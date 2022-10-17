Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Spring Creek boys, Elko girls win Wells Invitational
WELLS — On Friday, Oct. 14, the Spring Creek boys and the Elko girls cross country teams claimed the titles at the varsity level of the Wells Invitational. Individually, a Spring Creek boy and a girl notched the victories of their respective races. Boys. For the varsity boys division,...
Elko Daily Free Press
Oct. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Elko
Tonight's weather conditions in Elko: Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Elko area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest.
Elko Daily Free Press
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Elko, NV
Elko folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.
Elko Daily Free Press
This week's felony and gross misdemeanor arrests
Aaron B. Denison, 50, of Spring Creek was arrested Oct. 14, 2022, for three counts of defacing property and one count of attempting to destroy property. Bail: $1,000. Caleb J. Smith, 28, of Franklin, Idaho was arrested Oct. 16, 2022, at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for possessing a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000.
Elko Daily Free Press
Mining center plans dual credit programs with ECSD
ELKO – Dual credits for high school students in the Elko County School District through the new Nevada Mining Center of Excellence will start in August of next year, mining industry expert Dr. Sam Spearing told school trustees. “It’s really an exciting time for us all,” said Spearing, who...
Elko Daily Free Press
3 Bedroom Home in Elko - $310,000
This beautiful townhome is move in ready! There are upgrades throughout this single level 3 bed 2 bath home that features 9 foot walls and an open floor plan. The kitchen is upgraded with custom cabinets and beautiful quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and under cabinet LED lighting. Flooring throughout home is luxury vinyl plank. Main bath features custom tile surround in the tub/shower with quartz countertop, main bedroom has ceiling fan, there is a barn door that separates the bedroom from the ensuite bathroom with a walk in shower with custom tile surround, double vanities with quartz tops and walk in closet. Home features central air, water softener system, custom shutters on all windows and slider door. Garage is insulated. There is a fenced area in the back with privacy vinyl fence. Common areas features guest parking, low maintenance landscaping and a common BBQ area. HOA fees to include water, sewer, garbage, landscaping maintenance, snow removal and required insurance.
Elko Daily Free Press
Defendant testifies in Elko murder trial
ELKO – The suspect in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl nearly two years ago took the stand in his own defense and said he did not remember the night of the incident. Justin Mullis, 26, testified Wednesday, with both sides resting their cases before the weekend. Charged...
Elko Daily Free Press
What you missed this week in notable Elko crimes and court cases
Comments / 0