Truss sees UK vision dismantled as rivals fight for her job

By Alex Wickham, Kitty Donaldson and Joe Mayes - Bloomberg News (TNS)
 5 days ago

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss was clinging to power on Monday after suffering the abject humiliation of being forced to U-Turn on much of the economic program she announced only last month.

The premier watched on in the House of Commons as Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, the former leadership rival she installed to rescue her premiership, dismantled much of what was left of her Sept. 23 “Growth Plan.” She later apologized for her mistakes in a BBC television interview.

The astonishing reversal — designed to bring stability to the financial markets after weeks of turmoil — leaves Truss in office but toothless and unable to proceed with the tax-cutting platform that won her the Conservative Party leadership contest.

Now, even the premier’s closest supporters are asking how long her leadership can last, according to ministers and aides in her government, who asked not to be named discussing her future. Truss is braced for further challenges to her authority in coming days, they said.

However, both Truss allies and internal opponents expressed doubts that she could be removed as soon as this week. Only five Tory MPs have publicly called for her to quit, and some two-thirds would need to do so for Conservative leadership rules to be changed. She’s currently protected for her first year of office.

“I’m sticking around because I was elected to deliver for this country,” Truss told the BBC late on Monday. “I will lead the Conservatives into the next general election.”

Hunt’s statement followed Truss’ sacking three days ago of his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in a desperate bid to stay in power.

The prime minister earlier failed to turn up in the chamber to answer an urgent question from the opposition Labour Party to explain the previous finance minister’s dismissal. Instead, she left it to Leader of the House of Commons Penny Mordaunt — another vanquished opponent from this summer’s Tory leadership contest — to parry questions.

Mordaunt showed her party what they’d missed out on, shooting barbs at Labour, apologizing for the events leading up to Monday’s policy reversal, and at one point memorably saying of Truss’s absence: “The prime minister is not under a desk.”

A smiling Truss entered the chamber toward the end of Mordaunt’s appearance, and stayed for about half an hour, watching Hunt’s ensuing statement.

A person familiar with the matter said she’d been absent earlier because she was holding a meeting with Graham Brady, the influential chairman of the Tory Party’s 1922 Committee of backbench MPs, which controls leadership rules and challenges. While the meeting was described as pre-planned, it will have been a useful gauge for Truss of her standing, because Brady is attuned to the mood of the Parliamentary party.

Truss later held a meeting with the One Nation Conservatives, a caucus of centrist MPs who her team regards as the biggest threat to the premier. Simon Hoare, one of the MPs present, said Truss was apologetic for mistakes that had been made and that no one in the meeting had suggested to her that she should stand down. She later apologized on national television.

“I do want to accept responsibility and say sorry, for the mistakes that have been made,” Truss told the BBC. Asked if she felt “humiliated,” she replied: “It hasn’t been perfect. It’s been a difficult time.”

Speaking ahead of a private reception with her Cabinet that Truss was due to host on Monday night, a Cabinet source said there was no sense yet that ministers were imminently turning against her.

Nevertheless, the mood in the party is funereal, amid dire polling that’s given Labour huge leads — with a Redfield and Wilton Strategies survey on Monday putting the opposition 36 points ahead — the biggest lead for any party in 25 years.

If there’s hope for Truss, it lies in the fractured Tory opposition to her, with little sign of her rivals coalescing around a replacement. The camps of two potential successors descended into infighting on Monday amid claims and counter-claims about clandestine plotting.

Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor of the exchequer, was contacted in recent days by a senior Tory MP on behalf of Mordaunt, a person familiar with the conversation said. The MP made Sunak a formal offer to form a unity ticket to replace Truss, but Sunak told them he wouldn’t entertain it, the person said. An ally of Mordaunt said the approach was not made with her authority.

The revelation casts doubt on whether Sunak and Mordaunt would be able to agree on a joint ticket, following speculation in Westminster that some MPs were seeking a coronation to avoid another protracted leadership contest.

Separately, several Tory MPs from different factions said they had received personal text messages in recent days from Sunak in what they saw as the clearest sign yet that he’s seeking to build support for another tilt at No. 10. A source close to Sunak denied he was involved in discussions about replacing Truss.

One minister compared Truss’ position to the final weeks of her predecessor, Boris Johnson’s administration, when he clung to power but it became inevitable there would be another crisis that proved fatal. Another major flashpoint in the coming days or weeks would make the pressure on Truss to resign unbearable, the minister said.

Some Tory MPs watching Hunt’s announcement, which included cutting short a government program to subsidize domestic energy bills, said it could cause more problems down the track. One MP said that thousands of Tory swing voters could now see both their mortgages and energy bills increase by thousands of pounds in 2023, resulting in an “electoral black hole” that would guarantee defeat at the next election.

One bright spot for Truss: Hunt’s elevation had spurred speculation that he too could aspire to succeed her. But late on Monday, he told Sky News “I rule it out, Mrs. Hunt rules it out, three Hunt children rule it out.”

