Fallout from the “Thank You, I’m Sorry” Speech and the Wrath of Jill Biden Because Nobody Stopped HimThe Veracity ReportWashington, DC
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Howard County schools convert first 3 snow days to asynchronous instruction days
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Howard County Public Schools officials on Friday released its new snow day plan. Video above: School systems decide future of snow days in Maryland (Oct. 12) The district is turning its three inclement weather days into asynchronous instruction days in which students will complete assignments...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony
TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
Wbaltv.com
Voters split on ballot Question K on term limits in Baltimore City
As Election Day nears, one of the ballot questions getting a lot of attention asks voters if elected officials in Baltimore City should have term limits. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Terms limits is a question that is on the ballot for Baltimore...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore among first jurisdictions to begin canvassing mail-in ballots in 2022 general election
The early canvass of mail-in ballots got underway Friday morning in Baltimore City for the 2022 gubernatorial general election. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. It took a court order to clear the way for this work to be done. The Maryland Court of...
Wbaltv.com
Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly
BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore City election officials answer whether problems during primary election are resolved
With less than three weeks to go until Election Day, a Baltimore City Hall panel called for answers as to whether problems reported during the primary election have been solved ahead of the general election. City election officials told panel members the bulk of the problems during the primary election...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Slain MTA bus driver granted peace order, was set to appear in court
The Maryland Transit Administration bus driver who was fatally shot Tuesday applied for and was granted a temporary peace order and was scheduled to appear in court Friday morning, the 11 News I-Team has learned. Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia, was shot multiple times as she arrived for work Tuesday...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing
Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Security guard shoots syringe-wielding theft suspect in face in Harbor East
A security guard shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. Baltimore police said officers were called around 9:09 a.m. to the CVS store in the 600 block of Exeter Street for a shooting call. A preliminary investigation indicates a...
Wbaltv.com
Fire guts home, heavily damages attic in Millersville
MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a house fire in the Millersville area. SkyTeam 11 reported fire crews extinguished the fire at a house in the 8200 block of Mimico South. In the 4 p.m. hour, firefighters were making entry into the heavily damaged attic. There...
Wbaltv.com
Artscape to return in 2023 with new dates, longer run, more events
Artscape is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 -- and if you didn't like the heat, you might like the new dates. The nation's largest free arts festival is back and bigger than ever, not only taking over Baltimore's Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods, but expanding to Station North. In addition, the festival will be extended to five days.
Wbaltv.com
Question 4 supporters: Legalizing cannabis will help people change their health destiny
Supporters of Maryland's ballot question regarding legalization of marijuana rallied Thursday to explain why they think it's needed. Voters will be asked some important questions when they cast a ballot this November. If Question 4 passes, Maryland will join 19 states and Washington, D.C., to legalize cannabis for adults 21 and older.
Wbaltv.com
'Bittersweet': Iconic Bertha's in Fells Point to close, head to auction
A longtime iconic restaurant in Fells Point is going to auction. Bertha's in Fells Point is closing its doors for good at the end of the year and heading to auction next month as its owners prepare for retirement. The funky, eclectic corner bar and restaurant -- famous for its...
Wbaltv.com
Photos: Police investigate Harbor East shooting after suspect shot in face
A security guard shot a syringe-wielding theft suspect in the face Friday morning at a store in Harbor East, police said. (Full story here)
Wbaltv.com
Waldorf School unveils new chicken coop designed by students
The Waldorf School of Baltimore on Friday unveiled a new chicken coop designed by third grade students. It has been three years since the school had chickens. Learning about shelters is part of the school's curriculum. Students got a hands-on experience of brainstorming just what they wanted their coop to...
Wbaltv.com
Woman says case of arson is latest targeted attack against her; fire marshal investigates
ABERDEEN, Md. — The Maryland Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a case of arson in a Harford County neighborhood. Investigators said that someone set fire to a shed and garage and the whole thing was caught on camera. Julia Evering, the owner of the garage, talked with 11 News...
