Deputies had stated that the attempted child abduction was captured on video in Sand Springs on Sept. 30 and that the van was seen following a school bus near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive.
sapulpatimes.com
Going, Going, Gone: Sapulpa Herald Building Demolished
More than almost any other building in Sapulpa, the small, almost nondescript structure at 16 S. Park defined the Oil Capital of the Southwest. Now, that small building of a million stories is gone, a wide patch of concrete and brick the only sign remaining that there was ever a building there at all.
Kirkpatrick Heights Master Plan Aims To Utilize 56 Acres As Business District
The City of Tulsa now has a final draft of the Kirkpatrick Heights Greenwood Master Plan and is asking for the public's input. The plan took more than a year to create and has been community-led from the beginning. An 11-member Leadership Committee has worked with city staff and PartnerTulsa...
Tulsa Police Believe Cold Temperatures Are Reason For Woman's Death
Tulsa Police are investigating a woman's death after a record-breaking cold snap. The woman was found Tuesday morning across the street from the Tulsa Day Center, officers said. It is expected to stay above freezing Wednesday night. However, The Day Center wants people to know they do their best to...
Creek County Authorities Ask For Help In Missing Woman Search
The Creek County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman. Deputies say Stephanie Fuller was reported missing over the weekend, but she has not had any contact with family for more than a year. They say she was last seen in the Sapulpa area...
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
Police Investigating Broken Arrow Hotel Parking Lot Shooting
Authorities in Broken Arrow are investigating a hotel parking lot shooting on Monday. The Broken Arrow Police Department said shooting happened at 4900 W. Place Avenue, which is the Homewood Suites. BAPD said McAuliffe Elementary and the Union 8th Grade Center were on lockdown, but those have now been lifted.
KTUL
Game wardens bust large party after illegal burn pile, trash found in wildlife area
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Game Wardens wrote 42 citations for illegal assemblage on a wildlife management area after several burn piles and large amounts of trash were found in the area. OGW said they were called to investigate trash dumping on the Oolagah Wildlife Management Area and...
64-year-old Rogers Co. man dies in ATV accident
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a 64-year-old Owasso man was killed in an ATV accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
KTUL
TUESDAY FORECAST: Cold front brings freezing temperatures
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — This morning brought us some cooler temperatures with lows in the upper 20s. Tuesday night will bring quickly falling temperatures with calm winds. The record low for October 18 is 27 degrees, and the forecast currently has a low of 26 degrees for today. We...
Okmulgee Police To Provide Update On Search For Missing Men
Okmulgee police will provide updates on an investigation into four missing men Monday at noon. Four bodies were found in the Deep Fork river on Friday just days after police began searching for four missing men. Investigators have not confirmed that the bodies found are the missing men to this...
TCSO Locates Van Driver Related To Attempted Child Abduction
--- Authorities are investigating an attempted child abduction that was captured on video in Sand Springs last month. The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Monday that video captured a van following a school bus on Sept. 30 near the intersection of W. 10th Street and Valley Drive. Authorities said an...
BA Police: Schools placed on a lockdown after juvenile was shot at a nearby hotel
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot in the parking lot of a Homewood Suites near Kenosha and S Garnet. Broken Arrow Police’s Ethan Hutchins confirmed to FOX23 the shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. Union 8th Grade Center and McAuliffe Elementary were under a 30 minute lockdown due to the shooting, Hutchins said.
Tulsa attorney to file a lawsuit against City of Locust Grove after police shot dogs
LOCUST GROVE, Okla. — A Tulsa Attorney has notified the city of Locust Grove he intends to file a federal lawsuit after police shot two stray dogs and left them for dead back on Aug. 11. One of the dogs, now named Lucky, survived the shooting and went back...
