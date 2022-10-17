ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

'All of Philadelphia is winning': Sports fans riding high after another winning weekend

By Sharifa Jackson via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwiQJ_0ickArgQ00

The City of Philadelphia is electric after another winning weekend.

The Phillies are only a few games away from the World Series, and the Eagles remain undefeated.

The Flyers are off to a 2-0 start and soccer fans are also in the mix as the Philadelphia Union kicks off their playoff games on Thursday. The 76ers also start their season Tuesday night.

Many fans say this is exactly what the city needs.

"Everybody's winning. All of Philadelphia is winning," said Tara Kucera who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's a good feeling. Everybody's happy, everybody's nice. That's what we need."

"We're all pumped up. It's about happiness, about family, it's great. Sports is really a carnival of fun just for a little bit," said Elvis Solivan from North Philadelphia.

Fans like Solivan and Kucera keep workers busy at the Phillies New Era team store. The store not only extended its hours but plans to add special pop-up locations during this weekend's games.

"Harper-mania is still in effect. We keep waiting for it to die down, it's the top seller almost after every game. We extended our hours. We're typically closed Sundays and Mondays, pretty much open every day now," said Director Retail Marketing for the Phillies, Kristin Zeller.

Stores across the city are having a hard time keeping up with demand and stock.

The Action Cam was at Rally House on Ridge Avenue as workers unboxed a new shipment of gear.

"I want anything Eagles. Anything I missed that I don't have, I'm buying today," said Erica Hall from North Philadelphia. "If you're not a Phillies fan or an Eagles fan, you all are missing out bad. We coming through!"

Fans say they have no problem dividing their love between teams. They say the wins bring energy to the city and are something they have been waiting to see for years.

"Going into fall and winter, this is the type of bump you need to kind of carry right through. This could be the bridge to the holidays," said Angelo Giganti of South Philadelphia.

Fans head to San Diego to cheer on Phillies

The Action Cam was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday and found some lucky fans heading to the West Coast.

Originally from Philadelphia, Tina Walker has lived in San Diego for 20 years.

"It's going to be insane. There are a ton of Philly fans over in the San Diego area," she said.

And she's spent a pretty penny to attend games on both coasts. She was here this weekend for a Phillies and the Eagles game saying "this has run at least probably $5,000 right now just in hotels, flights and both games and bringing my daughter and nieces to the game with me."

Jason Phillips happens to have a stop in San Diego on his way to Hawaii for his honeymoon. They might try to test their luck at snagging some tickets for the NLCS.

"We got married yesterday, and we got a big cheer on the way down and my cousin said, 'You know they're not cheering for you, the Phillies just clinched the series as we were walking down the aisle.'"

And then there is Denise Halpin of Malvern who wishes she was heading to San Diego. She even had a Phillies purse in hand.

"My girlfriends gave (the purse) to me about 5 years ago they know I'm such a big fan. Some of my family is (going to the game). I'm trying to be really nice to them and hope that they include me," she said.

Phillies home game tickets for games three, four and five went fast this morning. Twenty-five thousand tickets were gone within 45 minutes.

All NLCS games in Philly are sold out. The City of Philadelphia is electric after another winning weekend.

The Phillies are only a few games away from the World Series, and the Eagles remain undefeated.

The Flyers are off to a 2-0 start and soccer fans are also in the mix as the Philadelphia Union kicks off their playoff games on Thursday. The 76ers also start their season Tuesday night.

Many fans say this is exactly what the city needs.

"Everybody's winning. All of Philadelphia is winning," said Tara Kucera who lives in Northeast Philadelphia. "It's a good feeling. Everybody's happy, everybody's nice. That's what we need."

"We're all pumped up. It's about happiness, about family, it's great. Sports is really a carnival of fun just for a little bit," said Elvis Solivan from North Philadelphia.

Fans like Solivan and Kucera keep workers busy at the Phillies New Era team store. The store not only extended its hours but plans to add special pop-up locations during this weekend's games.

"Harper-mania is still in effect. We keep waiting for it to die down, it's the top seller almost after every game. We extended our hours. We're typically closed Sundays and Mondays, pretty much open every day now," said Director of Retail Marketing for the Phillies, Kristin Zeller.

Stores across the city are having a hard time keeping up with demand and stock.

