Houston, TX

The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
Athlon Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick On Tom Brady: 'He Just Pisses Me Off'

Longtime former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is no fan of Tom Brady.  Earlier this year, Fitzpatrick went on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. A clip of that episode in which Fitzpatrick talks about Brady is going viral on social media this week.  In the clip, Fitzpatrick explains that he ...
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
Tri-City Herald

Hunter Renfrow Added to Raiders Injury Report

View the original article to see embedded media. Former Clemson star and Las Vegas Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow was listed on the team's injury report with a hip issue. Renfrow was absent from practice on Thursday and his status for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. He just returned...
Tri-City Herald

Astros aim to clinch ALCS in Game 4 against Yankees

Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) vs. New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (4-2, 2.27 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Yankees: Nestor Cortes (12-4, 2.44 ERA, .92 WHIP, 163 strikeouts) FANDUEL...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Saturday’s Packers Transactions: What They Mean vs. Commanders

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made a series of moves on Saturday, including activating receiver Sammy Watkins from injured reserve. Here’s what it all means. Watkins is back after his four-week stint on injured reserve. He practiced all week and, while he was added to the injury report as questionable, the transaction means he’s going to play – albeit on perhaps a snap count.
GREEN BAY, WI

