ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.

DETROIT, MI ・ 14 HOURS AGO