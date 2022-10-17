ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmel, IN

WTHR

I-65 ramp to Meridian/Pennsylvania streets to close Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that construction crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The closure is part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is expected...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Hamilton County Parks seeks public input for two new parks properties

Addressing the critical deficiency of parkland in Hamilton County, as defined by Indiana DNR, Hamilton County Parks has acquired land for one new park and will further develop one of its existing parks. The county parks leadership is seeking direction regarding how these park properties can best be utilized. The...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
wrtv.com

Third person shot near east side gas station within 24 hours

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Officers say the victim was found in the 2800 block of Post Road. On Thursday night, two victims were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive. One of the victims was located at the Post Road address, which is within half a mile.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24

INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

DNR celebrates 2 trail openings in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Greenfield, along with the Indiana Department of Resources (DNR) and Next Level Trails (NLT), celebrated the opening of two new trails within the city Thursday morning. Both trails were constructed by the city with the help of a $699,200 NLT grant. “The...
GREENFIELD, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County

GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WTHR

11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
