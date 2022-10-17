Read full article on original website
Tony Montana
5d ago
the heavy rain this afternoon didn't help😟 it's going to be a long recovery...l wasn't born here but l call this my adopted hometown l am looking forward to Sanford making a strong recovery
2
WESH
Officials: Boil water advisory in effect for Fruitland Park
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A precautionary boil water advisory has been issued for Fruitland Park. The advisory was issued after a 6-inch water main break in the area of Sailfish Avenue. According to city officials, more than 300 residents were without water and crews have continued to work on...
WESH
State Road 46 reopens after Hurricane Ian flooding recedes
Nineteen days after it was closed, officials have finally reopened a stretch of State Road 46 that was shut down after it was flooded by Hurricane Ian, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. FDOT originally shut down a part SR-46 on Oct. 3 after historical rainfall from Hurricane Ian...
WESH
Local debris collection site opens in New Smyrna Beach
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Even now, more than three weeks after Hurricane Ian, storm debris is still prevalent in many local communities. It may take weeks to get it all. In New Smyrna Beach, leaders have opened a local debris collection site. It's a transfer point to speed up the process.
WESH
Flagler County deputies helping in southwest Florida after Hurricane Ian return home
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said their emergency response teams have returned home after helping out in southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian. Two teams, consisting of eight members each, were sent to Charlotte County. The Flagler County emergency response members assisted the Charlotte County Sheriff's...
WESH
Residents in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood forced to move out due to Hurricane Ian damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — There are people all over Florida who are now homeless, at least temporarily, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane-force winds and floods were devastating in New Smyrna Beach. Now, some residents in public housing are being forced to leave. Dozens of people had...
WESH
New I-4 ramp to ease travel for Florida drivers
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, commuters on Interstate 4 will have a new route available to them to avoid the traffic of downtown Orlando. A new off-ramp is opening up and it will allow drivers to go from Sanford all the way to Kissimmee without getting on the interstate.
WESH
Airport officials address issues with Terminal C at Orlando International Airport
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando International Airport's new Terminal C has been open for about a month now. Thousand of passengers have already traveled through its gates, but not without a few hiccups. Airport officials were at Terminal C on Friday for a discussion with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg,...
WESH
Seminole County residents deal with flooding damage from Hurricane Ian
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — At Lake Harney, floodwaters have receded two feet, but still remain within inches of the past all-time record. "Up until now we had never really worried about water in the house and for the first time, we had water inside," Glen Casel said. It was...
WESH
New tropical disturbance being tracked in Atlantic
ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic. The system has been given a 20% chance of development in the next five days and 10% in the next two days. "Although environmental conditions appear only marginally conducive for development during the next...
WESH
FEMA disaster recovery center opens in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — For the first time in Brevard County, those impacted by Hurricane Ian can sit down with Federal Emergency Management Agency staff at a disaster recovery center. FEMA opened its doors Friday for a Disaster Recovery Center at Culyer Park in Mimms. This is the 16th...
WESH
Officials: Orlando needs better roads and trains to attract young talent, jobs
To bring the jobs of the future to Orlando, we need better roads and trains. That was the message from the mayors of Orlando, and Orange County Friday at a conference downtown. They noted that 1,500 people a week are moving to Central Florida and tech jobs are a big...
WESH
Are you able to schedule Lexus service at a Toyota dealership?
So you own a Lexus and you’re looking for a local auto service provider. Do you have to take your car to a Lexus dealership, or can you schedule Lexus service at a Toyota service center? Our Orlando car care experts are here to explain the ins and outs and help you get your next routine car care appointment on the books.
WESH
Eatonville opens town's first financial institution
A big event for Eatonville: the first financial institution in this town’s long history and they’re hoping everyone brings their money here. This is something that has never happened in Eatonville: a financial institution opening in the town that freedom built. It’s called Unity of Eatonville FCU. It’s...
WESH
Volusia County law enforcement prepares for unsanctioned 'Trucktoberfest' event
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — An unsanctioned, unpermitted truck event has law enforcement in the Daytona Beach area gearing up to deal with any issues that arise. It's called "Trucktoberfest," and it's been heavily promoted on social media. As you know, we are still in hurricane recovery mode. Debris is...
WESH
Here's where to find early voting locations in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Early voting in Orange County for the general election is set to begin on Monday and runs through Nov. 6, 2022. Once early voting starts, locations will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents in Orange County can vote at any early...
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
Hottest neighborhoods: Homes sell the fastest in these 10 Central Florida areas
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. Central Florida homes take longer to sell as the U.S. housing market slows -- but that’s not the case everywhere. Metro Orlando houses spent...
WESH
Study: Orlando drivers almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light
ORLANDO, Fla. — Sometimes driving down Colonial, it feels like you hit one red light after another, but a new study says you’re almost twice as likely to pull up to a green light in Orlando. That is part of what this study found looking at 101 areas...
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
Smoking no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches, parks
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Smoking is no longer allowed at Flagler County beaches and parks. Officials announced Monday that smoking cigarettes, filtered cigars, pipes or use of any other device to inhale smoke from burning tobacco products is now prohibited in city-owned public parks, beaches and boardwalks. >>> STREAM...
