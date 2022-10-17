Read full article on original website
Metro Detroit road work: Stretches of I-75, I-94, and I-696 closing this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting around Metro Detroit may require a few detours this weekend. Stretches of three freeways will be closed for road work, while other areas will have reduced lanes. Northbound I-75 will close between I-375 to 8 Mile from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound...
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Michigan woman busted in Walmart theft • Ethan Crumbley in court • Detroit boy saves mom
THURSDAY NEWS HIT (FOX 2) - A woman who was caught stealing items from a northern Michigan Walmart by not scanning them at the self-checkout is the latest charged in the state with ripping off retailers. Police say TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, was caught skipping items as she rang up...
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
This week's rain has little impact on Michigan drought
It's been a very dry year in Michigan and even though we've gotten off-and-on showers all week long, they haven't amounted to much. There's good news in the forecast though, we're about to finally warm up.
Southfield man accused of pushing teen out of car, shooting her in head on I-94
A Southfield man was arraigned Friday after authorities allege he murdered a 17-year-old girl during an argument. Her body was found on I-94 in St. Clair Shores last week.
Despite Oxford shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley's expected guilty plea, parent has unanswered questions
FOX 2 - Lori Bourgeau says she hasn't been the same since she first got word of the mass shooting at Oxford High School last Nov. 30. "It was the most numbing thing I’ve ever been through," she said. "I got a text at 12:44 p.m. that said, ‘Mom, there’s shots in the school and I love you.’ And I just responded, ‘Are you safe?' And for about 25 minutes the only responses I got was, ‘I don’t know.'"
Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
Animal neglect investigation launched after 38 cats rescued from Commerce Township house fire
COMMERCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Thirty-eight cats were saved, and five dead cats were found in a Commerce Township home that caught fire Thursday. The Oakland County Animal Control Division is now conducting an animal neglect and abuse investigation after the fire at a house on Winewood Lane. Commerce Township firefighters requested help from animal control when they saw cats roaming the property.
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford High School shooter, expected to plead guilty next week
OXFORD, Mich. (AP/FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and injuring more at Oxford High School is expected to plead guilty next week, authorities said Friday. Crumbley, 16, had drawn images of violence on a classroom assignment last November but was not sent home, authorities...
Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson promises plan to deal with disruptors on Election Day
Michigan's Secretary of State oversees the security of many things - including the right to vote. Jocelyn Benson promises that, if whispers about plans to disrupt people's right to vote come to fruition, a plan is in place.
