Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
These 3 Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the U.S., Orkin says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three Michigan cities have some of the worst rat problems in the country, according to Orkin. The pest control company looked at its new rodent treatments from Sept. 1, 2021, to Aug. 31, 2022, to determine the rattiest cities in the United States. Detroit made it...
Expungement fair in Dearborn Friday
DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Dearborn and the office of attorney general are partnering with a group Friday designed to help citizens clear convictions from their record. Together with the city and top law enforcement office, the group Safe and Just Michigan will hold an expungement fair...
Michigan Secretary of State says disrupters a ‘top concern’ on Election Day
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said her office and county clerks are aware of possible disrupters on Election Day planning to cause problems but says a plan is in place to make sure it doesn't happen. Benson spoke with FOX 2's Tim Skubick on...
Michigan woman busted in Walmart theft • Ethan Crumbley in court • Detroit boy saves mom
THURSDAY NEWS HIT (FOX 2) - A woman who was caught stealing items from a northern Michigan Walmart by not scanning them at the self-checkout is the latest charged in the state with ripping off retailers. Police say TeddyJo Marie Fliam, 34, was caught skipping items as she rang up...
Detroit Demolition Department leader breaks barriers for Black women
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Every step Detroiter LaJuan Counts takes is filled with purpose. "What I think is important for young Black women to see, is that not only are we a part of the competition - we are winning," said LaJuan Counts. On Thursday Counts, the director of the...
High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
This week's rain has little impact on Michigan drought
It's been a very dry year in Michigan and even though we've gotten off-and-on showers all week long, they haven't amounted to much. There's good news in the forecast though, we're about to finally warm up.
Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
Protestors demand removal of insurrection attendee who works for Macomb County Clerk's Office
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some Macomb County residents want a woman who attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election to be removed from her role at the clerk's office. Genevieve Peters works with departments to train them, Clerk Anthony Forlini said. She...
Metro Detroit road work: Stretches of I-75, I-94, and I-696 closing this weekend
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting around Metro Detroit may require a few detours this weekend. Stretches of three freeways will be closed for road work, while other areas will have reduced lanes. Northbound I-75 will close between I-375 to 8 Mile from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound...
Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies
TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
Video shows bison charging woman who got too close to herd at Texas state park
QUITAQUE, Texas - A woman who admittedly strayed too close to a herd of bison in Texas was injured after one of the bison "gored" her and threw her into a bush. "But you know it’s going to make a hell of a tick tock," the woman said in a text message as she reportedly waited 50 minutes for help to arrive.
Zion Foster disappearance: Police detail timeline after months of searching Macomb County landfill
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police said Friday that Zion Foster's body was not found after months of searching a Macomb County landfill. The decision was made last week to stop looking for the teen's body. Investigators had been searching for the 17-year-old's remains after her cousin said she died,...
Southfield city clerk resigns after pleading no contest to charge stemming from 2018 election mistake coverup
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Southfield City Clerk Sherikia Hawkins has resigned after pleading no contest to misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday. According to Nessel, Hawkins tried to cover up a mistake during the November 2018 election by removing nearly 200 names from a list...
EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car
DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
Ethan Crumbley appears for monthly court hearing on Thursday, to stay in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The monthly review for whether to keep Ethan Crumbley in an adult jail happened on Thursday where, as expected, the 16-year-old will remain in the adult facility. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last...
Some voters nervous after election denier hired by Macomb County Clerk's Office
Genevieve Peters attended the Capitol insurrection and denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Now, she works for the Macomb County Clerk's Office, and some are worried about that as the election nears.
