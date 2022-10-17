Read full article on original website
George Lohrmann
5d ago
Put them in jail and then put them on chain gang make them pay for their crimes in community service by cleaning up the streets and highways
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Nottingham MD
Vehicle stolen in Hillendale, Fullerton home burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported this week. Between midnight and 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 20, two individuals smashed and entered a vehicle’s front passenger window in the 7700-block of Hillsway Avenue in Hillendale (21234). Once inside, a suspect used a tool to start the ignition and they then stole the vehicle.
Nottingham MD
Driver pulls gun during I-695 road rage incident, Perry Hall residence burglarized
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating several local crimes that were reported this week. At just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, an individual pointed a gun at someone during a confrontation in the unit block of Dalmeny Court in Carney (21234). Between 9 p.m. on Monday, October 17 and...
foxbaltimore.com
DO YOU KNOW HIM? | Police looking to identify burglary suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is asking for the publics help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to police, on October 7, 2022 investigators believe the suspect burglarized a home in the 3400 block of Edmonson Avenue. Anyone knowing the individual pictured in the photo is asked...
Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
Severna Park woman accused of killing dog while trying to flee in stolen car
A Severna Park woman is charged after police say she ran over and killed a dog while trying to flee in a stolen car.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Store security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security officer shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
Nottingham MD
Police searching for missing Middle River teen
MIDDLE RIVER, MD—Police in Baltimore County are searching for a teen who has gone missing from the Middle River area. Damian Gerety, Jr. is 5’8” tall and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen in the Middle River area wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, grey pants, and...
Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot
BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA." Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it
Severna Park, MD- A bizarre incident unfolded Friday morning in Severna Park where a woman used a small dog in order to steal a car and then ran the dog over. The ordeal began at around 9:15 a.m. Friday morning when police responded to a suspicious person call on Leelyn Drive. A 911 caller reported that a woman was seen pulling on car door handles in the area. Shortly after an updated call advised police that the woman was chasing a small black and white dog in the street. She eventually caught the dog and when a passerby stopped their The post Woman uses dog to steal car, then runs dog over, killing it appeared first on Shore News Network.
Nottingham MD
Boat fire reported in Essex
ESSEX, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Saturday morning boat fire in Essex. The fire was reported at just before 10:30 a.m. along the Back River in the area of Rocky Point. A rescue boat is reportedly evacuating those on board. There has been no word on any...
Police identify suspect involved in MTA employee's death
BPD have released the photo of the suspect involved in the shooting death of 40-year-old MTA employee Elaine Jackson. The suspect has been identified as 53-year-old Leon Douglass Hill.
Police in Havre de Grace are searching for a wanted robbery, stabbing suspect
Back on October 11, investigators say Andre Lamar Williams stabbed a victim before robbing them in the 900 block of Pulaski Highway.
foxbaltimore.com
Security guard shoots needle-wielding shoplifter in the face in Harbor East, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A case of shoplifting turned into a shooting in Harbor East. According to the Baltimore Police Department, officers were called to the 600 block of Exeter Street for reports of a shooting at approximately 9 a.m. Friday. There, the Department says officers found a man who...
Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning
BALTIMORE, MD – Police in Baltimore are investigating after a male victim was shot in the face Friday morning in the area of Exeter Street. At around 9:00 am, officers responded to the scene of a shooting that had taken place to find the man with a gunshot wound to his face. The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. Detectives with the Baltimore Police Department learned the victim had been involved in an incident with a security guard at a nearby store. “A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim was observed stealing The post Man critical after shot in face after robbing store in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor Friday morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bay Net
Calvert Man Arrested On Multiple Attempted Murder And Gun Charges In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – On October 19, 2022, Tpr T. Eckrich conducted a traffic stop on Pegg Road at Westbury Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD. A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted which revealed suspected Marijuana and a loaded gun with an obliterated serial number. The passenger, and...
fox5dc.com
Maryland man arrested for killing 28-year-old engaged in 'intimate encounter' inside DC residence
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. arrested a man from Maryland accused of shooting and killing a 28-year-old, who was engaged in an intimate encounter with someone else, inside a residence in Northeast. The Metropolitan Police Department says Marcus Walker, 22, of Fort Washington, Maryland faces was taken into custody for...
Death of Baltimore bus driver "domestic related" police say
BALTIMORE -- Investigators believe the shooting death of a bus driver this week in an MTA lot in south Baltimore was domestic-related, police confirmed to WJZ. Elaine Jackson, 40, was shot Tuesday afternoon, police said. She died in the hospital. Police did not say what Jackson's connection to her assailant might have been. Detectives are still searching for the suspect and an investigation is ongoing. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation.Jackson was a driver in Baltimore for four years, the MTA said in a statement yesterday. "She was a warm, caring individual and a valued member of the team," a spokesperson said in a statement. "MDOT MTA is grateful for her commitment to providing critical transit service and we offer our deepest condolences to her family."WJZ found a photo and article of Jackson from 2019 when she won $50,000 with the Maryland Lottery. Jackson said she'd decided to play her lucky numbers after a trip to the mall with her daughters.
foxbaltimore.com
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
wfmd.com
Rollover Crash On I-270 Leaves One Injured
That person was flown to a trauma center. Photos of crash from Frederick County Division of Fire & Rescue Servcies. Frederick, Md (KM) A crash Friday on Interstate 270 near Baker Valley Road in the Urbana area injured one person. At around 11:14 AM, fire and rescue crews were dispatched...
Armed Bank Robber At Large After Stealing Cash In Frederick, Fleeing In Nissan: Police
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to investigate a robbery at a Wells Fargo branch in Frederick. Shortly before 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, members of the Frederick Police Department responded to Wells Fargo on Woman’s Road in Frederick City following a reported bank robbery that had just taken place.
Comments / 2