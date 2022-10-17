Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
La Tropical Beer Returns to Ybor CityModern GlobeMiami, FL
A Florida Ex-Marine Stands Accused of Killing then Burning the Body of His Ex-Wifejustpene50Tampa, FL
Garter Snake On A Plane At Newark AirportBridget MulroyNewark, NJ
Community invited to Holiday Hole-in-FunForward FoundationSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Tri-City Herald
Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Kryptonite Weaknesses Will Be Exposed!’ Predicts Bears Player
The New England Patriots are working their way to starting Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on Monday night ... and the Bears seem to have a plan to work their way to Mac Jones. "(Mac) does have a kryptonite we are going to expose,'' boasted Chicago defensive lineman Justin...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans
HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
Tri-City Herald
McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes
Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday
Tyler Lockett is questionable. But this is Tyler Lockett. “His chances are really good of playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, after the Seahawks put their captain and leading receiver on the injury report as questionable for their game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett did not practice...
Tri-City Herald
Why Jacobs and Raiders’ Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately
When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season. That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's...
Tri-City Herald
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
Tri-City Herald
Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
Tri-City Herald
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves
Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency
Beau Burrows got his major league debut back in 2020 but the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has struggled to really shine on the mound. Burrows was selected in the first round with the Detroit Tigers’ 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. 5 years later, he debuted with the Tigers and appeared in 5 games of the shortened season. Across his 6.2 innings, he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and posted a 5.40 ERA.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
Comments / 0