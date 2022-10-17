ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thurmond, WV

Thurmond Road Paving Project Underway

By Austin Simms
 5 days ago
Photo: Mike Robbins

THURMOND, WV (LOOTPRESS) – If you have plans to visit the Thurmond area this week, you will want to allow yourself plenty of extra travel time or possibly plan your visit for a different date due to ongoing paving.

County Route 25 will be receiving a facelift this week as the West Virginia Department of Highways has begun paving Thurmond Road in Fayette County. The project is expected to last through the end of the week.

Officials with the New River Gorge National Park & Preserve announced Monday that visitors attempting to visit the Historic Thurmond District should expect long delays, upwards of an hour, because of the road construction.

The Thurmond Depot Visitor Center will still be open this weekend from 10 AM-5 PM Saturday and Sunday. The Thurmond Depot closes for the season at the end of October and will not reopen until Labor Day. The Historic Thurmond District is accessible year-round even when the Depot is closed.

If visiting, be mindful of the railroad crossings on Thurmond Road as the tracks are still active.

