Artscape is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 -- and if you didn't like the heat, you might like the new dates. The nation's largest free arts festival is back and bigger than ever, not only taking over Baltimore's Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods, but expanding to Station North. In addition, the festival will be extended to five days.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO