Metro Detroit road work: Stretches of I-75, I-94, and I-696 closing this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting around Metro Detroit may require a few detours this weekend. Stretches of three freeways will be closed for road work, while other areas will have reduced lanes. Northbound I-75 will close between I-375 to 8 Mile from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound...
Despite Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's expected guilty plea, parent has unanswered questions

FOX 2 - Lori Bourgeau says she hasn't been the same since she first got word of the mass shooting at Oxford High School last Nov. 30. "It was the most numbing thing I’ve ever been through," she said. "I got a text at 12:44 p.m. that said, ‘Mom, there’s shots in the school and I love you.’ And I just responded, ‘Are you safe?' And for about 25 minutes the only responses I got was, ‘I don’t know.'"
Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire

COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week

OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...

