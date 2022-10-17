ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Centre Daily

Christian McCaffrey Trade: How it Helps Patriots

During a testy training camp last August the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers engaged in multiple fights. But in the NFL Draft next April, one team will likely be the other's best friend. While the Pats are surging - winners of two in a row heading into Monday night's...
Centre Daily

Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily

Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year

Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game

The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields

All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3

The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Centre Daily

Saints Must Confront That Their Plan Is Backfiring

Somewhere between the two pick-sixes Andy Dalton tossed Thursday night, was anyone else double-checking the Saints’ draft capital for 2023, only to remember their (probably quite high) first-round pick is going to the undefeated Eagles?. New Orleans, now 2–5 after Thursday’s 42–34 loss to the Cardinals, captivated us this...

