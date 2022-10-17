Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forget the Smoke– Penny Hardaway ready for his Tigers to prove things, on the court
MEMPHIS – Where’s the Smoke? After years of wanting ‘all the smoke’, Penny Hardaway has changed his ways a bit, entering his fifth season on the Tigers bench. Hardaway is not too worried these days about a lack of respect for his program. Instead, focused on the actual product, on the floor as the Tigers […]
Deal in the works to keep ‘Young Rock’ series in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NBC Universal wants a jobs payment-in-lieu-of-tax incentive to continue filming its ‘Young Rock’ TV series in Memphis and Shelby County. The half-hour sitcom based on the life of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had been filming in Australia but last month began shooting season three in the Memphis area. The Economic Development Growth […]
These four cities in Tennessee are the most unsafe, says study
A new study has found that four Tennessee cities are considered some of the most dangerous cities in the United States.
Wreck on I-40 near Watkins blocking westbound lanes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday night after an accident on Interstate 40 near the Watkins exit closed two of the four lanes. Crews have yet to arrive on the scene, and it is unclear at this time if there are any injuries. WREG will update as more information becomes available.
Memphis schools HR chief placed on leave
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The chief of human resources for Memphis-Shelby County Schools has reportedly been placed on leave. Friday, MSCS confirmed that Yolanda Martin has been placed on paid administrative leave. MSCS released a statement Friday evening. “The District investigates all employee complaints as we continue our ongoing efforts to emphasize integrity in all MSCS […]
Things happening in Memphis this weekend: Oct 21-23
Events The Ronald McDonald House of Charities will hold the World Champion Hot Wing Contest and Festival this Saturday at Tiger Lane. Enjoy wings from teams from the Bluff City and all over the country as they compete in this wing contest. There will be fun for the entire family, even pets. More Support the […]
Elementary, middle schoolers to take pledge against gun violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 150 students in Memphis will take a pledge against gun violence. This will happen Friday at Memphis Business Academy elementary and middle schools. The students will join tens of thousands of other students across the country who took the pledge earlier this week. This is all part of the Day […]
TVA will open dams to help navigation on Mississippi River
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Valley Authority says it will release water from two dams to help with navigation on the Mississippi River, but it’s not likely to have much of an impact in the Mid-South. Water levels in the Mississippi have dropped to record-setting lows, stranding barges and boats. The river gauge at Memphis […]
2 charged after shooting at Frayser complex
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are facing charges after a shooting at an apartment complex in Frayser. Eighteen-year-old Jamall Mason and 26-year-old Jerrisac Morgan are both facing attempted first-degree murder and gun possession charges. The shooting happened on September 25 at the Breezy Point Apartments on Vayu Drive. According to court documents, Mason and Morgan […]
Collierville teen formally charged in Oxford student’s death
Note: This story has been corrected. It is not known whether the suspects were students. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Collierville teenager has been charged as an accessory after the fact in a hit-and-run accident that killed a Mississippi college student and injured another in Oxford. Tristan Holland,18, was formally charged Thursday and given a bond […]
Cyclist dead after being hit by Tipton County deputy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities in Tipton County have reported the death of a pedestrian after an incident on Thursday. The Tipton County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a crash involving a pedestrian on a bicycle off McLaughlin Drive in Munford, TN around 9 p.m. The bicyclist did not survive their injuries. In a statement, Sheriff […]
Suspect wanted for firing shots at Raleigh homes
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is looking for the person who fired shots at homes in Raleigh. Memphis Police say officers responded to reports of an aggravated assault on Gladstone Street at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night. According to police, a suspect driving a black Infiniti QX80 fired several shots at a house. […]
Low water levels reveal tires, couches in West Memphis bayous
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — A lack of rain in recent weeks is making it a lot easier for the city of West Memphis to do a major cleanup of its 10-mile bayou drainage system. Thursday, the city released drone footage of ‘Operation Clean up, Clear out.’ Mayor Marco McClendon said utility tree trimming and […]
MPD unveils new take-home vehicles for some officers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thirty new marked Memphis Police patrol vehicles will be driven home by officers soon as part of a new take-home vehicle program announced Friday. The new patrol vehicles will be assigned to MPD officers who reside in certain zip codes in the city limits. They will not only drive them while on […]
Man exposes himself to children at southwest Memphis hotel: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis. Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28. According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas […]
Oxford hostage suspect killed by Mississippi deputies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of holding two teenagers hostage was reportedly shot to death by Lafayette County deputies Wednesday night. According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a domestic situation in Oxford at around 9:43 p.m. Wednesday. The sheriff’s office says a man and a woman were arguing, and the […]
22 pounds of fentanyl found in couch cushion during traffic stop
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– Three men are behind bars after 22 pounds of fentanyl was seized on I-40 Thursday morning, the West Tennessee Drug Task Force announced. It all started Thursday morning when Criminal Interdiction Agents stopped a 2011 Nissan Maxima on the interstate near the Shelby/Fayette County line for displaying a false Texas temporary tag […]
Old Greyhound station in Uptown to be converted into mixed-use space
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If all the funding is approved, the Old Greyhound Bus Station in Uptown will be turned into a residential and commercial space with artist studios next door. The Memphis and Shelby County Economic Development Growth Engine or EDGE had approved a nearly $2.2 million dollar C-PACER loan to Uptown Studio and Storage, […]
Mid-South’s first barrier-free women’s shelter opens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The first barrier-free shelter for women experiencing homelessness is now open in Memphis. After more than a year of construction, the 2.2-acre facility is now home to one of our most vulnerable population groups. The opening of the Hospitality Hub comes at a time when organizer, Ellen Roberds, says the need is […]
Holly Bobo witness to plead guilty in federal weapons case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A convicted felon who was released from prison after giving key trial testimony about the slaying of Tennessee nursing student Holly Bobo plans to plead guilty to weapons charges filed shortly after he was granted his freedom, court documents show. A federal judge set a Nov. 22 hearing for Jason Autry, […]
