Read full article on original website
Related
Manchester United report: Diego Simeone says Cristiano Ronaldo has never been close to Atletico Madrid – and never will be
Manchester United's star striker was linked with a move to Atleti in the summer.
Harry Kane willing to risk World Cup dream with England to fire Tottenham to Premier League glory this season
HARRY KANE is ready to risk his World Cup dream to keep Tottenham in the title hunt. Spurs boss Antonio Conte is adamant that striker Kane will put club before country in his remaining seven games before flying off to Qatar as England captain. A big test awaits tonight with...
Trinity Rodman looks stunning at Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris: ‘Dreams do come true’
Washington Spirit star Trinity Rodman was honored for her incredible career as a soccer player. The athlete looked stunning walking the red carpet at the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris, joining the coveted list of 20 female players, being recognized for their talent and skills. ...
Kylian Mbappe Booed At Ballon d'Or Ceremony Despite Denying Reports He Wants To Leave PSG
Mbappe was given a villain's reception as he arrived at the Theatre du Chatelet.
Zinedine Zidane cannot stop smiling as he hands Karim Benzema Ballon d’Or and congratulates Real Madrid star
ZINEDINE ZIDANE was beaming like a Cheshire cat as he awarded fellow countryman Karim Benzema the Ballon d'Or. Juventus and Real Madrid legend Zidane, 50, was the last Frenchman to win the coveted prize when he collected the gong back in 1998. But Benzema ended that 24-year wait on Monday...
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to being dropped from Man Utd squad
Cristiano Ronaldo posts a response to being dropped from the Manchester United squad that will face Chelsea after his antics in the 2-0 Tottenham win.
I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
Real Madrid star Thibaut Courtois slams Ballon d’Or chiefs after best keeper award win as Iker Casillas slates decision
REAL Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois has taken a dig at the Ballon d’Or organisers after being voted last season’s finest shot-stopper but missing out on a place on the best player podium. The 30-year-old was awarded the Yashin Trophy for his feats between the sticks but only ended...
Real Madrid star Karim Benzema, 34, makes retirement announcement after winning Ballon d’Or
KARIM BENZEMA vowed to end his career at Real Madrid after winning the 2022 Ballon d'Or. The striker was recognised for his efforts in helping Real win LaLiga and the Champions League, with the Frenchman notching 44 goals last season. At 34-years-old he is the oldest winner of the award...
Gerard Pique could have to wear Shakira’s name on his Barcelona shirt in awkward move after split from pop star
BARCELONA defender Gerard Pique could be forced to wear the name of his ex Shakira on his shirt in an awkward situation at the Nou Camp. Reports in Spain say the Colombian singer could be the next to benefit from the Catalan club’s sponsorship with Spotify after they opted to wear the OVO owl on their jersey in Sunday’s El Clasico.
mailplus.co.uk
Klopp: I’m no racist
JURGEN KLOPP has rejected claims that his comments before Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City were ‘borderline xenophobic’ and insisted he would hate himself if that was the case. Liverpool have been exploring all legal avenues since Monday after an anonymous briefing from City alleged that Klopp saying...
SB Nation
Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start
Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
SB Nation
Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut
Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
hypebeast.com
Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey
The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit
Cristiano Ronaldo's final chance to win a World Cup just hit a speed bump after an injury to a crucial Portugal teammate. The post Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal’s World Cup Chances Just Took a Massive Hit appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
SB Nation
Chelsea fans’ preferred lineup against Brentford: Sterling to try it at right wing-back again?
Chelsea make the short trip down the road to Brentford and will be looking to secure an important three points tonight. The injury list has unfortunately added a name since the game against Aston Villa, limiting our options a bit more. THE PEOPLE’S CHOICE. The WAGNH community had no...
SB Nation
Alisson Becker Runner Up For Yashin Award
The nascent Yashin Award was presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday. The award honors the player chosen as the best goalkeeper of the year. Alisson Becker won the first iteration of the award in 2019, the same year his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk was the runner-up for the whole shebang.
Watch: Darwin Nunez Scores Wonderful Header To Open Scoring Against West Ham
Watch Darwin Nunez's brilliant header as Liverpool go 1-0 up at home to West Ham in the Premier League.
Comments / 0