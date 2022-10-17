ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
KCCI.com

Warmer, windier, rainier weather coming

DES MOINES, Iowa — Headlines:. If today didn't satisfy your appetite for 80° temps, they're coming right back tomorrow. We'll only cool down to around 60° tonight (our normal high this time of year), then warm rapidly back up to the mid-80s Sunday afternoon. Des Moines' record high for Oct. 23 is 84° back in 1899.
IOWA STATE
klin.com

WIND ADVISORY and RED FLAG WARNING SUNDAY AFTERNOON AND EVENING

* WHAT…South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Iowa and east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust could impact travel.
NEBRASKA STATE
1380kcim.com

Iowa Dept. Of Agriculture Begins Reporting Heating Fuel Prices

Iowa has been somewhat insulated from the recent jumps in fuel prices seen nationwide, according to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and AAA-Iowa. As of Wednesday, Oct. 19, the cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline averaged $3.63 across the state, an eight-cent decrease from last week but 51 cents higher than a year ago. The national average on Wednesday was down seven cents on the week to $3.85 per gallon. Retail diesel prices in Iowa climbed nine cents to a $5.14 per gallon average. Last year, a gallon of diesel averaged just $3.40. Current Iowa prices held below the national average of $5.32 per gallon. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has begun reporting weekly moves in the heating fuels markets with cooler months ahead. Propane was up one cent in Iowa to $1.94 per gallon, while home heating oil prices jumped 13 cents to $4.71 per gallon. Natural gas prices plunged $1.05 at the Henry Hub reporting site to $5.53 per MMbtu.
IOWA STATE
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
iowa.media

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
ourquadcities.com

Energy bill program assists during winter heating season

Snow has already fallen in the QCA, and before you know it, the cold will be here to stay, which can mean higher heating bills. But what if you can’t afford the costs of keeping your home warm?. A federally-funded program is available to help during the winter heating...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Record fish caught in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of fishing records in Iowa from Land Big Fish. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video

Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WHO 13

Early spike in RSV cases has Iowa healthcare providers concerned

DES MOINES, Iowa — A respiratory illness for kids is peaking early in Iowa and leading to more hospitalizations. RSV is a common virus but can be serious. Leaders at Blank Children’s Hospital say its beds are full, with more than half of the patients being treated for respiratory illnesses. RSV symptoms start off like […]
DES MOINES, IA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

State Climatologist Gives Winter Season Outlook

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has issued its long term outlook for the upcoming winter season. State Climatologist Justin Glisan says the general trend this winter may be slightly cooler than average and near normal precipitation, especially as a long term La Niña cycle continues for the third consecutive year.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway

The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Schools Warn of the Viral ‘One Chip Challenge’

The 'One Chip Challenge' created by the Paqui tortilla chip brand has been around since 2016, but it's really caught fire (no pun intended) on TikTok this year. If you're unfamiliar, the goal is to eat an extremely spicy chip that comes in a solo package and see how long one can last without eating or drinking anything else. The chip company encourages those who partake to post a video of their attempt online and share the 'level' they're able to reach.
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

What manufacturing workers make in Iowa

Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Iowa using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love to go out with your friends and family, from time to time, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

New outlook predicts Iowa winter snowfall amounts

(NEXSTAR) – The Climate Prediction Center’s official winter forecast has been released, and it splits the country in two: hot and dry down south, and a mystery up north. Let’s take a look at what that means for Iowa and the rest of the nation. The 90-day-outlook...
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Driver accused of ramming Iowa State Patrol trooper off I-35 into the ditch

(Wright County, IA) -- A driver is accused of ramming an Iowa State Patrol trooper, forcing the cruiser off I-35 into the ditch during a chase in northern Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol says the trooper tried to pull the SUV over for going more than 100 miles an hour early Wednesday morning, when the chase began.
IOWA STATE
stormlakeradio.com

Iowa Utilities Board Urging Eligible Residents to Apply for Heating Assistance

The Iowa Utilities Board is encouraging Iowans to apply for winter heating assistance. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residents will pay more to heat their homes this winter, with natural gas prices up 28-percent and electricity up ten-percent from last year. Financial assistance is available through the Low-Income...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy