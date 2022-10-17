Read full article on original website
WECT
Group states intent to continue pursuit of west bank development with a “slower, more collaborative approach”
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The KFJ Development Group has hit multiple roadblocks in their attempts to develop the western banks of the Cape Fear River. They announced on Friday, Oct. 21 that they’re still looking to develop the land but have requested the withdrawal of their rezoning request to New Hanover County.
WECT
Brunswick Co. organizations partner to host medication takeback event
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brunswick County Health Services and Coastal Horizons are hosting a medication disposal event on Oct. 28. The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Town Creek Park at 6420 Ocean Hwy E in Winnabow. Per...
WECT
Wilmington eases sidewalk café restrictions for bars and nightclubs
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Eating alfresco is one of the perks of living in the coastal climate in southeastern North Carolina. In downtown Wilmington, restaurants and bars will now have the same opportunities to offer their customers an outdoor option. Wilmington City Council has agreed that the previous code permitting...
Suspended NC sheriff had a pattern of corruption, vindictiveness, new court filing says
District attorney bolsters case that suspended sheriff should be removed from office with new allegations of misconduct.
WITN
More resignations announced for troubled Lenoir County town
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - More resignations have been announced for one Eastern Carolina town after the mayor quit yesterday. Mayor Pro Tem Penny Murphy, who is now acting mayor, said the town clerk and the assistant clerk have also resigned. She would not say if those resignations were connected to the mayor’s departure or not.
WECT
Movie currently filming in Wilmington gets $5.75 million grant
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A movie currently filming in Wilmington has received a N.C. Film and Entertainment Grant, the N.C. Department of Commerce announced. The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat, a feature film adaptation of the novel of the same title by Edward Kelsey Moore, has been approved for a rebate of up to $5.75 million.
Spring Lake mayor demands answers after state treasurer refuses to pay to hire new town manager
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The mayor of a troubled town in Cumberland County is demanding answers from the state treasurer after he refused to fund the hiring of a new town manager. The Local Government Commission took control of Spring Lake's finances in October 2021, citing concerns that the...
WECT
UNCW receives $300,000 grant to expand curriculum, improve local historical markers
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The University of North Carolina Wilmington has received a $300,000 implementation grant from The Teagle Foundation, a statement from the school stated. Per their website, The Teagle Foundation seeks to “support and strengthen liberal arts education” through serving “as a catalyst for the improvement of teaching...
WECT
Trask Family Farms collaborates with UNCW to create a unique corn maze experience
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Trask Family Farms is focused on growing a new form of fun for the whole family, just in time for Halloween. Many people have yearly traditions for Halloween, and this farm hopes people add “corn maze” to their list of fall activities. The farm...
WECT
GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility to add 500 jobs; Natrium nuclear facility to be built near Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new nuclear facility near Wilmington and GE Hitachi’s plan to create 500 jobs were announced at a press conference at the GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy facility near Wilmington on Friday, October 21. General Electric Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH) announced plans to grow their workforce...
cbs17
Cumberland County hires 1st Chief Diversity Officer
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County has hired its first chief diversity officer. Nikeisha Waring, a 22-year veteran at Fort Bragg, began her new role on Oct. 10, according to a news release from the county. “I am excited about the experience Mrs. Waring brings from her career in...
WECT
Sheriff’s office car towed after crash near major Wilmington intersection
WECT
UPDATE: Pickup truck crashes into sheriff’s office car with sirens active in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Law enforcement responded to a crash at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and S 17th Street at around 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. According to a New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office representative, two deputies were driving with their sirens active when a pickup truck driver failed to stop and collided with one of the deputies.
WECT
Safe Haven of Pender holds walk and vigil for survivors and victims of domestic violence
BURGAW, N.C. (WECT) - October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and organizations like The Safe Haven of Pender are hosting events to honor victims and survivors. Tonight, they held their annual domestic violence walk and vigil. Dozens of community members, representing different ages and backgrounds, walked the half mile...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC NAACP requests Justice Department take further action against Columbus County sheriff
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The NC NAACP wants the U.S. Department of Justice to take more action for further action against Columbus County sheriff, Jody Greene, who is suspended for allegedly making racially-charged comments. Over the weekend, attorneys for the NAACP submitted an official letter to the DOJ,...
Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
WECT
Early voting tips to know before you head to the polls
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One-Stop Early Voting opened October 20 at 8 a.m. and will run for about two weeks, ending on November 5. Taking advantage of early voting is a great idea, especially if you know you cannot make it to the polls on Election Day. A few tips...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Northwest Police Chief Paul Rockenbach resigns
NORTHWEST, NC (WWAY) — The City of Northwest’s Police Chief has resigned. Chief Paul Rockenbach tended his letter of resignation last Thursday, October 13th, according to the Clerk of Northwest. Rockenbach as hired on June 1st. No word yet on when Rockenbach’s final day will be, but City...
WECT
Magnolia Greens hosts annual Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The community gathered at Magnolia Greens in Brunswick County for the Play for Pink golf tournament fundraiser on Friday, October 21. Now in its 16th year, the event raises money to fund Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center’s Pink Ribbon Project, which provides free mammograms to people that need them.
WITN
Pink Hill mayor resigns after blow up at town meeting
PINK HILL, N.C. (WITN) - Less than a week after a town board meeting abruptly ended, an Eastern Carolina mayor has called it quits. Pink Hill Mayor Mike Hill resigned this afternoon, effective immediately, according to a post on the town’s social media page. Video of last Tuesday’s meeting...