The Action Cam was at Rally House on Ridge Avenue as workers unboxed a new shipment of gear.

"I want anything Eagles. Anything I missed that I don't have, I'm buying today," said Erica Hall from North Philadelphia. "If you're not a Phillies fan or an Eagles fan, you all are missing out bad. We coming through!"

Fans say they have no problem dividing their love between teams. They say the wins bring energy to the city and are something they have been waiting to see for years.

"Going into fall and winter, this is the type of bump you need to kind of carry right through. This could be the bridge to the holidays," said Angelo Giganti of South Philadelphia.

Fans head to San Diego to cheer on Phillies

The Action Cam was at the Philadelphia International Airport on Monday and found some lucky fans heading to the West Coast.

"It's going to be insane. There are a ton of Philly fans over in the San Diego area," one fan said.

Originally from Philadelphia, Tina Walker has lived in San Diego for 20 years.

"It's going to be insane. There are a ton of Philly fans over in the San Diego area," she said.

And she's spent a pretty penny to attend games on both coasts. She was here this weekend for a Phillies and the Eagles game saying "this has run at least probably $5,000 right now just in hotels, flights and both games and bringing my daughter and nieces to the game with me."

Jason Phillips happens to have a stop in San Diego on his way to Hawaii for his honeymoon. They might try to test their luck at snagging some tickets for the NLCS.

"We got married yesterday, and we got a big cheer on the way down and my cousin said, 'You know they're not cheering for you, the Phillies just clinched the series as we were walking down the aisle.'"

And then there is Denise Halpin of Malvern who wishes she was heading to San Diego. She even had a Phillies purse in hand.

"My girlfriends gave (the purse) to me about 5 years ago they know I'm such a big fan. Some of my family is (going to the game). I'm trying to be really nice to them and hope that they include me," she said.

Phillies home game tickets for games three, four and five went fast this morning. Twenty-five thousand tickets were gone within 45 minutes.

All NLCS games in Philly are sold out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Northeast Philly corner bracing for Phillies celebrations

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Phillies are battling with the San Diego Padres for a spot in the World Series -- and preparations are already underway for if they win the NLCS.Philadelphia police have already sent alerts out to nearby businesses and homeowners. They want the city to celebrate, but in a safe manner. The area of Frankford and Cottman Avenues has been dubbed the party area. If the Phils clinch a spot in the World Series this weekend, police are already preparing for the crowds and they're telling businesses to get ready. The corner is a main hub in Mayfair and with the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia-area transplant brings taste of home to San Diego

SAN DIEGO - Phillies fans traveling to San Diego for the National League Championship Series won't have to look hard to find Philadelphia's most popular hometown comfort food. More than 2,500 miles away from his hometown in Delaware County, Joe Crescenzo is whipping up Philly Cheesesteaks at his Philly-themed shop in San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Marilyn Johnson

Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse Square

Marcello Giordano has opened Venditore by Giordano at 1845 Walnut Street, across from Rittenhouse Square. The 3,200 square foot Italian market + café fills the space vacated by Joe Coffee and festoons the sidewalk with beautiful, colorful fresh produce and plants for sale and café seating that will span the frontage of the premier Rittenhouse office building.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter

NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
pennbets.com

Live! Philadelphia Casino Fined For Lax Security Involving Patrons

Live! Philadelphia has been slapped with a $10,000 fine by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board for failing to prevent patrons from entering back-of-house areas reserved for employees. At its monthly meeting Wednesday morning, the state regulator approved a consent agreement with the casino which covers two incidents that took place...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Cheesesteaks at The Reading Terminal Market

- The Reading Terminal Market is one of Philadelphia's hidden gems and has many renowned food vendors. The farmer's market is a great place to try various foods. The market has a stand that sells cheesesteaks, hoagies, and Italian subs. But the market is a must-stop when looking for a great cheesesteak in the center city area of Philadelphia.
READING, PA
WHYY

Philly housing initiative seeks to mint 5,000 homeowners of color

Philadelphia will use a $7.5 million grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation to help raise the city’s share of homeowners of color. The “Philly 5 by 25” initiative will provide grants to help households of color cover down payments and closing costs. It’ll also support housing counselors, help people with tangled titles, and leverage funding for the development of affordable housing, among other objectives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
120K+
Followers
16K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy