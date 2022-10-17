ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-City Herald

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

McCaffrey Trade Was Five-Plus Year Plan, Shanahan Jokes

Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey was on the board when the 49ers were on the clock with the No. 3 pick of the 2017 NFL draft. The team opted to take his Cardinal teammate, defensive end Solomon Thomas, instead. That was all part of the plan, coach Kyle Shanahan said he joked to McCaffrey when the two met for the first time on Friday, after the team’s monumental trade for the star running back late Thursday night.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

Why Jacobs and Raiders’ Running Game Have Been More Prominent Lately

When the Las Vegas Raiders added Davante Adams to form a trio with receiving threats Darren Waller and Hunter Renfrow, it seemed this offense was going to heavily favor its passing game this season. That was the case in Weeks 1, 2 and 3, but Raiders offensive coordinator Mick Lombardi's...
Tri-City Herald

Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin

Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely

The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: NBA Insider Shares When He Expects Team to Make Roster Moves

Your Los Angeles Lakers' 2022 season may have officially begun, but the offseason rumors of additional roster moves are far from over. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski joined NBA Countdown to discuss when the Lakers may start to look for potential changes to the roster, most notably surrounding current starting point guard Russell Westbrook.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Dodgers News: 40-Man Pitcher Elects Free Agency

Beau Burrows got his major league debut back in 2020 but the 26-year-old right-handed pitcher has struggled to really shine on the mound. Burrows was selected in the first round with the Detroit Tigers’ 22nd overall pick in the 2015 draft. 5 years later, he debuted with the Tigers and appeared in 5 games of the shortened season. Across his 6.2 innings, he allowed 4 runs on 8 hits and posted a 5.40 ERA.
