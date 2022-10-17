Wildfires in US west causing extreme weather in other states, study finds | Climate crisis in the American west

Hospitals hold Morbidity and Mortality (M&M) conferences to discuss patients’ deaths or complications. As a surgery chief resident, I presented problems or complications from our surgery service to the senior surgical and medical staff at a monthly conference. The idea wasn’t to point fingers but to honestly find out what went wrong and how to prevent it from happening again. These sessions could be painful, total honesty was expected, and excuses were not allowed. ...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO