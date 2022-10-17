Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Centre Daily
Bucky Brooks on Tampa Bay Buccaneers: ‘Hard Time Seeing This Team Beyond a .500 Squad’
There's some negativity around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now. At 3-3, the Bucs are one of the more disappointing teams in the NFL through six weeks, and many are wondering if they'll ever get on track to reach their full potential. One of those people is NFL Media's, Bucky...
Centre Daily
Christian McCaffrey Trade: How it Helps Patriots
During a testy training camp last August the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers engaged in multiple fights. But in the NFL Draft next April, one team will likely be the other's best friend. While the Pats are surging - winners of two in a row heading into Monday night's...
Centre Daily
Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview
The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
Centre Daily
How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey
SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily
Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
Centre Daily
Eagles Bye Week Awards: MVPs, Improved Players, and Valuable Assistants
There is plenty of good to go around after a 6-0 start and it's time to break down the Eagles' best as we press pause for Week 7:. Offensive MVP - WR A.J. Brown - Brown has been as advertised and more as the final piece of the puzzle that has made the offense complete.
Centre Daily
Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year
Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
Centre Daily
Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons
When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
Centre Daily
Steelers-Dolphins ‘Sunday Night Football’ Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Steelers and Dolphins will be featured on the prime-time stage in Week 7. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has fully cleared concussion protocol and is expected to return as the team’s starter for Sunday Night Football. The Dolphins, who have lost three straight games, need Tagovailoa back under center....
Centre Daily
Dolphins Sign Shell, Make Other Moves Ahead of Pittsburgh Game
The Miami Dolphins' customary Saturday moves included the usual practice squad elevations, along with a move on the 53-man roster that seemed inevitable. Veteran tackle Brandon Shell, who was elevated from the practice squad the past two games, was signed to the 53-man roster to fill one of the two openings the Dolphins created this week.
Centre Daily
Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
Centre Daily
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Centre Daily
Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields
All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
Centre Daily
WATCH: Kelce Chugs Beer During Phillies’ NLCS Game 3
The crowd at Citizens Bank Park needed a pick-me-up following a couple of errors by the Philadelphia Phillies' defense. In comes Jason Kelce. Naturally, the longtime Philadelphia Eagles center was seen chugging a beer on the field between innings. It was exactly what Philadelphia fans needed to inject some life...
Centre Daily
Saints Must Confront That Their Plan Is Backfiring
Somewhere between the two pick-sixes Andy Dalton tossed Thursday night, was anyone else double-checking the Saints’ draft capital for 2023, only to remember their (probably quite high) first-round pick is going to the undefeated Eagles?. New Orleans, now 2–5 after Thursday’s 42–34 loss to the Cardinals, captivated us this...
Centre Daily
How to Watch Phillies vs Padres NLCS Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming
The Philadelphia Phillies will play the biggest game at Citizens Bank Park in over a decade on Friday night. Oct. 23, nearly 12 years ago to the day was the last time Philadelphia hosted a Championship Series game, when they fell to the San Francisco Giants, 3-2. This time the...
