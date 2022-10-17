Read full article on original website
Des Moines police: Driver who crashed car Saturday afternoon found with 'gunshot injury'
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 22-year-old Des Moines man is hospitalized with critical injuries after police found him with a "gunshot injury" following a crash Saturday, according to Des Moines police. The crash occurred at 11:21 a.m. near the 1500 block of 11th Street. At the scene, police discovered...
2 injured in early morning West Des Moines crash Wednesday, police asy
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two drivers were injured in an early Wednesday morning crash in West Des Moines. Police officers and firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Vine Street in West Des Moines around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. An SUV and a passenger car...
Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
Thursday morning crash causes traffic delays on westbound I-80/35 near Urban Loop
URBANDALE, Iowa — At least one person is injured and traffic was severely backed up Thursday morning after a crash on westbound I-80/35. Urbandale police say a single-vehicle crash near the Urban Loop is the cause. At least one person was transported to the hospital, but their status is currently unknown.
Cordova Park the site of law enforcement search for missing 41-year-old
MARION COUNTY, Iowa — The Marion County Sheriff's Office says crews are on the water searching for a missing man in Cordova Park near Lake Red Rock. Raymond William Welch, 41, was reported missing on Saturday, the Oskaloosa Police Department said in a Facebook post. On Sunday morning, Mahaska...
Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
Man charged in connection to child's deadly fall in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is now charged in connection to a child's death from last year. The Des Moines Police Department said 29-year-old Austin Johnson is charged with one count of Child Endangerment Causing Death. Officers said a four-year-old boy, whom Johnson cared for, fell and later...
Polk County now using Alert Iowa emergency notification system | Here's how it works
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Those who work and live in Polk County will be getting their emergency alerts a little differently starting October 19. The Polk County/Alert Iowa automated notification system will send alerts on a variety of topics — including weather, manmade disasters, crime updates, search and rescue efforts and more —according to Polk County Emergency Management.
Des Moines Police: 1 person dead after shooting on southside
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a shooting on the southside of Des Moines on Wednesday. Des Moines Police patrol officers and Des Moines Fire Department rescue personnel responded to the scene at Weston Park Apartment Homes at approximately 3:10 p.m. A male victim was taken...
10-year-old girl dies following late September crash in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa — A girl seriously injured in a crash in late September east of Des Moines has now passed away. The Polk County Sheriff's Office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 the evening of Saturday, Sept. 24. The crash caused a portion of University Avenue to be temporarily shut down.
'Fictitious': West Des Moines police say no body found in pond after tip was called in
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police say a report of a deceased person being dumped in a pond was fake. Sgt. Jason Heintz with the West Des Moines Police Department said an initial call came in around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning from a woman who said her son dumped a body in some water in the area around the library and city hall.
Police: 1 dead after car collides with utility vehicle
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a car and a utility vehicle (UTV) collided Wednesday morning, according to Des Moines Police. Police responded to the crash at 7:46 a.m. on E 16th Street and Hull Avenue, near Grand View University. The preliminary investigation indicates the UTV...
RSV peaking earlier than usual, according to local doctor
DES MOINES, Iowa — As other states around the country see a rise in Respiratory Syncytial (RSV), a doctor at Blank Children's Hospital said they are seeing more of this virus earlier than they are used to. RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.
Monday morning crash in Granger kills 1, injures 2 others
GRANGER, Iowa — A person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Granger on Monday. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 at 9:10 a.m. when it turned west onto Broadway Street and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle, an Iowa State Patrol crash report says.
How do fake reports impact police departments?
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, the West Des Moines Police Department spent hours on what they call a "fictitious" report of a body being dumped in water. Now, they are speaking out on how investigating serious claims that turn out to be false can be costly, in more ways than one.
Hip-Hope hosts 7th Conference for Young Men of Color
DES MOINES, Iowa — It may be a Saturday, but Drake University was hosting a very different kind of class. It was a place for youth of color—to win, win, win. At the 2022 Greater Des Moines Conference for Young Men of Color, organizers gathered community leaders, millionaires, and more to help set Black youth up for long-term success.
Ames teenager dead after collision in Story County, officials say
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 Monday morning, the Story County Sheriff's Office said in a press release. The sheriff's office responded to the collision at 9:40 a.m. Monday. According to officials, a dump truck was pulling a trailer east...
1 dead after Sunday night I-235 crash, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a crash on I-235 Sunday night, according to Des Moines police. At approximately 6:54 p.m., Des Moines police and fire crew responded to a collision between two vehicles at the 6.2 mile marker on eastbound I-235. One person was confirmed...
New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
Owner recounts knife altercation at Exile Brewing Company
DES MOINES, Iowa — A recent altercation at Exile Brewing Company in downtown Des Moines has the company and its employees on edge. R.J. Tursi, the owner and founder of Exile, said the attack happened Friday, when his manager Adam was taking the trash out. That's when Adam saw...