©2022 Bloomberg L.P. Visit bloomberg.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related
The Independent

Sunak leads in race for UK leader; Johnson yet to declare

Former British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was frontrunner Sunday in the Conservative Party's race to replace Liz Truss as prime minister, as he garnered the public support of over 100 Tory lawmakers to forge ahead of his two main rivals — ousted former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and ex-Cabinet minister Penny Mordaunt.But widespread uncertainty remained after British media reported that Sunak had held late-night talks with Johnson Saturday, and speculation mounted that the pair could strike a deal to unite the fractured governing party after it was left reeling from Truss' rapid downfall.The Conservative Party has ordered a contest...
Indy100

Nadhim Zahawi comes out in support of Boris Johnson just weeks after damning ‘integrity’ remarks

A week is a long time in politics, but people seem to have shorter memories than ever inside Downing Street at the moment. Boris Johnson is reportedly preparing to announce a run in the hastily organised Conservative leadership election, and Nadhim Zahawi is one of the MPs who have come out to support him publicly. Yes, that’s the same Nadhim Zahawi who called for Johnson’s resignation just 108 days ago and slammed his ‘integrity’ in a damning public letter to the former PM.Writing on Twitter on Sunday morning, Zahawi wrote: “I’m backing Boris. He got the big calls right, whether...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
The Independent

Rishi Sunak declares he is standing to replace Liz Truss as prime minister

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak has formally declared he is standing in the race to succeed Liz Truss as Conservative party leader and prime minister.Mr Sunak is the second contender to announce his candidacy, following leader of the Commons Penny Mordaunt.But they face a likely third hopeful in the shape of former prime minister Boris Johnson, whose supporters claim he has support from the 100 MPs required to get his name onto the ballot paper.Announcing his candidacy in a tweet, Mr Sunak said: “The United Kingdom is a great country but we face a profound economic crisis.“That’s why I am...
AFP

Sunak announces bid to become British PM as Tory MPs' vote looms

British Conservative Rishi Sunak on Sunday announced he is standing to be prime minister, just weeks after failing in a first attempt and setting up a potentially bruising battle with his former boss Boris Johnson. The no-frills announcement contrasted with his last failed bid to be Tory leader, when he faced criticism for a slickly produced video launched just days after he had helped depose ex-prime minister Johnson by resigning in July. 
EXPLAINER: Why the British public is not choosing its leader

LONDON (AP) — Observers of Britain’s governing structure can be forgiven for scratching their heads in recent weeks as they watch the country reel through a succession of prime ministers without holding an election. While the opposition Labour Party is demanding an election, the governing conservatives are pushing on with choosing another prime minister from within their own ranks, which they have the right to do because of the way Britain's parliamentary democracy works. BRITONS NEVER ACTUALLY VOTE FOR THEIR PRIME MINISTER ...
Sunak and Johnson set to face off in UK leadership contest

LONDON — The U.K. leadership race is shaping up to be a battle between two old adversaries: Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, who helped oust the former prime minister from office just four months ago. Johnson’s campaign team claim he’s surpassed the required support of over 100 Members of Parliament, though dozens of those are yet to announce their choice, while Sunak has the public backing of more than 110. A direct runoff between the pair would be extraordinary, since it was Sunak’s resignation as...
Boris Johnson returns to UK amidst rumors he will run for PM

LONDON (AP) — Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson landed back in Britain on Saturday morning, ahead of a possible tilt at reclaiming his former job. Johnson was ousted by a series of ethics scandals just three months ago, but boarded a flight back to London from his vacation in the Dominican Republic, days after the dramatic resignation of his successor, Liz Truss. Johnson has not officially said he is running...
Wannabe UK premiers face weekend of intense Tory lobbying

The race to be Britain’s next prime minister will be mostly conducted behind closed doors, as contenders embark on a frantic weekend of lobbying Conservative lawmakers to get onto Monday’s party ballot. Liz Truss’s dramatic resignation on Thursday triggered a leadership contest that, coming so soon after the bitter one that put her into 10 Downing Street, is likely to deepen divisions in the party that look all but impossible to heal. ...
India’s Modi hands job letters to thousands as elections near

Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over employment letters to 75,000 people at a virtual event as he looks to tackle India’s soaring unemployment less than two years ahead of a national poll and key state elections scheduled in the next few months. “Central government is working on multiple fronts simultaneously to create more and more jobs,” Modi said at the virtual event, connecting several cities across the country where his ministers were handing out appointment letters to the youth. ...
Netanyahu asks Putin to rethink his invasion of Ukraine

Israel’s opposition leader and contender for next prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine, and urged him to reconsider, in his most direct criticism yet of the war. Netanyahu said in an interview with USA Today that he thought Putin’s decision to go to war in Ukraine was “guided by his vision of reconstituting a great Russian realm,” adding, “I hope he’s having second thoughts about it.” ...
Italy’s Meloni sworn in as first female prime minister

Giorgia Meloni was sworn in as Italy’s new prime minister to become the country’s first female leader heading its most right-wing government since World War II, after President Sergio Mattarella tasked her to form an administration. At the Quirinale Palace in Rome on Saturday, Italy’s new Cabinet took an oath following Meloni’s coalition’s election win. An official handover ceremony will take place with her predecessor, Mario Draghi, on Sunday. She...
China's Communist Party amends charter as its congress ends

BEIJING (AP) — China’s ruling Communist Party approved an amendment of the party constitution Saturday that could further enhance Xi Jinping’s stature as China's leader. The expected move came at the closing session of a weeklong party congress that sets the national agenda for the coming five years. Before the approval, an announcer read out an explanation of the reasoning behind the amendment, repeatedly mentioning Xi and his accomplishments, but...
