Thursday marked a special occasion for the Oregon Humane Society as it cut the ribbon in celebration of opening the Community Veterinary Hospital. The project, called the New Road Ahead, initially broke ground in March 2021 after almost 10 years of analysis and planning. The Oregon Humane Society says it's the largest expansion project in their 154-year history. It not only includes the Community Veterinary Hospital, but also a Behavior and Rescue Center and Animal Crimes Forensic Center; pets who are part of OHS’ current Behavior Modification Program will be moved from the main shelter to the Behavior and Rescue Center in mid-November, the Forensic Center will be fully operational by the end of 2022.

