Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'
Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady. Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week. In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy
Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
I-Team: Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson busted for speeding 97 mph on turnpike
Ohio State Highway Patrol dash and body camera video show the stop in Sandusky County.
Details Emerge From Blockbuster Christian McCaffrey Trade
NFL star Christian McCaffrey is heading back to the Bay Area. The Stanford product and Carolina Panthers star is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. Details surrounding the blockbuster trade are starting to emerge. The Niners are going all-in, to say the least. The 49ers are ...
Patriots QB Mac Jones ‘Kryptonite Weaknesses Will Be Exposed!’ Predicts Bears Player
The New England Patriots are working their way to starting Mac Jones against the Chicago Bears on Monday night ... and the Bears seem to have a plan to work their way to Mac Jones. "(Mac) does have a kryptonite we are going to expose,'' boasted Chicago defensive lineman Justin...
Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report
View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees
Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
Mac Jones Monday Night Status Revealed In Patriots-Bears Injury Report
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Chicago Bears have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 7 contest in Foxboro. The Pats and the Bears are set to square off on Monday night, Oct. 24. at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium .
