MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing heroin to a woman who overdosed and died. A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan. She was sentenced to 32 years in prison on the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and had eight years added for being a habitual offender.

MUNCIE, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO