FOX 2 - Lori Bourgeau says she hasn't been the same since she first got word of the mass shooting at Oxford High School last Nov. 30. "It was the most numbing thing I’ve ever been through," she said. "I got a text at 12:44 p.m. that said, ‘Mom, there’s shots in the school and I love you.’ And I just responded, ‘Are you safe?' And for about 25 minutes the only responses I got was, ‘I don’t know.'"

1 DAY AGO