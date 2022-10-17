Read full article on original website
philomathnews.com
Record fish caught in Oregon
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
KATU.com
Police: Missing Rhode Island girl found in Pennsylvania; Father faces kidnapping charges
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Authorities in Rhode Island said Pennsylvania State Police found a 2-year-old girl and her father, who has been accused of kidnapping her. The East Providence Police Department said 24-year-old Jordan McClure took his daughter, Penelope, from her mother's home on Thursday after a domestic disturbance.
Post Register
Where is snow falling tonight and tomorrow?
Idaho (CBS2) — It's a weather alert day for sure as snow is well on its way to many parts of Idaho. Let's take a look at who's getting snow and who isn't. Scattered rain showers have begun to hit the Treasure Valley but no snow is anticipated for any TV communities. Similar conditions are expected in the Magic Valley.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
KATU.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Oregon, Wash. Cascades as snow level falls to 4,000 ft.
PORTLAND, Ore. — A winter weather advisory is in place for the Oregon and Southwest Washington Cascade Range as the snow level fell to the 4,000-foot level on Saturday. Wet snow started accumulating early Saturday morning. The National Weather Service said it expects anywhere from 2 to 8 inches in some places, but closer to 1 to 3 inches at the 4,000 feet of elevation.
KATU.com
Oregon governor candidates weigh in on Portland mayor's unsanctioned camping ban proposal
Oregon's three candidates for governor have all made the homeless crisis part of their campaign platforms. On Friday, Portland’s mayor released a plan that would ban unsanctioned camping in Portland. Unaffiliated Candidate Betsy Johnson, Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek all say they were briefed by the mayor...
Drazan and Kotek were in a close race for Oregon governor. Did the final debate change things?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Wednesday night on KGW, the three candidates for Oregon governor met for their fourth and final debate before Election Day. Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson got one last chance to make their case to Oregon voters. The candidates had an...
KATU.com
Oregon Department of Education releases 2021-22 report card
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Thursday morning, the Oregon Department of Education (ODE) released its yearly At-A-Glance School and District Profiles for the 2021 to 2022 school year. These profiles are required under state and federal law to provide key school and district-level information to local communities. Last year, schools...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Forest Service 'burn boss' arrested after prescribed burn escapes in Eastern Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The leader of a U.S. Forest Service crew conducting a prescribed burn in Eastern Oregon was arrested on charges of reckless burning after the fire spread onto private land. Grant County Sheriff Todd McKinley said the 39-year-old burn boss was taken into custody and transported to...
KATU.com
Vancouver man arrested on Interstate Bridge, accused of shooting at ex-wife's home
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man accused of shooting into his ex-wife’s home in the Hazel Dell area led law enforcement on a car chase Thursday night that ended with his arrest on the Interstate Bridge, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said. Robert E. Mitchell, 55, of Vancouver,...
KATU.com
Oregon Humane Society celebrates the opening of Community Veterinary Hospital
Thursday marked a special occasion for the Oregon Humane Society as it cut the ribbon in celebration of opening the Community Veterinary Hospital. The project, called the New Road Ahead, initially broke ground in March 2021 after almost 10 years of analysis and planning. The Oregon Humane Society says it's the largest expansion project in their 154-year history. It not only includes the Community Veterinary Hospital, but also a Behavior and Rescue Center and Animal Crimes Forensic Center; pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November, the Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.
KATU.com
Oregon gubernatorial candidates address a lack of data on homelessness
SALEM, Ore. — A recent survey found that homelessness is the top concern for Oregonians, and all three candidates for governor have made it a central part of their platforms. Unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson and Republican Christine Drazan have both been vocal about the need to better understand why...
KATU.com
Oregon leaders push for more affordable housing as some protections set to expire
GRESHAM, Ore. — With temporary affordable housing protections expiring, Oregon Housing Authority leaders say the state needs more permanent affordable housing, similar to the Rockwood Village in Gresham. We spoke with state leaders and residents of the Rockwood Village about Oregon's affordable housing needs during a tour of the...
KATU.com
Man arrested, accused of threatening to shoot someone outside their St. Helens home
Police arrested a man Saturday morning who is accused of threatening to shoot someone in the driveway of the person’s St. Helens home. St. Helens Police were called out at about 9:45 a.m. on reports of someone threatening to shoot a person outside a home on Wonderly Drive. The suspect, later identified as 35-year-old Anthony Stratton, drove off before police arrived at the home.
Why Has Oregon’s Most Prolific Serial Killer Escaped Death Four Times?
One Of Oregon's Most Prolific Killers Has Escaped Death Four Times. Oregon like Washington has sadly had its share of serial killers. One serial killer is considered to be Oregon's most prolific and he's currently managed to escape death four times. Dayton Leroy Rogers was a serial killer who terrorized...
oregontoday.net
COVID-19 in Oregon, Oct. 17
OHA monthly COVID-19 report released Oct. 14, 2022 – The COVID-19 Monthly Data Report, released Thursday, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations and deaths. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 18,432 new cases of COVID-19 in September, a 28% decline from the 25,597 cases recorded in August. During September, test positivity was 8.8%, down from 10.5% reported for August. This month’s COVID-19 Congregate Care Setting Outbreak Report shows 120 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings, a decrease from the prior month.
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
KATU.com
Slick roads possible this weekend with rain and snow
EUGENE, Ore. — Rain and snow is on its way! That's great for the drought situation and the prolonged wildfire smoke that's expected to clear this weekend. This will be the first rain chance Oregon's seen in nearly a month. That means ash, vehicle fluid, and fall leaves will add to the potentially slick roads.
