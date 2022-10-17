ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Michigan candidates for governor Whitmer, Dixon speak at Detroit Economic Club

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Democrat and Republican candidates for governor spoke during a forum at the Detroit Economic Club Friday. Both Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon made scheduled appearances at the club, where each made their case for Michigan's next governor. The meeting wasn't a debate but featured both candidates answering questions.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Expungement fair in Dearborn Friday

DEARBORN, Mich. (FOX 2) - The city of Dearborn and the office of attorney general are partnering with a group Friday designed to help citizens clear convictions from their record. Together with the city and top law enforcement office, the group Safe and Just Michigan will hold an expungement fair...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

High-end athletic shoes stolen from specialty dry cleaner in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - An Avenue of Fashion shoe store has been hit twice by thieves. The owner, Kenneth Taylor, is the Shoe Doctor, located on Livernois in Detroit. "Just like you take your clothes to the dry cleaner, you take your shoes to the dry cleaner, which is the Shoe Doctor," he said.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Stalled street fix leaves hole in the ground for a month, Detroiters say

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Residents in a Detroit neighborhood on the west side say a stalled street project has left a large hole in the road. Neighbors say they have reported the massive hole in their street to the city and have received no help. The broken concrete hole is filled with standing water, which residents say is a major problem.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit road work: Stretches of I-75, I-94, and I-696 closing this weekend

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Getting around Metro Detroit may require a few detours this weekend. Stretches of three freeways will be closed for road work, while other areas will have reduced lanes. Northbound I-75 will close between I-375 to 8 Mile from 7 a.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. Eastbound...
fox2detroit.com

Flint man charged after TikTok video shows him strike child in the face in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Flint man was charged after a video shared on TikTok allegedly showed him striking a child in the face in Pontiac. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office was alerted about the video by a concerned citizen on Friday, October 14th. After an investigation, it was determined that the incident occurred near the 1200 block of Perry St. in the City of Pontiac.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Troy man held on $2 million bond after string of Oakland County bank robberies

TROY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Troy man who police believe robbed four Oakland County banks is facing charges. Eddie Flint, 29, is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank at 2301 W Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 20; a Chase Bank at 2155 W. Big Beaver in Troy on Sept. 24; a Huntington Bank at 4609 Crooks in Royal Oak, and a Vibe Credit Union at 3082 Coolidge in Berkley.
TROY, MI
fox2detroit.com

EB I-94 closed at Greenfield in Dearborn for crash involving semi, car

DETROIT (FOX 2) - All lanes of eastbound I-94 at Greenfield in Dearborn for a crash between a semi-truck and a car. The truck is jackknifed across the freeway. The Michigan Department of Transportation reported the closure just after 10 a.m. Drivers can reenter the freeway at Michigan Avenue.
DEARBORN, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy