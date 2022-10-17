ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter wheat: U of M researchers exploring viability of cold weather crops in Minnesota

By John Lauritsen
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 5 days ago

BECKER, Minn. -- The war between Ukraine and Russia is having a number of impacts closer to home.

That includes crops. The two countries are big wheat exporters, so that has farmers here looking at ways to fill the void.

October in Minnesota means harvest time for corn and soybeans.

But as those crops leave the fields, another crop is going in.

"Historically, we are a spring wheat country. Minnesota is spring wheat. Mill City, that was all built on spring wheat," said Jochum Wiersma.

Wiersma is a small grains agronomist with University of Minnesota Extension. Spring wheat is planted in the springtime and harvested closer to fall. But near the town of Becker Wiersma is trying to see if there's a future for winter wheat and winter rye. Those crops are planted in the fall and then go dormant in the winter. They actually thrive under the snow.

"If you have snow cover that helps greatly. Four inches of snow is a great insulator," said Wiersma. "It's actually easier in Manitoba, believe it or not, because you have more snow cover."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axHOi_0ickFL7z00
CBS News

As soon as the snow melts, winter wheat starts growing. And by the end of May it will already be 3 or 4 feet high.

Wiersma said Minnesota's fake springs make it tricky to grow the crop. That's why he's closely monitoring the hundreds of test plots he planted this fall, using different seeds. But he believes in the future, this could be a third crop that fills a void. He said climate change, economic issues and a war overseas mean more wheat could be needed.

"That little advantage of starting now and starting earlier in the spring already makes that difference happen," said Wiersma.

Until now, Minnesota's harsh winters have made it hard for anything to survive in December, January and February. But Wiersma believes that if this works, it could also help with wind and water erosion. That's why these tests are so important.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aJ1sZ_0ickFL7z00
CBS News

"Do they fit in Minnesota? Do they like being in this neck of the woods? I just want to be prepared. If the questions come, I want to have the answers beforehand."

Kansas and Nebraska already grow a lot winter wheat and the feeling is that Minnesota could join them if the U of M can find the best seed to use.

The winter rye is used to help feed swine in Europe, and it's believed it could do the same for pigs in our state.

