NFL Injury Report

The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Thursday

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — (report is an estimate) SAINTS: DNP: WR Keith Kirkwood (ankle), WR Jarvis Landry (ankle), CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), G Andrus Peat (chest), WR Michael Thomas (foot), TE Adam Trautman (ankle). LIMITED: CB Paulson Adebo (knee), QB Andy Dalton (back), RB Mark Ingram (knee), S Marcus Maye (rib), T Ryan Ramczyk (not injury related - resting player), T Calvin Throckmorton (hip), DE Payton Turner (chest), QB Jameis Winston (back, ankle). CARDINALS: WR Marquise Brown (foot), RB James Conner (ribs), LB Dennis Gardeck (ankle), C Rodney Hudson (knee), K Matt Prater (right hip), G Justin Pugh (knee), S Jalen Thompson (hamstring), RB Darrel Williams (knee). LIMITED: RB Eno Benjamin (foot), LB Zaven Collins (shoulder), DE Michael Dogbe (elbow), CB Trayvon Mullen (hamstring). FULL: DT Rashard Lawrence (hand).

