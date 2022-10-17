ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle River, MD

Comments / 2

George Lohrmann
5d ago

Put them in jail and then put them on chain gang make them pay for their crimes in community service by cleaning up the streets and highways

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Nottingham MD

Vehicle stolen in Hillendale, Fullerton home burglarized

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, two individuals smashed and entered a vehicle’s front passenger window in the 7700-block of Hillsway Avenue in Hillendale (21234). Once inside, a suspect used a tool to start the ignition and they then stole the vehicle.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
foxbaltimore.com

DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Police searching for missing Middle River teen

MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it

Severna Park, MD- A bizarre incident unfolded Friday morning in Severna Park where a woman used a small dog in order to steal a car and then ran the dog over. The ordeal began at around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning when police responded to a suspicious person call on Leelyn Drive. A 911 caller reported that a woman was seen pulling on car door handles in the area. Shortly after an updated call advised police that the woman was chasing a small black and white dog in the street. She eventually caught the dog and when a passerby stopped their The post Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERNA PARK, MD
Nottingham MD

Boat fire reported in Essex

ESSEX, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning boat fire in Essex. The fire was reported at just before 10:30 a.m. along the Back River in the area of Rocky Point. A rescue boat is reportedly evacuating those on board. There has been no word on any...
ESSEX, MD
Shore News Network

Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning

BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say

BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured

That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
URBANA, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy