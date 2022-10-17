ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended

Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News.  Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups

We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
DJ Chark, centerpiece of Lions’ free agent class, misses yet another practice

ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark came to Detroit to prove to the league he was healthy again. Seven weeks into the season, he hasn’t done it. The Detroit Lions’ top free agent missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game because of more soreness in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired last season, limiting him to just four games and suppressing his value in free agency.
DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice

ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
Kalamazoo-area Week 9 football predictions: Which teams punch 2022 playoff tickets?

KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday Michigan high school football teams were kicking off their 2022 campaigns, but somehow the calendar says Week 9 has arrived. Between Senior Night festivities and the realization that many athletes will never strap on the pads again, the regular season finale is always an emotional one for players, coaches and parents alike.
Playoff-clinching wins headline Week 9 Kalamazoo-area prep football action

KALAMAZOO, MI – The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season was a thrilling one for several Kalamazoo-area teams who used Week 9 wins to secure playoff berths. Among the local squads who appear to be celebrating playoff clinching victories are Portage Central, Portage Northern, Vicksburg...
See photos as Mattawan football faces off against Portage Northern

MATTAWAN, MI -- Mattawan high school hosted Portage Northern for high school football on Friday evening, Oct. 21. Portage Northern defeated Mattawan, 35-21. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery or to purchase prints.
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach

JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent

ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
Lions special teams coordinator defends kicker search that has now reached 10

ALLEN PARK -- Matt Prater was the best long-ball hitter in Detroit Lions history, and the Detroit Lions’ history includes a proud tradition of some very fine kickers. From Eddie Murray to Jason Hanson, this organization has had some greats. But few were greater than Prater, and none was greater on the long ball.
Tight race for TD receptions atop 2022 Bay County Football Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 9. *Signifies eight-player football.
Red Wings, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys

The Detroit Red Wings will have a bit of black in their 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The league and adidas on Thursday revealed all 32 jerseys for this season. The Red Wings’ uniform is red with four black stripes across the jersey as well as black stripes on the sleeves, pants, socks, gloves and helmet for the what the league called “a seamless look.” It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey with “DETROIT” across the front, which was inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.
