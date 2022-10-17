ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos

Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
The Independent

I am misunderstood – Jurgen Klopp rejects claims he inflamed Anfield tensions

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has rejected claims his pre-match comments about Manchester City inflamed tensions ahead of Sunday’s win at Anfield.The Reds’ performance in inflicting the Premier League champions’ first defeat of the season was overshadowed by scenes off the pitch which saw coins thrown at Pep Guardiola and visiting fans singing songs and writing graffiti about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.After the match, City, who also claimed one of their coaches had sustained windscreen damage from something thrown from the street, expressed privately a view that Klopp talking about their limitless spending power – and that of other Gulf...
mailplus.co.uk

Klopp: I’m no racist

JURGEN KLOPP has rejected claims that his comments before Liverpool’s defeat of Manchester City were ‘borderline xenophobic’ and insisted he would hate himself if that was the case. Liverpool have been exploring all legal avenues since Monday after an anonymous briefing from City alleged that Klopp saying...
SB Nation

Everton at Newcastle: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | DCL, Gordon start

Frank Lampard has decided to go with Dominic Calvert-Lewin from the start, with Anthony Gordon reinstated after coming back from suspension. Eddie Howe has named an unchanged lineup from the weekend. Everton. Newcastle. Everton take on Newcastle United in a midweek game as the Premier League heats up ahead of...
SB Nation

Calvin Ramsay Scores on Liverpool Debut

Calvin Ramsay finally made an appearance in competitive Liverpool action, coming off the bench to score for the Liverpool Under-21s in an EFL Trophy game against Accringston Stanley. Together with fellow Scotsman Ben Doak, Ramsay helped to rally the LFC U21s from a 3-0 deficit, although they fell short of...
hypebeast.com

Karim Benzema Celebrates Ballon d’Or Win With a Golden Real Madrid Jersey

The Ballon d’Or is football’s biggest individual sporting achievement. The award is given to the best footballer of the year and since 2008, the top prize has been shared between arguably, the two best players in history: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. And while Croatian footballer Luka Modric took the prize home in 2018, the beautiful game’s recent history will always be referred to as the Messi x Ronaldo era.
SB Nation

Alisson Becker Runner Up For Yashin Award

The nascent Yashin Award was presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday. The award honors the player chosen as the best goalkeeper of the year. Alisson Becker won the first iteration of the award in 2019, the same year his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk was the runner-up for the whole shebang.

