IMPD: Man shot, dies at hospital

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are looking for clues after a man who appeared to be shot showed up at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital Thursday night and died there. Just before 10 p.m., Northwest District officers responded to the hospital on the report of person shot who had walked into the emergency room off West 86th Street. Medical staff pronounced the man dead, prompting a homicide investigation.
Delaware County man convicted of molesting 4 children

ALBANY, Ind. — A 37-year-old Delaware County man was found guilty on five counts of child molesting after a jury deliberated for approximately two hours. According to court documents, two 9-year-olds told investigators in July 2019 that Thomas Lee Beall, of Albany, had sex with each of them multiple times, among other inappropriate acts.
Muncie woman sentenced to 40 years in deadly overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County woman was sentenced to 40 years in prison for dealing heroin to a woman who overdosed and died. A jury deliberated for a little more than an hour before convicting Vera Morgan. She was sentenced to 32 years in prison on the charge of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death and had eight years added for being a habitual offender.
Camden man dies in Carroll County motorcycle crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A Camden man died Friday evening when his motorcycle crashed on State Road 25 on the east side of Delphi. According to State Police, Jerry D. Spegal, 52, was riding north on the Hoosier Heartland Highway (S.R. 25) just after 5 p.m. when he lost control of his motorcycle and left the road, hitting a guardrail in the median. Spegal was ejected from the motorcycle and died at the scene.
