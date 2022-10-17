Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming
DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
klin.com
WIND ADVISORY and RED FLAG WARNING SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING
* WHAT…South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could impact travel.
1380kcim.com
Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices
Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
kiwaradio.com
MidAmerican Spokesman: Winter Gas Prices Not Predicted To Be Too High This Winter
Northwest Iowa — As we know, northwest Iowa gets cold in the winter. And winter is approaching. But MidAmerican Energy is saying that when they peer into their crystal ball, they don’t see the same high prices for natural gas that others are predicting. MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood...
Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway
Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
iowa.media
Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help
PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
ourquadcities.com
Energy bill program assists during winter heating season
Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
voiceofalexandria.com
Record fish caught in Iowa
Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video
Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
KCRG.com
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned
DES MOINES, Iowa — A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations. RSV is a common virus but can be serious. Leaders at Blank Children’s Hospital say its beds are full, with more than half of the patients being treated for respiratory illnesses. RSV symptoms start off like […]
raccoonvalleyradio.com
State Climatologist Gives Winter Season Outlook
The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has issued its long term outlook for the upcoming winter season. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the general trend this winter may be slightly cooler than average and near normal precipitation, especially as a long term La Niña cycle continues for the third consecutive year.
iheart.com
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’
The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
Corydon Times-Republican
What manufacturing workers make in Iowa
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
who13.com
New outlook predicts Iowa winter snowfall amounts
(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north. Let’s take a look at what that means for Iowa and the rest of the nation. The 90-day-outlook...
iheart.com
Driver accused of ramming Iowa State Patrol trooper off I-35 into the ditch
(Wright County, IA) -- A driver is accused of ramming an Iowa State Patrol trooper, forcing the cruiser off I-35 into the ditch during a chase in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the trooper tried to pull the SUV over for going more than 100 miles an hour early Wednesday morning, when the chase began.
stormlakeradio.com
Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance
The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
