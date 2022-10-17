ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Tri-City Herald

Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans

HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin

Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out

The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.

