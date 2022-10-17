Read full article on original website
Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho
“Closed fire season” which is otherwise known as the five months of the year that burn permits are legally required in Idaho ends Thursday, October 20, for most of the state. Burn The post Closed burning season ends for most of Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
buckrail.com
Idaho angler lands record trout
HENRYS LAKE, Idaho — An Idaho angler has been granted the state catch and release record after reeling in a 36-inch rainbow-cutthroat hybrid trout from Henrys Lake. According to a news release from Idaho Fish and Game, Hailey Thomas of Rigby hooked the 36-inch long monster on Oct. 4 while fishing with her family on the renowned east Idaho lake. Hailey’s fish comfortably surpassed the prior record – a 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy from the Snake River in 2018.
Idaho officials approve easement to protect working timberlands
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Gov. Brad Little and other statewide elected officials have approved a northern Idaho conservation easement as part of a program that has protected from development about 156 square miles (400 square kilometers) of private timberland. The Republican governor and other Land Board members on Tuesday...
Post Register
Idaho Fish and Game asks public to help reduce license fraud
Each year, conservation officers throughout Idaho investigate license fraud and hold violators accountable, but license fraud cases can be very difficult to detect. The price difference between a resident sportsman’s package and the non-resident equivalent in licenses, tags and permits is close to $2,000, which makes falsifying residency appealing to those wanting the benefits.
uiargonaut.com
OPINION: Idaho’s war on wolves
Idaho wolf population surpasses 1,500, senate wants 90% gone through the use of unrestricted hunting and trapping. On March 4, 2021, the Idaho Legislature instigated a war on wolves, but this is not the first time the species has been under attack. While wolves have been the target of fear...
How Much Money Idaho Makes from Guns Compared to Every Other State
Are you even a true Idahoan if you don’t own at least one gun? I’m kidding haha! Kinda. I really do feel like everyone here has guns… and it’s somewhat of a must if you live here in Idaho. Turns out, that’s not just a random feeling or an outlandish theory — it’s a fact — because Idaho is in the Top 10 states for having the most gun purchases per person, and we’re one of the states that make the most money from gun sales 👇
Post Register
'Greater Idaho' movement: redraw border between OR and ID
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The 'Greater Idaho' Movement is gaining more traction in Eastern Oregon as the group pushes to have the border between Idaho and Oregon redrawn. Residents in Eastern Oregon have been joining the 'Move Oregon's Border for a Greater Idaho' group in increasing numbers as some see the benefits of joining Idaho's lower tax rates, better economy, less regulation on businesses, and drug and crime laws that are enforced, as more and more appealing.
Ouch! This is the Number One Biggest Fear of People in Idaho
I don’t get scared easily. I laugh through haunted houses and love watching scary movies, but I’m not immune to fear. I’m a true scaredy-cat when it comes to spiders and I’m terrified of heights. But when it comes to the biggest fear of the average Idahoan, I don’t even flinch.
Post Register
Eight earthquakes in Idaho in last 30 days
Boise, IDAHO (CBS2) - There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in Central Idaho. Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and Response Section Manager, Denise Kern, says most of...
pullmanradio.com
Idaho Fish And Game Expecting Plenty Of Elk For Hunters This Fall
Idaho’s elk season is expected to be another good one this fall. Idaho Fish and Game is predicting that this fall’s season should be similar to last year when over 20,000 elk were taken. On average Idaho hunters have harvested over 20,000 elk for the past 8 years. That’s the best stretch of elk hunting in Idaho since the 1930s. Last year Idaho hunters reported an overall success rate of 23%.
Popular Winter Destination Opens Hundreds of Jobs in Idaho
We don't have to tell you that things are a little "extra" out there right now. Whether it's the cost of gas prices from coast to coast, the surge in grocery costs, or simply the rhetoric between political parties and neighbors-- things feel tense. While all of this is going...
This Was Rated the Best College Town in Idaho… Do You Agree?
THIS is the best college town in Idaho? I don't know about that!. Typically, a great college town has awesome attractions and a seemingly never-ending list of things to do. Did anyone else just think of Boise? Immediately, Boise comes to my mind, but maybe that’s just me. I guess technically Boise isn’t considered a “town,” but it definitely has a bunch of great attractions and never-ending things to do.
Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on October 19, 2022 The Legislature’s Sept. 1 special session was a done deal. But that didn’t stop about 650 Idahoans from calling or emailing Gov. Brad Little’s office about his plan to pour state surplus dollars into tax cuts and education spending. A majority of the calls and emails ran […] The post Inside the orchestrated efforts to support — or oppose — a $410 million education bill in Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
No, Idaho Gov. Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho Governor Brad Little was not arrested for DUI in Kootenai County. The confusion came from a social media post linking the governor to the arrest based on information from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office online jail roster. KREM 2 confirmed with Gov. Little's office...
Visit ‘The Devil’s Boat’ in Idaho
The gem state is perfect for road trips, and staycations. There is so much to see and explore from awe inspiring natural views to vast lakes and rivers, deep canyons, vast farmlands, strange and interesting museums and all the extra wow factor that Idaho shells out. Arco Idaho is home...
Rare Images of Idaho Grizzly Bear Leave Internet in Awe [Photos]
In Idaho, we're able to have access to animals, places, and activities that a lot of states across the country couldn't even fathom. All across our state are things that folks from across the globe envy-- serene mountain scapes, a darkness preserve, world-class fishing, ski slopes that compete with the best on the planet and even world-renowned white water rapids.
Winter storm watches declared for East Idaho in anticipation of first snowfall of season
The National Weather Service has declared winter storm watches for much of East Idaho in anticipation of the first snowfall of the season expected this weekend. The incoming winter storm is forecast to bring rain and snow to East Idaho Saturday morning through Sunday afternoon, creating very difficult driving conditions in the region’s highlands because of the expected blowing and drifting snow. The storm will dump up to 14 inches...
kmvt
Fish and Game asks Idaho hunters to be on the lookout for poachers
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — We are in peak hunting season, and Idaho Fish and Game is reminding hunters to remember there are rules for a reason. While the majority of hunters do obey the laws, some don’t. Poachers may face, fines, have their hunting and fishing privileges revoked, or face possible jail time.
East Idaho to receive first snowfall of winter season from incoming storm
East Idaho is forecast to receive its first snowfall of the winter season this weekend from a storm that will arrive Saturday morning and continue to dump precipitation on the region through next Wednesday. The storm will dump as much as 10 inches of snow on elevations above 7,500 feet during its expected several day stay in East Idaho, making for hazardous conditions on mountain passes. But East Idaho's towns...
The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Marrying Your Cousin
It's no secret that Idaho has some odd laws but recently I overheard a conversation while at the gas station and heard someone imply that you can legally marry your cousin in the state of Idaho. Naturally, I wanted to see if this had any ring of truth to it and found my answer (sort of) in Section 32-206 of the Idaho legislature:
