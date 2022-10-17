Wildfires in US west causing extreme weather in other states, study finds | Climate crisis in the American west

Read full article on original website
Massive Storm Expected To Bring Blizzard Conditions To The Midwest, Plains
The storm is expect to unfold this weekend into early next week.
Opinion: Hold a morbidity and mortality conference on our COVID-19 response
Hospitals hold Morbidity and Mortality (M&M) conferences to discuss patients’ deaths or complications. As a surgery chief resident, I presented problems or complications from our surgery service to the senior surgical and medical staff at a monthly conference. The idea wasn’t to point fingers but to honestly find out what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again. These sessions could be painful, total honesty was expected, and excuses were not allowed. ...
4 engineering reasons why South African cities have no water despite full dams
South Africa’s major cities in the Gauteng Province – the country’s economic heartland – are experiencing major water shortages. In Johannesburg and Tshwane taps have run dry, with numerous areas experiencing intermittent supply while some areas have no water at all. The province has metropolitan areas...
