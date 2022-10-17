ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Centre Daily

Dolphins-Steelers Predictions Roundup

The Miami Dolphins will look to move their record to 4-3 in the 2022 season when they face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday night. The Dolphins will enter the game as 7.5-point underdogs, according to the SI Sportsbook. Here's a roundup of national predictions on this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Falcons Place Rookie Preseason Standout on Injured Reserve

The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Jared Bernhardt for at least the next four weeks. After missing practice in the lead-up to Atlanta's Week 7 contest with the Cincinnati Bengals due to a groin injury, Bernhardt was ruled out on Friday. Bernhardt's injury appears to be more serious than...
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Still Shorthanded, Help Is on the Way for the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a close 24-20 defeat at the hands of the Buffalo Bills in a key AFC matchup. The loss pushed the Chiefs to 4-2 on the season and they are essentially two games behind the Bills for the top spot in the AFC playoff standings. The sky is falling, right?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Seahawks vs. Chargers GAMEDAY Preview

The Seattle Seahawks travel to play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday from Sofi Stadium. The Seahawks are fresh off a division win vs. the Arizona Cardinals which improves Seattle to 3-3 on the season, currently tied with the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams at the top of the NFC West division.
SEATTLE, WA
Centre Daily

Christian McCaffrey Trade: How it Helps Patriots

During a testy training camp last August the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers engaged in multiple fights. But in the NFL Draft next April, one team will likely be the other's best friend. While the Pats are surging - winners of two in a row heading into Monday night's...
Centre Daily

How Jeff Wilson Jr. Feels about the 49ers Trading for Christian McCaffrey

SANTA CLARA -- On Thursday, the 49ers traded four draft picks for Christian McCaffrey, who has 393 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 85 carries this season, to replace Jeff Wilson Jr., who has 400 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 80 carries this season. Here's what Wilson Jr. said...
Centre Daily

Locked On Colts: Revenge Game Upcoming for Jonathan Taylor?

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their final thoughts ahead of Indianapolis Colts-Tennessee Titans in Week 7. Running back Jonathan Taylor had the worst game of his NFL career in Week 4 against the Titans. Does he get his revenge here in Week 7? Also, the guys give their predictions for this highly anticipated divisional game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Adam Thielen Says Kirk Cousins is Being Himself and Playing Free This Year

Are the Minnesota Vikings getting a different version of Kirk Cousins this year?. Adam Thielen, who is now in his fifth season playing with Cousins, thinks that's the case. Thielen has talked a lot this year about the different culture and the positive vibes around the Vikings since Kevin O'Connell replaced Mike Zimmer as head coach, and Cousins has arguably been among the biggest beneficiaries from that change.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Centre Daily

Bengals TE Hayden Hurst Eyes Revenge Game vs. Falcons

When the Atlanta Falcons face the Cincinnati Bengals this weekend, they'll see a familiar face on the opposing sideline. Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst played the last two seasons with the Falcons before leaving for Cincinnati in free agency. In 2020, Hurst had a career year with 56 catches for 571 yards and six touchdowns. However, that didn't stop the Falcons from selecting his replacement, Kyle Pitts, with the No. 4 overall pick. With Pitts setting rookie records for tight ends, Hurst was reduced to a backup role and only caught 26 passes for 221 yards in three touchdowns.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

NFL Power Rankings: Bills on Top After Win vs. Chiefs?

The Buffalo Bills are riding high with a 5-1 record after dismantling the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in a massive revenge game. The win gives them the top spot in the AFC standings and this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated. "A thorough, masterful performance by Buffalo on...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Centre Daily

Steelers Open Damontae Kazee’s Return Window

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee is back at practice, the team announced today, opening his 21-day window to be activated to the 53-man roster. Kazee started the season on Injured Reserve after suffering a fractured wrist in the team's final preseason game. He underwent surgery with the expectation to return roughly around Week 6.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Bears In It for the Long Haul with Justin Fields

All the hand-wringing and fretting throughout Bears Nation over why Justin Fields hasn't yet developed into a winning playmaker, and the thought the team will give up on him because they're losing games this year is completely absurd. Really, it's beyond absurd. It reflects how little people have learned from...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI

