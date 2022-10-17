ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellicott City, MD

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County police K-9 unit to conduct demonstrations at special pet-blessing ceremony

TIMONIUM, Md. — A special pet-blessing ceremony takes place this weekend in person for the first time since the pandemic began at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. The blessing will include demonstrations from the Baltimore County police K-9 unit. Patrol dogs and their handlers worked on obedience Thursday morning at the K-9 unit's training facility in Dundalk.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Voters split on ballot Question K on term limits in Baltimore City

As Election Day nears, one of the ballot questions getting a lot of attention asks voters if elected officials in Baltimore City should have term limits. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to vote. Terms limits is a question that is on the ballot for Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Harford County executive candidate profile: Republican Bob Cassilly

BEL AIR, Md. -- The 2022 election will mean Harford County voters will elect a new county executive. Bob Cassilly is a Republican state senator who's seeking to succeed incumbent Barry Glassman, the Republican nominee for Maryland state comptroller. | COMMITMENT 2022: Maryland Voter's Guide -- important dates, where/how to...
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Wbaltv.com

Police: Domestic violence is possible motive in MTA bus driver's killing

Baltimore police said domestic violence is a possible motive in Tuesday's killing of a Maryland Transit Administration bus driver, the 11 News I-Team has learned. City police on Thursday confirmed the woman killed was Elaine Jackson, 40, of Columbia. She was shot multiple times as she arrived for work at the MTA's Bush Division employee parking lot. The subject of the argument remains unknown.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Fire guts home, heavily damages attic in Millersville

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Firefighters were called Thursday afternoon to a house fire in the Millersville area. SkyTeam 11 reported fire crews extinguished the fire at a house in the 8200 block of Mimico South. In the 4 p.m. hour, firefighters were making entry into the heavily damaged attic. There...
MILLERSVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Artscape to return in 2023 with new dates, longer run, more events

Artscape is returning in 2023 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19 -- and if you didn't like the heat, you might like the new dates. The nation's largest free arts festival is back and bigger than ever, not only taking over Baltimore's Bolton Hill and Mount Royal neighborhoods, but expanding to Station North. In addition, the festival will be extended to five days.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Waldorf School unveils new chicken coop designed by students

The Waldorf School of Baltimore on Friday unveiled a new chicken coop designed by third grade students. It has been three years since the school had chickens. Learning about shelters is part of the school's curriculum. Students got a hands-on experience of brainstorming just what they wanted their coop to...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy