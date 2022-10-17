Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Vermont voters considering reproductive liberty amendment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article...
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
mynbc5.com
VINS hosting annual auction
HARTFORD, Vt. — Vermont Institute of Natural Science, VINS is celebrating its 50th anniversary. They’re hosting an online auction raising money for its programs. All of the proceeds benefit their many education and rehab programs including immersive learning opportunities with their canopy walk, bird exhibits, and play areas. VINS also does outreach in schools all around the state.
mynbc5.com
Vermont Proposal 2: What you need to know about the vote to abolish slavery
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Vermont voters have an important decision to make this year as to whether or not they want toclose an old loophole in the state constitution regarding slavery and indentured servitude. If voters say “yes” to Prop 2, the state constitution will be modernized and clarified to...
mynbc5.com
SUNY schools launching tuition price match program
Students from Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, and California are all eligible for the SUNY Tuition Match Program during the 2023-2024 academic year. For example, students who would attend the University of Vermont would pay the same tuition if they were to attend SUNY Plattsburgh. The...
mynbc5.com
Vermont Proposal 5: What you need to know about the state's reproductive liberty amendment
MONTPELIER, Vt. — This year, Vermont voters will decide whether or not to approveProposal 5, also referred to as the Vermont Reproductive Liberty Amendment, amid nationwide controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe V. Wade. Under Article 22, voters will be asked whether the Vermont Constitution should...
mynbc5.com
Watch: NBC5 Vermont Governor debate
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel faced off in a live election Thursday night at NBC5's South Burlington studio. The 1-hour primetime debate was hosted by NBC5's Brian Colleran, Alice Kang and Stewart Ledbetter at 8 p.m. Click the link above...
mynbc5.com
Forensic psychiatrist says Aita Gurung was 'grossly and floridly psychotic' in 2017
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Forensic psychiatrist, David Rosmarin, was called to the stand on Friday in the trial of Aita Gurung, who allegedly killed his wife, Yogeswari Khadka, with a meat cleaver in 2017. Rosmarin evaluated Gurung multiple times after the incident and found Gurung to be insane at the...
mynbc5.com
Vermont lieutenant governor candidate David Zuckerman tests positive for COVID-19
HINESBURG, Vt. — David Zuckerman, the Democratic candidate for Vermont's lieutenant governor, announced a temporary hiatus from in-person events after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. A media release from Zuckerman's campaign said his wife tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, and he and his family had been taking...
mynbc5.com
GOP rally held at Saranac Lake as election approaches
On Saturday morning, a GOP rally was held at Saranac Lake with statewide and local elected officials and candidates on hand. The headliner being Congresswomen Elise Stefanik. In less than three weeks, North Country voters will have to decide who they want to represent them in Congress - either Democratic nominee Matt Castelli or Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
mynbc5.com
Suspects in stolen firearms incident seen using victim's ATM card in Massachusetts
NORTHAMPTON, Mass. — The suspects believed to have stolen a truck filled with firearms and body armor from a home in Vermont were seen on surveillance video using the victim's ATM card at a bank in Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police said the surveillance photos were taken at an ATM...
mynbc5.com
Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire
A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
mynbc5.com
"WIC 'N' Pick" helping families establish a healthy lifestyle
Fresh produce is essential for growing families. That's why the Essex County Women, Infants and Children program and Dacy Meadow Farm teamed up over the past 12 weeks to launch a series called "WIC 'N' Pick." The program has been giving families the experience of seeing what they eat firsthand.
mynbc5.com
What to expect from candidates ahead of NBC5's governor debate
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott will participate in a debate with Democratic nominee Brenda Siegel at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 in South Burlington. The two candidates in Vermont's race for governor are hoping to reach as many voters as possible ahead of Election Day. Gov. Phil Scott...
mynbc5.com
Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 10/21/22
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Week eight of Friday Night Fever brings the NBC5 crew to Fair Haven, Vermont, where the Slaters held senior day and homecoming, honoring members of their football, cheer and golf squads. Catch the rest of the Vermont action with Jack Main and Noah Cierzan only...
mynbc5.com
'Made my heart so happy': Woman meets stranger she donated kidney to
Two strangers are now forever connected by a strong bond. "At 75, I didn't know how much time I had left, but I didn't think I was going to make it to 76," Mark Klayman said. The Army veteran needed a kidney, and his condition was deteriorating. "I lost my...
mynbc5.com
No injuries in Port Kent house fire
PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
mynbc5.com
Boquet Valley high school boys' soccer stunned in upset loss against Crown Point, 2-0
WESTPORT, N.Y. — The No. 6 Crown Point boys' high school soccer stunned No. 3 Boquet Valley high school in the Section VII Class D quarterfinals with a 2-0 win at Camp Dudley. In the first half, the Griffins had several shots at the net, but Panther junior goalkeeper...
mynbc5.com
Grace McCasland shines in Beekmantown high school girls' soccer 7-3 win over Ausable Valley
WEST CHAZY, N.Y. — Ausable Valley high school girls' soccer had no answer for Beekmantown high school sophomore forward Grace McCasland. Her five goals helped lead the Eagles to a 7-3 victory, leading them to advance to the Class B championship. "We finally were able to connect through our...
