ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Woman gets foot stuck in massage chair, Florida firefighters rescue her

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I1Hpo_0ickADoi00

NAPLES, Fla. — A woman got her foot stuck in a massage chair in Naples, Florida, and firefighters helped to rescue her.

The Naples Fire-Rescue Department shared a video of the rescue on their Facebook page.

Power was secured to the chair and the chair was taken apart. The steel rods hold the rollers cut with a grinder in order to free the patient’s leg,” said NFRD in their post.

According to WBBH, it was a woman who had their leg stuck in the massage chair.

NFRD said the person was checked for any injuries. They were released at the scene.

No further information has been released about what caused the foot to get stuck.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC 2

Two arrested for violating curfew in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. —- Two people got arrested for breaking curfew on Sunday. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, which has been helping patrol coastal areas heavily impacted by the storm, conducted a traffic stop on a black Mazda SUV that was speeding in the area of Bluebill Avenue and Gulfshore Drive at around 1 a.m.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
tourcounsel.com

Fort Myers Beach, Estero Island, Florida (with Map & Photos)

Fort Myers is an alternative subject to the hustle and bustle and the bling Miami of Florida. Fort Myers is on the Caloosahatchee River and has no notable beaches, but some of the best in America are on Sanibel Island, 26 miles (42 km) from downtown Fort Myers, plus a toll bridge.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

12 families surprised with new RVs after losing their homes

Twelve families were surprised with new RVs after losing everything in the storm. Those 12 families thought they were just getting some free barbeque on Fort Myers Beach but instead, they got an RV. Debra and Billy Cole were the first people that were surprised today. This was all made...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Southwest Florida real estate expert gives outlook on market

Since power, water, and cable are back on in many areas throughout Southwest Florida, you may reasonably wonder what the real estate market will look like in the future. WINK News spoke with real estate expert Denny Grimes to get some perspective on the situation. WINK News asked Grimes what...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Michigan man dies from bacteria while helping in Ian recovery

Hospitals reported a spike in injuries after Ian as people started to clean up storm debris. Cuts, along with broken bones and sprains, are the most common thing they’re treating. But in one instance, a dangerous bacteria found in salt or brackish water, took the life of a man...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

'The stench will stay with you for the rest of your life': Fort Myers keeps rebuilding after Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian may have come and passed, but the effects it has left can still be felt in the community of Fort Myers. This week in the River District of downtown Fort Myers, many restaurants and shops are still boarded up, while others are under complete and total repair, with many having not a single update on when they will reopen, if they even can.
FORT MYERS, FL
wtxl.com

'We lost our hotel completely': Fort Myers Beach business owner explains what’s next for island community

Residents and business owners are once again able to return to Fort Myers Beach after first responders briefly shut the island down for rescue and recovery efforts. “We lost our hotel completely. We lost our beach house. I mean there's nothing left. Nothing,” said Scott Safford, a resident and business owner on Fort Myers Beach. He owns a hotel and a beach house.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

Sanibel residents return to unrecognizable island

FORT MYERS - The aftermath of Hurricane Ian left Julie Emig and Vicki Paskaly devastated when they returned to what was once their "dream home" for the first time since the storm hit one week ago. Residents of Sanibel Island, which remains cut off from the mainland, were allowed back for the first time Wednesday, with a warning that they could be shocked when they returned to their hard-hit community. Emig and Paskaly, who have lived on Sanibel for the last two years, said they did not expect it to be unrecognizable. "I can't believe the destruction," Emig said...
SANIBEL, FL
DogTime

Florida Dogs Rescued From Hurricane Ian Danger

Hurricane Ian has been making headlines over the last couple of days, the Category 4 storm leaving millions of people without power and damaging homes across Florida. A lot of people (and their pets) have been able to evacuate and stay safe. However, some dogs have found themselves in a spot of bother. Fortunately, as we’ve seen during other storms before, people have been able to rescue a number of canines from danger.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
116K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy