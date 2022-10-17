Addepar Investor Sentiment Index: Quite Bearish as Number of Investors Trading Below Historical Levels

Read full article on original website
Related
crowdfundinsider.com
INX to List Advent Token, a Digital Security for Advent Entertainment
Next week, Advent Entertainment will pursue a digital security offering on INX for a token tied to royalties. Advent aims to produce films, television shows, video games, and more. The initial token sale hopes to raise a minimum amount of $15 million. The tokens are being issued under Reg D...
crowdfundinsider.com
StartEngine Reports Topping One Million Users
StartEngine, one of the largest investment crowdfunding platforms in the US, is reporting that it has surpassed one million users. While this does not necessarily mean one million active investors, there should be a high correlation between registered users and investors. StartEngine also shares that to date, it has enabled...
crowdfundinsider.com
FT Partners Publishes Q3 2022 Crypto, Capital Markets Tech Insights
FT Partners Research recently announced the publication of their Q3 2022 Crypto & Capital Markets Tech Insights report, providing the review of global deal activity for the Crypto & Blockchain and Wealth & Capital Markets Tech sectors “with analysis across private company financings, IPOs, and M&A transactions.” FT Partners is the top boutique investment in the Fintech sector, having participated in most of the prominent investing rounds for the most prominent Fintechs and thus has keen insight into innovative financial services firms.
crowdfundinsider.com
Digital Bank N26 to Offer Crypto Trading, Starts with Austria Powered by Bitpanda
Digital bank N26, based in Germany, will soon offer cryptocurrency trading to its account holders. According to a Tweet, Austria will be the first country to allow an account holder to trade digital assets with other European countries coming soon. The crypto trading services will be provided by Bitpanda, a...
crowdfundinsider.com
POS Fintech DivideBuy Reports £250 Million in Sales
DivideBuy, a UK-based Fintech that provides point of sale (POS) financing, has topped £250 million in lifetime sales, according to a note from the company. The company was founded in 2014. DivideBuy reports over 500 merchants in the UK and claims its customers have boosted sales conversions by 70%...
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Southwest CEO Shares Some Bad News for Passengers
During the early days of the covid pandemic, airlines went into self-preservation mode. Flights were slashed, employees were furloughed or laid off, and the entire industry went into a sort of hibernation. Southwest Airlines (LUV) handled the unprecedented situation better than most of its rivals. It avoided layoffs but did...
crowdfundinsider.com
Coinbase Boosts USDC Access
In a move to support the adoption of USDC, the Circle issued dollar-based stablecoin, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) has waived commission fees when buying or selling USDC via any fiat currency on Coinbase, “from AUD to ZAR.”. USDC is the second largest stablecoin by market cap after Tether and the 4th...
crowdfundinsider.com
Weltio Aims to Provide Auto-Investing in Latin America, Raises Capital on Wefunder
Weltio, a Y-Combinator alumni that aims to service Latin American investors with an investing app, is raising growth capital on Wefunder. According to the offering page, Weltio is aiming to raise $1.15 million in a SAFE with a $15 million valuation cap. So far, Weltio has raised $969,104 of its goal in a side-by-side offering issuing securities under Reg CF and Reg D. While Reg D is for accredited investors, Reg CF accepts non-accredited investors as well. So far, the bulk of the funding has been raised under Reg D – under the same terms as Reg CF. Weltio previously raised $950K from several VCs and angel investors. Weltio is taking reservations for its offering so documents are not yet available.
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Bookkeep Aims to Eliminate Manual Data Entry in Accounting Industry
Bookkeep, the “smarter” accounting automation platform, announced a $6.6 million seed+ round of funding led by Fin Capital, “with participation from existing investors TTV Capital, Argonautic Ventures, Lerer Hippeau, Haymaker Ventures, and others.”. This investment round brings Bookkeep’s total funding “to $10 million, following a $3.3 million...
crowdfundinsider.com
CrossTower Still Interested in Buying Voyager Digital Assets, Lawyer Reveals
Virtual currency trading company CrossTower continues to pursue a potential deal to acquire the assets of the once-leading and now-bankrupt Voyager Digital Ltd. out of bankruptcy, a lawyer for CrossTower noted at a court hearing on Wednesday (October 19, 2022). John Ashmead, CrossTower’s lawyer, a partner at Seward & Kissel...
crowdfundinsider.com
Berlin-based Crypto-focused Neobank Nuri to Shut Down Business Operations
Nuri was founded in 2015 under the name Bitwala with the purpose “to make Bitcoin spendable.”. Over the years, the business has “gone through several transformations and re-positionings, ups and downs,” until it has become Nuri, the bank account “to grow your money.”. The team’s vision...
crowdfundinsider.com
Change Extending European Crowdfunding Rules Compliance Published in EU Journal
As was previously reported, the compliance date for ECSPR, or European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulation, has been extended from November 2022 to November 2023 for all EU member states. This means that platforms intending to offer securities crowdfunding across the EU now have another year to gain approval. Under ECSPR,...
crowdfundinsider.com
Fintech Automation Selects ForwardAI to Provide Access to Accounting Data for Financial Institutions
ForwardAI, a fintech providing aggregated access to accounting & business data and analysis, announced its partnership with FinTech Automation, a financial technology company that allows fintechs and traditional financial institutions (FIs) to offer various embedded finance and banking-as-a-service products. Through the partnership, FinTech Automation will “adopt ForwardAI’s premium API for...
crowdfundinsider.com
Redfin: Home Sales Sink 20% in September as Super High Mortgage Rates Crush the Market
Rising interest rates, giga-high inflation, and a wobbly economy is having a profound impact on the housing market, according to data from Proptech Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN). The company reports that home sales and listings in the US have tanked by 20% during the month of September. Redfin states that the...
crowdfundinsider.com
UK’s Atom Bank Appoints Andrew Marshall as New CFO
UK-based challenger bank Atom has appointed Andrew Marshall as the company’s chief financial officer. He will be replacing Atom co-founder David McCarthy whose departure was first reported in September of this year. Marshall has reportedly worked at Atom for the past six years, holding several key roles and was...
crowdfundinsider.com
Chase Brings Payday Early to Secure Banking Clients
Chase, the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), announced it is giving Secure Banking customers more flexibility “over how they manage their money by providing access to direct deposits up to two days early.”. Beginning this month, Secure Banking customers will “receive...
crowdfundinsider.com
Latin America: Bitso Tops 6 Million Users
Top crypto trading platform Bitso says it has surpassed 6 million users in Latin America while claiming it is in the midst of a growth spurt the fastest they have seen since its inception in 2014. Bitso states that in the past year, it has doubled its client base even...
crowdfundinsider.com
Primer, Coinbase Forge Integration to Make Crypto a Standard Payment Method
Primer, which claims to be the world’s first automation platform for payments and commerce, and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have announced a strategic integration that “allows merchants in markets across the globe to add crypto as a standard method of payment at checkout.”. Coinbase Commerce, Coinbase’s platform to help...
Comments / 0