Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Dollar General Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Man sentenced to 8 years for shooting judges outside Indianapolis White Castle
INDIANAPOLIS — The man who shot two judges during a 2019 fight at an Indianapolis White Castle will serve eight years in prison. Brandon Kaiser will serve six years on probation after his release. During sentencing, friends and family, including people from Alcoholics Anonymous, talked about Kaiser turning his...
Man charged with reckless homicide for alleged role in deadly crash on Indianapolis' near north side
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been charged with reckless homicide for his alleged role in a crash that killed another man on Indianapolis' near north side in late September, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. Early on the morning of Sept. 29, Connor Gaskill allegedly ran a stop...
Pendleton mother found in Florida after kidnapping 3-year-old child, violating custody order
ANDERSON, Ind. — A Madison County mother is in custody after kidnapping her 3-year-old child and violating a recent custody order. On Thursday, Oct. 20, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of a missing child in the 7800 block of South Rose Bud Drive, near Interstate 69 and State Road 13, in Pendleton.
Muncie man found mentally incompetent to stand trial in mother's deadly stabbing
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was found mentally incompetent to stand trial in the deadly stabbing of his mother. Myron Armstrong, 28, will be assessed in 90 days and then again every six months to determine if his mental status changes and he can assist in his defense.
'Thank God' | Suspect in Delaware County murder will remain behind bars
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — A judge denied the bail request of a Delaware County man accused of murdering his neighbor. Cy Alley has remained in custody since he was arrested and charged in August with killing Gary Copley. The judge’s decision came down hours after the Thursday morning bail...
IMPD investigating teenager shot near 30th and Post on east side, 3rd person shot there in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a shooting near East 30th Street and North Post Road Friday afternoon. The shooting left a person critically injured. IMPD told 13News the victim is an older teenager who is not yet an adult. The shooting is right near where two people were shot...
Lebanon teen facing felony intimidation charge for social media threat
LEBANON, Indiana — A Lebanon teenager is facing felony charges for allegedly making threats on social media. Kenneth Getch, an 18-year-old Lebanon High School student, was arrested Friday on a warrant for intimidation, a Level 6 felony. The Boone County Sheriff's Office said they had been made aware of...
IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
WTHR
Surveillance video from shooting at apartment complex near 30th and Post in Indianapolis 10-20-2022
One of the victims, a juvenile male, was reported to be in very critical condition, police said. The other victim, an adult male, was in critical condition.
Former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy charged with witness tampering in excessive use of force arrests
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — A former Henry County reserve sheriff's deputy is now being charged with witness tampering in connection to an excessive force incident involving a former New Castle, Indiana, police officer. According to the indictment, former New Castle Police Lt. Aaron Strong, 44, violated three people's civil...
Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children
ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years in deadly overdose
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing heroin to a woman who overdosed and died. A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan. She was sentenced to 32 years in prison on the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and had eight years added for being a habitual offender.
Camden man dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Camden man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 on the east side of Delphi. According to State Police, Jerry D. Spegal, 52, was riding north on the Hoosier Heartland Highway (S.R. 25) just after 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the road, hitting a guardrail in the median. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
Judge dismisses families' lawsuit against FedEx over deadly mass shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the families of five victims of the FedEx mass shooting in Indianapolis against the company. The judge also told the families' attorneys that the Worker’s Compensation Board is the place where they can make claims against FedEx and related entities.
'It's a vicious cycle' | Indy's homicides taking toll on families
INDIANAPOLIS — This month, there have been more homicides in Indianapolis than days. “It’s a vicious cycle. We need to stop,” said Calvin Lawson Sr., whose son was killed last weekend. “The detective said he just shot him in the neck.”. Friday night, IMPD was called...
Greenfield Police concerned about realistic-looking BB guns, with increase in incidents
GREENFIELD, Ind. — Law enforcement leaders in Hancock County are fed up with the recent rise in incidents involving guns. On Tuesday, the sheriff, chiefs of police and county prosecutor released a joint letter standing against gun violence in their communities. Just last month, police officers in Hancock County...
Woman shot on Indianapolis' west side dies after arriving at Hendricks County hospital
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman shot on Indianapolis' west side died after arriving at a Hendricks County hospital Tuesday night. Shortly after 11 p.m. on Oct. 18, IMPD officers responded to IU Health West Hospital in Avon for a report of a walk-in person shot. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead by medical staff.
WTHR
Shooting spree on far east side in Indianapolis
13News has a crew on the way to that scene. At this hour one person is in critical condition.
State leaders discuss role of mental illness in crime, incarceration
INDIANAPOLIS — Leaders from across Indiana got together Friday for a massive event in downtown Indianapolis looking at the role mental illness plays in crimes and incarcerations. According to the Family and Social Services Administration, about 16% of inmates have a serious diagnosed mental illness. More than half have...
Trial of suspect in deadly shooting after downtown protests ends with guilty verdict
INDIANAPOLIS — A new trial for a suspect in a deadly shooting in downtown Indianapolis after the 2020 protests ended with a guilty verdict. A judge found Tyler Newby guilty of a lesser charge of reckless homicide. Prosecutors had been seeking a conviction on a murder charge. A previous trial ended in a hung jury.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
34K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 0