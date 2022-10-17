ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

Comments / 1

Tony Montana
5d ago

the heavy rain this afternoon didn't help😟 it's going to be a long recovery...l wasn't born here but l call this my adopted hometown l am looking forward to Sanford making a strong recovery

WESH

Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
WESH

State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes

Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
MIMS, FL
WESH

Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL
WESH

New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?

So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Eatonville opens town's first financial institution

A big event for Eatonville: the first financial institution in this town’s long history and they’re hoping everyone brings their money here. This is something that has never happened in Eatonville: a financial institution opening in the town that freedom built. It’s called Unity of Eatonville FCU. It’s...
EATONVILLE, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Smoking no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches, parks

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Smoking is no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches and parks. Officials announced Monday that smoking cigarettes, filtered cigars, pipes or use of any other device to inhale smoke from burning tobacco products is now prohibited in city-owned public parks, beaches and boardwalks. >>> STREAM...

