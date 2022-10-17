ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Restauranteur BANS James Corden From Popular SoHo Spot, Calls Him 'Tiny Cretin’ Following Multiple Incidents With Staff

By Haley Gunn
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
mega

Talk show host James Corden has been banned from New York City restaurant Balthazar, by infamous restauranteur Keith McNally , following a second incident at the restaurant that led McNally to refer to Corden as a ‘tiny Cretin of a man,” RadarOnline.com has learned.

McNally took to social media to blast the insult at the carpool karaoke host while detailing the incidents that allegedly occurred at the SoHo establishment and involved restaurant staff .

The bombshell post is the latest accusation of foul behavior from the late-night talk show host.

mega

“James Corden is a Hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man. And the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago,” McNally wrote in a post to his social media .

“I don’t often 86 a customer, to today I 86′d Corden . It did not make me laugh. Here are two examples of the funny man’s treatment of my staff,” the infamous restauranteur continued in his Instagram post, “He [behaved] similarly in my former restaurant, Cafe Luxembourg, a few years back."

McNally then recalled two detailed accounts of previous visits by Corden to his restaurant, during which Corden allegedly displayed unsavory behavior to waitstaff while demanding items be taken off his bill.

“In June, James Corden was here on table 61. (Although this is diabolical, it happens Very occasionally in all restaurants.) After eating his main course, Corden showed the hair to Balthazar manager G. who was very apologetic. Corden was extremely nasty to G, and said: “Get us another round of drinks this second. And also take care of all of our drinks so far. This way I write any nasty reviews in yelp or anything like that’,” read the first “manager report” that McNally shared in his post regarding Corden’s previous behavior at Balthazar.

The second report that was shared detailed an exchange from just a few weeks prior to McNally announcing that Corden was barred from the SoHo Restaurant.

“James Corden was at Balthazar with his wife on October 9th for brunch. He asked for a table outside. Brunch Maitre D’ Allie Wolters took the party to table 301. Mr. Corden’s wife ordered an egg yolk omelette with gruyere cheese and salad. A few minutes after they received the food, James called their server, M. K. and told her there was a little bit of egg white mixed with the egg yolk. M. K. informed the floor manager, G. The kitchen remade the dish but unfortunately sent it with home fries instead of salad,” the managers report alleged.

“That’s when James Corden began yelling like crazy to the server: “You can’t do your job! You can’t do your job! Maybe I should go into the kitchen and cook the omelette myself!” M.K. was very apologetic and brought G. over to the table,” the second, most recent incident report continued.

mega

“He returned the dish, and after that, everything was fine. He gave them promo Champagne glasses to smooth things out. G. said that Corden was pleasant to him but nasty to the server.’ M.K. was very shaken, but professional that she is, continued to finish her shift,” the reported incident concluded,” the Instagram post sharing the details of the reports concluded.

At this moment, Corden has yet to comment on McNally’s statements.

Comments / 10

Jim True
5d ago

Servers always have to take the crap for everyone’s mistakes and I feel bad for them often. There are several people I don’t go out to eat with cause of the way they treat the servers.

Reply
2
Lynn Mac
5d ago

Servers have a hard enough job without arrogant Hollywood elites.

Reply
7
 

