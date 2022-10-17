Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 2022 Tigers: Who Delighted? Who Disappointed?IBWAA
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Real-Life Grand Theft Auto: Organized Crime Ring Uncovered in Detroit, Michigan After Postal Worker in Ohio is RobbedZack LoveDetroit, MI
Dak Prescott Cleared to Play Against Detroit on SundayLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Troy Youth stepped up to help an underfunded school in Flint, MIRajender SandadiFlint, MI
Related
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
MLive.com
Here are scores from Week 9 of high school football in the Jackson area
JACKSON -- Here are the scores from Friday’s slate of Week 9 high school football games in the Jackson area.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football results, recaps, reactions for Week 9 of 2022
BAY CITY, MI – A look at high school football highlights from MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area for Oct. 21, 2022. Bay City area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each game by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com.
MLive.com
Lee T uses his Wolfman wager as motivation to ace Bay City football picks
BAY CITY, MI – Time to reveal the secret to my success. I have a hidden motivation each week while making my Bay City area high school football predictions.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 9 Metro Detroit football matchups
We have finally made it to the end of the high school football regular season and there are plenty of great finales all across Metro Detroit this week. Last week, I had one of my best weeks of the season by going 16-4 with my picks. That pushed my number of correct picks into the triple digits and I now stand at 108-42 with a daunting week ahead of me.
MLive.com
Lions’ DJ Chark now wearing walking boot, vows to play again this season
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark has already missed two games because of more pain in his surgically repaired left ankle, and he could miss more games before he’s ready to return to the field. In the meantime, the Detroit Lions’ top free-agent acquisition has agreed to wear a walking...
MLive.com
DJ Chark, centerpiece of Lions’ free agent class, misses yet another practice
ALLEN PARK -- DJ Chark came to Detroit to prove to the league he was healthy again. Seven weeks into the season, he hasn’t done it. The Detroit Lions’ top free agent missed another practice on Thursday and is trending toward missing a third straight game because of more soreness in his left ankle. That’s the same ankle that was surgically repaired last season, limiting him to just four games and suppressing his value in free agency.
MLive.com
DJ Chark going on IR; Josh Paschal, Jerry Jacobs activated by Lions
ARLINGTON, Texas -- The hits just keep coming for the injury-riddled Detroit Lions. At least this time there’s some good news on the back end, too. Let’s get the bad out of the way first. Star free-agent signing DJ Chark is headed to injured reserve because of more pain in his surgically-repaired left ankle. He’s already missed two games with the injury, then tried to practice through it during the bye week. But the ankle did not respond well to even a light workload, and Chark began wearing a walking boot this week in an effort to accelerate his return.
MLive.com
WR Josh Reynolds returns to Detroit Lions practice
ALLEN PARK -- Josh Reynolds returned to practice on Friday, giving him a shot to play when the Detroit Lions return from their bye on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. Reynolds is the Lions’ leading receiver with 335 yards this season, despite playing through an ankle injury for the better part of a month. Then sustained in a knee injury in the shutout loss against New England two weeks ago, and was unavailable to practice when Detroit returned from the bye this week.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 9 football predictions: Which teams punch 2022 playoff tickets?
KALAMAZOO, MI – It seems like just yesterday Michigan high school football teams were kicking off their 2022 campaigns, but somehow the calendar says Week 9 has arrived. Between Senior Night festivities and the realization that many athletes will never strap on the pads again, the regular season finale is always an emotional one for players, coaches and parents alike.
MLive.com
Playoff-clinching wins headline Week 9 Kalamazoo-area prep football action
KALAMAZOO, MI – The final week of the 2022 high school football regular season was a thrilling one for several Kalamazoo-area teams who used Week 9 wins to secure playoff berths. Among the local squads who appear to be celebrating playoff clinching victories are Portage Central, Portage Northern, Vicksburg...
MLive.com
See photos as Mattawan football faces off against Portage Northern
MATTAWAN, MI -- Mattawan high school hosted Portage Northern for high school football on Friday evening, Oct. 21. Portage Northern defeated Mattawan, 35-21. MLive was there to document the action, both on and off of the field. Check out photos from the game in the gallery above. Click here for a direct link to the gallery or to purchase prints.
MLive.com
Lumen Christi names Josh Tropea boys basketball coach
JACKSON -- Josh Tropea will serve as boys basketball coach at Lumen Christi. The school announced the hiring Monday evening. Tropea had coached at Chelsea in 2020-21 and 2021-22, leading the Bulldogs to a 25-19 record over the past two seasons, a 2019 district title and the SEC-White title before stepping down in April. He was succeeded at Chelsea by former Grass Lake girls basketball coach Andrea Cabana.
MLive.com
Game Day Metro Detroit! See Player of the Week winner and Week 9 area football schedule
We have reached the end of the high school football regular season and there are many great games across Metro Detroit to close it out. Before getting into the Metro Detroit football schedule for Week 9, let’s take a look at the results from the latest Metro Detroit Player of the Week poll.
MLive.com
It’s game day, Jackson! Here is all you need to know for Week 9
JACKSON -- Here we are at the end of the regular season. It is Week 9 of high school football, which means for some teams this is the end of the road, and with others we are days away from learning where they will begin their playoff journeys. This week...
MLive.com
D’Andre Swift’s return to Detroit Lions is imminent
ALLEN PARK -- While Jameson Williams remains a long away from suiting up, help is still on the way for the Detroit Lions offense. Star running back D’Andre Swift returned to practice on Wednesday and says he’s trending toward playing on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. “I’m pushing...
MLive.com
Lions special teams coordinator defends kicker search that has now reached 10
ALLEN PARK -- Matt Prater was the best long-ball hitter in Detroit Lions history, and the Detroit Lions’ history includes a proud tradition of some very fine kickers. From Eddie Murray to Jason Hanson, this organization has had some greats. But few were greater than Prater, and none was greater on the long ball.
MLive.com
Tight race for TD receptions atop 2022 Bay County Football Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Statistical leaders through Week 8 of the 2022 high school football season at the Bay County schools of Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and Bay City All Saints. A look at top performers for passing, rushing, receiving and scoring heading into Week 9. *Signifies eight-player football.
MLive.com
BetMGM promo code MLIVENHL: Get $200 in free bets if any team scores a goal today
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to MLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. It would be an extraordinary turn of events if today’s NHL games all finished 0-0, making BetMGM’s sign-up offer so interesting. They will...
MLive.com
Red Wings, NHL unveil 2022 Reverse Retro jerseys
The Detroit Red Wings will have a bit of black in their 2022 NHL Reverse Retro jerseys. The league and adidas on Thursday revealed all 32 jerseys for this season. The Red Wings’ uniform is red with four black stripes across the jersey as well as black stripes on the sleeves, pants, socks, gloves and helmet for the what the league called “a seamless look.” It honors the 1991 NHL 75th anniversary jersey with “DETROIT” across the front, which was inspired by the 1920 Detroit Cougars jersey.
Comments / 0