San Francisco, CA

"Urban Oasis" is a trail runner's S.F. love letter

By By Margaret Hetherwick | Examiner Staff Writer, Molly Hetherwick
San Francisco Examiner
San Francisco Examiner
 5 days ago

Ryan Scura wants to share his love letter to the City with you.

His film "Urban Oasis," released in June, is the latest from local production house Dooster. Shortly after its debut, "Oasis" became a staff pick by Vimeo, a video hosting, sharing and services platform — a high honor in the internet's short film world.

A lifelong runner, Scura developed an intimate connection with San Francisco through his daily routes. The film became more than just a love letter, he said. It is an ode to the intersection of urban and natural spaces in San Francisco.

"It takes people volunteering and showing up to keep [the outdoors] what it is, to expand it, to find historic creeks and trails," he said. "We are beneficiaries of many decades of great work that makes these parks the special places that they are."

Before watching "Urban Oasis: A love letter to San Francisco," read Scura's Q&A with The Examiner.

What was the inspiration behind the film? Why San Francisco?

It's sort of a byproduct of living here for eight years and having running be the main way in which I explored the City and got to know the layout. I grew up in New Hampshire and my wife is from Sonora, and running was the way that I got to know this place. I met a lot of friends and built communities through running. The inspiration for the film was just so much about how I moved through the space and what what the City means to me.

Why running, as opposed to, say, shopping or socializing?

I was part of this free workout group called the November Project, and that was an early impetus to get out and run to the workout. The meets are always in public places, and on Friday mornings they would always be on a different hill in the City. So you had this built in way to see different parts of the city that you wouldn't necessarily go to, because there's a store that you were interested in, or cafe, or a tourist destination.

I think running has felt really impactful because it's something that feels accessible to everyone. San Francisco feels like such a special place to run in, because there's such a diversity of landscape within the seven by seven miles.

I was picking up on that with the way the film transitioned from heavily urbanized spaces to more natural ones. Why was it important to include that diversity?

Growing up in a place like New Hampshire, which is pretty rural, I always thought of San Francisco and other cities as like, this is a dense metropolitan area that you can't escape from unless you drive away from it. When you're moving through a space like Sutro, which was the initial spark for this film, it feels like you're out in nature. It's a very solitary, healing space. I was really struck by that. Whenever family or friends visit San Francisco, I always try to take them into these different parks to try to have them feel that same thing, but then I thought it'd be a fun challenge to try to get those themes across through film.

Starting in an urban space was a way to have those natural spaces land differently for an audience. We were trying to really play with, when you're in an urban space, not showing any natural elements and really immersing people in the concrete and manmade structures and materials, then when you're in the natural space, not seeing any evidence of buildings or roads to try to really separate those and help people feel the difference.

You were mentioning how you were playing around with the concept of immersion, and I wanted to ask about why the film is semi-silent.

When you're in San Francisco, you can always hear cars, even when you're in the Sutro forest or McLaren Park. You can't see evidence of those things, you can always hear them but you have to really focus on it. Sound is really helpful to put people in those spaces, especially the dramatically different soundscapes of being in the Financial District versus being deep in Golden Gate Park. The goal of the film was to put people in the mental space of what it's like to run in these places. It was a fun challenge to try to just use the sounds of an area to make people feel what it's like to be there.

Urban Oasis - a love letter to San Francisco from Dooster on Vimeo

The full title of the film is "Urban Oasis - a love letter to San Francisco", and I wanted to know — if the City could write a love letter back to you in return, what do you think it would say, and how?

I think living in San Francisco for a lot of people is a complicated thing. It's a nuanced city with a lot of wonderful things about it and all sorts of challenging aspects. One thing I saw recently that really struck me was an interview with Jeremy Fish, the artist in residence at City Hall. They asked him about how he would feel if he was displaced, or pushed out? And he said something like, 'I just feel grateful for every day that I get to live here. If I have to leave, I would like to say thank you and walk away.' I was really struck by that, and wanted to embody that same sort of gratitude for the setting.

Partially, I don't feel I don't feel worthy of a love letter in return. But I think it's like, you would hope that the city like feels proud and excited that people are trying to find the different different nooks and crannies, being excited about the little corners of beauty. It's easy to go to Twin Peaks and be wowed by the views, but I think having people appreciate those little weird quirks of the city, and like seeking them out, is the love.

Comments / 0

 

