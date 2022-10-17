Casper project addressing ‘severely corroded sewer line’ to impact traffic near Lincoln Elementary, Boys & Girls Clubs

Read full article on original website
Morad Park to temporarily close on Friday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — Morad Park in Casper will be closed for the day on Friday, Oct. 21. According to a release from the City of Casper, the park will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow crews to perform maintenance work on the parking lot. “The...
PHOTOS: Casper Police Patrol Car Involved in Major Accident at Poplar & CY Ave. Intersection
There was a major accident at the intersection of Poplar and CY Avenue on Friday afternoon. Photos from the accident reveal that a Casper Police patrol car was involved in the wreck, with damage so bad that it deployed the CPD patrol car's airbags. Another vehicle was also damaged, with...
David Street Station won’t feature ice skating rink this year
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will not feature its ice skating rink this winter, the business recently announced in a press release. According to the business, supply chain issues out of David Street Station’s control led to its supplier being unable to provide a chiller for the business to rent this year.
Strong winds in Casper forecast, snow expected Sunday night
CASPER, Wyo. — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning today for the Casper and Natrona County areas, as winds are expected to get up to roughly 55 mph. Today’s high temperature is 65 degrees, and is expected to drop into the low 30s at night. There is also a chance of rain tonight.
David Street Station Will Not Have Ice Skating Rink This Winter
The David Street Station has announced that, due to unforeseen circumstances, it will not be able to offer an ice rink to the community this winter season. That's according to a lengthy message on the David Street Station Facebook page. "We’ve hit a bump in the road that will make...
PHOTOS: Garbage Truck Catches Fire in Casper on Friday
A sanitation truck caught fire early Friday morning. That's according to The City of Casper, who posted photos to their Facebook page. "Not all garbage belongs in the trash," the City of Casper wrote. "Today, one of our sanitation trucks caught on fire due to flammable waste. Fortunately, no one was hurt, and our City of Casper Fire-EMS Department responded quickly and expertly to keep the situation safe."
NWS: Snow expected by Sunday, 70 mph gusts possible in Casper on Saturday
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather will be blowing in like a lion in central Wyoming as the week wraps up. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, a high wind watch goes into effect for central Wyoming on Saturday morning as 35 mph winds are expected alongside possible gusts of up to 70 mph in areas of Casper.
Mills Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Two-Vehicle Accident
LARAMIE — A 39-year-old Mills man died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle accident near Laramie Thursday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP). On October 20 at around 11:20 a.m., WHP troopers were notified of a motor-vehicle collision where a fatal crash occurred at milepost 322 on US 30 north of Laramie.
County conducting market study for county employee pay
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Board of Commissioners is conducting a study into the pay of neighboring local governments’ employees, in the hopes of remaining competitive in the job market. After the budget for the coming fiscal year was set in July — during which the commissioners...
Wyoming mountains to see 12+ inches of snow; Casper has 80% chance of showers by Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — With strong winds, high temperatures and low humidity levels, much of Wyoming will be under either a Red Flag Warning or a Fire Weather Watch between noon Thursday and 8 p.m. Friday evening, according to National Weather Service offices covering the region. Wind gusts could reach...
18-Year-Old in Casper Crashes Car Into Tractors, Gets Out of Car, Walks Into Traffic, Gets Hit By Car
An 18-year-old experienced a series of unfortunate events on Monday night, near CY Avenue in Casper. That's according to Lieutenant Scott Jones with the Casper Police Department. "For reasons unknown, this guy was [driving] at a high rate of speed, westbound on CY Avenue," Lieutenant Jones told K2 Radio News....
(VIDEO) Firefighters douse shrubbery fire Thursday night; witnesses reported fireworks before
CASPER, Wyo. — Fireworks were reportedly seen shortly before city crews responded to a reported wildland fire around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1800 block of South Beverly, according to CFD Engineer Dane Andersen. “Several callers reported a large ornamental bush on fire in the courtyard of an apartment...
Vehicle Crash Downs Power Lines On Salt Creek Highway
Law enforcement and other other emergency personnel are urging the public to avoid a section of Salt Creek Highway after a vehicle crash, according to a statement from the Natrona County Sheriff's Office. The accident caused power lines to fall in the roadway. Salt Creek Highway is closed at Forbes...
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
Natrona County Commissioners approve two new subdivisions
CASPER, Wyo. — Two new subdivisions will be coming to Natrona County after a pair of unanimous votes at Tuesday’s Natrona County Board of Commissioners meeting. Clear Canyon subdivision is adjacent to the north side of Circle Drive. It is roughly half a mile from where Casper Mountain Road turns into Circle Drive.
Casper can expect strong winds ahead of cold front, rain and possible first snow of the season
CASPER, Wyo. — Strong winds are expected in Natrona County on Thursday and Friday ahead of a strong cold front over the weekend, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Natrona, Johnson, Sweetwater, Uinta and Lincoln Counties will be under a Fire Weather Watch from...
(PHOTOS) Casper Kiwanis Club bags 900 pancake meals for area schoolchildren
CASPER, Wyo. — Members of the Kiwanis Club of Casper were joined by friends and family Thursday to bag hundreds of pancake meals for area schoolchildren. “When COVID hit, we had to cancel two of our annual Pancake Breakfast fundraisers. We wanted to still do something for the community,” said Linda Miller, the club’s assistant secretary. “We came up with our Homemade Pancake Breakfast bags through the Food for Thought Project.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (10/20/22–10/21/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Obituaries: Zavada; Rainbolt; Cutts; Varah-Tipton
Eric Andrew Zavada, 57, of Casper, Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. A memorial service will be held at Newcomer Casper Chapel at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2022. Eric was born July 8, 1965, in Wheatridge, Colorado, to Lauretta Clay and Bert Zavada. He joined his siblings, Laura...
Laramie County divorce filings (10/14/22–10/18/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 23 through Oct. 5. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
