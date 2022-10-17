Read full article on original website
Tri-City Herald
Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Kryptonite Weaknesses Will Be Exposed!’ Predicts Bears Player
The New England Patriots are working their way to starting Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on Monday night ... and the Bears seem to have a plan to work their way to Mac Jones. "(Mac) does have a kryptonite we are going to expose,'' boasted Chicago defensive lineman Justin...
Tri-City Herald
Packers Elevate Outside Linebacker for Sunday vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are elevating outside linebacker La’Darius Hamilton to the 53-man roster for Sunday’s game at the Washington Commanders. The Packers are thin at outside linebacker. One of the three backups, core special-teams player Tipa Galeai, was placed on injured reserve (hamstring) last week.
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Texans
HENDERSON, Nev.--Josh McDaniels spoke at team headquarters and gave his final thoughts and public analysis of the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Houston Texans. The Raiders understand that at 1-4, the margin for error is slim if they are going to resurrect their goals for this season. You can watch...
Tri-City Herald
Tyler Lockett questionable. Pete Carroll suggests Seahawks will have their captain Sunday
Tyler Lockett is questionable. But this is Tyler Lockett. “His chances are really good of playing,” coach Pete Carroll said Friday, after the Seahawks put their captain and leading receiver on the injury report as questionable for their game Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Lockett did not practice...
Tri-City Herald
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
The Chargers sit at a 4-2 record as they head into their final game before the bye week looking to extend their win streak. After falling to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks, the Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins as they now sit tied for first place in the AFC West.
Tri-City Herald
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
Tri-City Herald
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
Tri-City Herald
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
Tri-City Herald
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, Trevon Diggs Fined as ‘Doomsday’ Defense Moves to Lions
Few expected the Dallas Cowboys to win four of five games after the injury and surgery that sidelined franchise quarterback Dak Prescott. However, Dallas has been carried by the dominance of its defense to an improbable streak of success. This season's Cowboys defense is only the second in franchise history...
