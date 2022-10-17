ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surf City, NC

WECT

Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WECT

Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

UNCW receives $300,000 grant to expand curriculum, improve local historical markers

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has received a $300,000 implementation grant from The Teagle Foundation, a statement from the school stated. Per their website, The Teagle Foundation seeks to “support and strengthen liberal arts education” through serving “as a catalyst for the improvement of teaching...
cbs17

Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
WECT

Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection

$500,000 in grants awarded to nonprofits throughout North Carolina. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Special Olympics New Hanover County’s Fall Games returns following two-year hiatus. Victim identified in accident involving moped on Covil Ave. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Victim identified in...
WILMINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WECT

Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Northwest Police Chief Paul Rockenbach resigns

NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest’s Police Chief has resigned. Chief Paul Rockenbach tended his letter of resignation last Thursday, October 13th, according to the Clerk of Northwest. Rockenbach as hired on June 1st. No word yet on when Rockenbach’s final day will be, but City...
NORTHWEST, NC
WECT

Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WITN

Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting

PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
PINK HILL, NC

