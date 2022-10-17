Read full article on original website
Indianapolis Recorder
Conditions at northeast side apartment complex create health hazards, but residents struggle for relief
Emauria Davis was in the middle of listing her complaints about the run-down apartment complex she lives in on an October afternoon when one of them came to life. A cockroach scurried up her leg. “Oh my gosh, there was just a fucking roach on me!” she screamed. “Oh fuck...
I-65 ramp to Meridian/Pennsylvania streets to close Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced Friday that construction crews will close the ramp from northbound Interstate 65 to Meridian and Pennsylvania streets on Monday morning, Oct. 24. The closure is part of the ongoing North Split reconstruction project in downtown Indianapolis. The ramp is expected...
Some tenants of troubled Irvington apartment complex get relief
INDIANAPOLIS — Jimmie Owens is breathing a sigh of relief. "Finally, after a year and some months, someone has finally listened," said Owens. 13News was there as Owens and other tenants were moving out of the troubled Irvington Arms Apartments on East Washington Street. "Never have I been through...
readthereporter.com
Hamilton County Parks seeks public input for two new parks properties
Addressing the critical deficiency of parkland in Hamilton County, as defined by Indiana DNR, Hamilton County Parks has acquired land for one new park and will further develop one of its existing parks. The county parks leadership is seeking direction regarding how these park properties can best be utilized. The...
wrtv.com
Third person shot near east side gas station within 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Indianapolis. Officers say the victim was found in the 2800 block of Post Road. On Thursday night, two victims were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive. One of the victims was located at the Post Road address, which is within half a mile.
Downtown I-65 exit ramp closing for a month starting Oct. 24
INDIANAPOLIS – A downtown I-65 ramp will close next week as part of the North Split project. The Indiana Department of Transportation will shut down the I-65 northbound to Meridian/Pennsylvania Street exit ramp in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 24. It won’t reopen until the end of November, weather permitting. Crews will widen […]
WISH-TV
Opposition to Boone County development sparks concern
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — More than 3,000 people have signed petitions against the state’s proposed high tech development in Boone County. The citizen committee behind the opposition is issuing a warning to the other 91 counties in Indiana. “This is a pilot program, so they want to...
City leaders break ground on Krannert Park $7 million makeover
INDIANAPOLIS — Big improvements are coming to Krannert Park on the west side of Indianapolis. City leaders broke ground on a new facility at Krannert Park on Monday and showcased incoming improvements. “This fifty-year-old park is a part of the fabric of the far-westside. But over the last several...
WANE-TV
DNR celebrates 2 trail openings in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WANE) — The City of Greenfield, along with the Indiana Department of Resources (DNR) and Next Level Trails (NLT), celebrated the opening of two new trails within the city Thursday morning. Both trails were constructed by the city with the help of a $699,200 NLT grant. “The...
WTHR
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
cbs4indy.com
2 shot on Indy’s east side, both critical
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people have been shot on Indianapolis’ east side, leaving both of the victims in critical condition. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded shortly after 7 p.m. to the 2800 block of Freeman Drive — near 30th and Post Road — on report of a person shot.
Residents say Irvington apartment complex served surprise eviction notice to all tenants
INDIANAPOLIS — Tenants of Irvington Arms Apartments on the east side of Indianapolis say they are fed up with deplorable living conditions and are calling on the management company to do what's right. "We had dog waste piling up for months," tenant Dominiaca Hudson said. "Gunshots were a regular...
Police investigate double shooting at east Indianapolis apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a double shooting at an apartment on the far east side of Indianapolis. An IMPD spokesperson tells 13News two people were shot in the 2800 block of Freeman Drive, near East 30th Street and North Post Road, around 7 p.m. Thursday. One of the...
Current Publishing
HSE will ‘make improvements’ following ‘Defund the Police?’ poster investigation
Fishers City Judge Dan Henke has completed his investigation and report on an incident involving the younger brother of fallen Elwood Police Dept. Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Upon returning to school in August,, the younger Shahnavaz – a student at Fishers High School – encountered a poster in a classroom that read “Defund the Police?”
Broad Ripple business owners, neighbors work on safety plan to reduce crime
INDIANAPOLIS — Angel Santiago of The Barber Studio on Guilford Avenue in Broad Ripple said this year, he's seen an uptick in crime in the area. "I feel like Broad Ripple had gotten a little worse and more dangerous. I feel like it's been after the pandemic, definitely," said Santiago.
Neighbors express concern over future of former prison site on Indy's near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Neighbors on the east side of Indianapolis are asking the state to listen to their concerns on the future of a former women's prison. The property on Randolph Street has been vacant since 2017, with neighbors saying that's far too long. "Whatever happens here is going to...
3D mural from local artist dedicated at Indianapolis International Airport
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Indianapolis Airport unveiled a 14,000 square-foot, three-dimensional mural Thursday morning. Made from more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups, "Transitions" was designed by Indianapolis artist Jackie Head, who was selected from nearly 30 artists who submitted proposals to build an outdoor mural. The mural obscures the...
WTHR
Shooting spree on far east side in Indianapolis
13News has a crew on the way to that scene. At this hour one person is in critical condition.
Semi driver hit killed while walking near Amazon fulfillment center in Hancock County
GREENFIELD, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was killed Thursday morning as he walked across Hancock County Road 300 North near the Amazon distribution center west of Greenfield. Police said that 66-year-old Harvail Singh Dhillon stopped the semi truck he was driving in the middle turn lane of the road and was hit by another smaller truck as he walked across the westbound lane at approximately 6:45 a.m.
11 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a crash at State Road 144 and Mann Road in Morgan County that involved more than a half-dozen vehicles. Eleven people were injured in the crash around 3:30 p.m. Friday. None of their injuries were reported to be serious, police said. Initially,...
WTHR
