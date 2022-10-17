ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Des Moines, IA

Overnight chase ends in crash in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A man is in the Polk County Jail, and another person is in the hospital, after a chase came to a crashing and fiery end in Des Moines early Tuesday. Des Moines officers said they tried to pull a car over near Hubbell Ave. and Easton Blvd.. They said the driver took off, before crashing near East 29th and Hubbell. Police said the car rolled over, landing on its top.
Des Moines Police locate missing 9-year-old

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines Police Department reported that 9-year-old, Miko Shangab has been found safe after being reported missing Saturday night. Police say he's being reunited with his family. ORIGINAL STORY:. Shangab was last seen around 13th Street and Clark Street Saturday night, according to police.
Polk County now using Alert Iowa emergency notification system | Here's how it works

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Those who work and live in Polk County will be getting their emergency alerts a little differently starting October 19. The Polk County/Alert Iowa automated notification system will send alerts on a variety of topics — including weather, manmade disasters, crime updates, search and rescue efforts and more —according to Polk County Emergency Management.
Police: 1 dead after car collides with utility vehicle

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a car and a utility vehicle (UTV) collided Wednesday morning, according to Des Moines Police. Police responded to the crash at 7:46 a.m. on E 16th Street and Hull Avenue, near Grand View University. The preliminary investigation indicates the UTV...
Monday morning crash in Granger kills 1, injures 2 others

GRANGER, Iowa — A person is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Granger on Monday. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 at 9:10 a.m. when it turned west onto Broadway Street and failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle, an Iowa State Patrol crash report says.
How do fake reports impact police departments?

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — On Tuesday, the West Des Moines Police Department spent hours on what they call a "fictitious" report of a body being dumped in water. Now, they are speaking out on how investigating serious claims that turn out to be false can be costly, in more ways than one.
Hip-Hope hosts 7th Conference for Young Men of Color

DES MOINES, Iowa — It may be a Saturday, but Drake University was hosting a very different kind of class. It was a place for youth of color—to win, win, win. At the 2022 Greater Des Moines Conference for Young Men of Color, organizers gathered community leaders, millionaires, and more to help set Black youth up for long-term success.
1 dead after Sunday night I-235 crash, police say

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead following a crash on I-235 Sunday night, according to Des Moines police. At approximately 6:54 p.m., Des Moines police and fire crew responded to a collision between two vehicles at the 6.2 mile marker on eastbound I-235. One person was confirmed...
New coalition formed to help Afghan evacuees in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — A newly formed coalition called Afghan Legal League of Iowa (ALL Iowa) aims to better help Afghan evacuees get permanent legal status. The coalition was formed through a collaboration between the University of Iowa College of Law's Legal Clinic and Center for Human Rights, Drake Refugee Clinic and Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.
