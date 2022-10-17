Read full article on original website
Steve Bannon sentenced to 4 months in jail: Key takeaways and analysis
A federal judge sentenced Steve Bannon, a longtime confidant of former President Donald Trump, to four months in jail and a $6,500 fine for defying a subpoena issued by the House Jan. 6 committee. A jury convicted the former White House chief strategist of two criminal charges of contempt of...
Jan. 6 committee investigating potential Secret Service cover-up
Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin says the January 6 Committee has “serious suspicions” about the Secret Service’s response to the insurrection. Former U.S. Attorney Harry Litman and ProPublica reporter Andy Kroll discuss the committee’s tight timeline to look into the agency.Oct. 23, 2022.
Steve Bannon sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress
Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Trump, has been sentenced to four months in prison and fined $6,500 for contempt of Congress charges after he declined to hand over documents and appear before the January 6 committee. The judge stayed his sentence as Bannon and his lawyers intend to appeal the ruling. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Oct. 21, 2022.
Weissmann: ‘The prosecutors definitely have Donald Trump as a target’
Chris Hayes is joined by Andrew Weissmann to discuss Judge Carter’s opinion on Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, as well as what it could mean for Trump now that Kash Patel was brought before a grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago document probe.Oct. 21, 2022.
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Trump blows up on Truth Social after judge busts him for fraudulent election lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks on May 28, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. (Chet Strange/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."
Pro-Trump Rally Warns Lindsey Graham, Top Dems to Face Death by Year's End
A speaker at the "ReAwaken America" rally warned high profile politicians including Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer that the "Angel of Death is coming for them."
Dad Was Serial Killer, Woman says, as Cadaver Dogs Scour Field of Nightmares
Lucy Studey says her father forced her and her siblings to help bury his murder victims for years. Now she believes cadaver dogs have found the burial sites.
Fact check: House Speaker Pelosi doesn't have authority on her own to remove president from office
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi does not have the power to remove President Joe Biden – or any president – from office on her own.
Democrats facing heat for Giuliani's NYC 'hell' jail
Republican senate candidates running on is safety and crime putting heat on criminal justice reform. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the notorious Rikers Island jail complex, its atrocious conditions, overcrowded cells, extreme under-staffing, squalid living conditions, all contributing to a cycle of violence that creates more crime in a facility that’s meant to stop it. Democrats had vowed to close it but now New York City Mayor Eric Adams is walking that back. Civil rights activist DeRay McKesson, leader of the “Campaign Zero” joins Melber.Oct. 20, 2022.
Lawrence: Trump lawyers prove they don't know why they asked for a special master
MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell analyzes a new Justice Department filing, saying it demonstrates that Donald Trump’s legal team does not truly understand why they requested a special master in the Mar-a-Lago documents case.Oct. 21, 2022.
Justice Department requesting funds to continue Jan. 6 investigation
The Department of Justice has told Congress it is in need of funds to continue its criminal investigation into the January 6 Capitol riot they hope will be included in a spending bill in December. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports from Capitol Hill.Oct. 20, 2022.
Bannon busted: Trump’s fmr. chief strategist sentenced to prison time
Steve Bannon has been sentenced to four months in prison and a $6,500 fine following a contempt of congress conviction. Additionally, the January 6th Committee’s subpoena of Donald Trump’s testimony has been released. Politico’s Kyle Cheney was at the Bannon sentencing and joins us to discuss. Oct. 21, 2022.
Secrets about Iran, China reportedly among Trump’s Mar-a-Lago docs
After the FBI executed a court-approved search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in early August, Donald Trump and his allies have floated a great many defenses, including the idea that the former president didn’t take anything especially sensitive. Last month, the Republican’s lawyer even made a comparison in court to overdue library books, in order to downplay the seriousness of the scandal.
Trump company set for criminal trial in off-books pay scheme
Former President Donald Trump's company is set to face trial on charges that it helped some of its executives cheat on their taxes.
As Pence slams Putin ‘apologists,’ his Trump-era record lingers
It’s hardly unreasonable for Mike Pence to be concerned about elements of his party feeling sympathy for Vladimir Putin. For much of the last decade, parts of the Republican base have expressed unnerving fondness for Russia’s authoritarian leader, and while such talk briefly disappeared after the invasion of Ukraine, a growing number of GOP lawmakers are eager to curtail U.S. support for Kyiv — which is exactly what the Kremlin is counting on.
Steve Bannon to be sentenced Friday
Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon will be sentenced in Washington, D.C. for contempt of Congress. Prosecutors have told the judge Bannon should be sentenced to 6 months behind bars and pay a $200,000 fine. Dave Aronberg and Ryan J. Reilly discuss.Oct. 21, 2022.
Appeals court to Lindsey Graham: Time to testify in election probe
It was nearly four months ago when a special grand jury hearing evidence in an investigation into possible 2020 election interference in Georgia issued subpoenas to several people close to Donald Trump — including Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham. As regular readers may recall, almost immediately thereafter, the South Carolinian’s lawyers said Graham didn’t intend to honor the legal summons.
