Montpelier, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont voters considering reproductive liberty amendment

MONTPELIER, Vt. — With early voting well underway in Vermont, one of the ballot questions voters are deciding on is whether the Vermont Constitution should be amended to reflect the issue of personal reproductive liberty. The question has brought both ardent support and vigorous opposition into public debate. Article...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region

MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

VINS hosting annual auction

HARTFORD, Vt. — Vermont Institute of Natural Science, VINS is celebrating its 50th anniversary. They’re hosting an online auction raising money for its programs. All of the proceeds benefit their many education and rehab programs including immersive learning opportunities with their canopy walk, bird exhibits, and play areas. VINS also does outreach in schools all around the state.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

SUNY schools launching tuition price match program

Students from Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Illinois, and California are all eligible for the SUNY Tuition Match Program during the 2023-2024 academic year. For example, students who would attend the University of Vermont would pay the same tuition if they were to attend SUNY Plattsburgh. The...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
mynbc5.com

Watch: NBC5 Vermont Governor debate

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Incumbent Gov. Phil Scott and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Brenda Siegel faced off in a live election Thursday night at NBC5's South Burlington studio. The 1-hour primetime debate was hosted by NBC5's Brian Colleran, Alice Kang and Stewart Ledbetter at 8 p.m. Click the link above...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

GOP rally held at Saranac Lake as election approaches

On Saturday morning, a GOP rally was held at Saranac Lake with statewide and local elected officials and candidates on hand. The headliner being Congresswomen Elise Stefanik. In less than three weeks, North Country voters will have to decide who they want to represent them in Congress - either Democratic nominee Matt Castelli or Republican incumbent Elise Stefanik.
SARANAC LAKE, NY
mynbc5.com

Man charged in Concord killings waives extradition to New Hampshire

A man charged with second-degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of a Concord couple has waived extradition to New Hampshire. Logan Clegg, 26, was arraigned Thursday in Vermont on a fugitive-from-justice charge related to the murder charges in New Hampshire. >> Review case timeline for Concord killings. The...
CONCORD, NH
mynbc5.com

"WIC 'N' Pick" helping families establish a healthy lifestyle

Fresh produce is essential for growing families. That's why the Essex County Women, Infants and Children program and Dacy Meadow Farm teamed up over the past 12 weeks to launch a series called "WIC 'N' Pick." The program has been giving families the experience of seeing what they eat firsthand.
ESSEX COUNTY, VT
mynbc5.com

What to expect from candidates ahead of NBC5's governor debate

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Gov. Phil Scott will participate in a debate with Democratic nominee Brenda Siegel at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 in South Burlington. The two candidates in Vermont's race for governor are hoping to reach as many voters as possible ahead of Election Day. Gov. Phil Scott...
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Friday Night Fever: Vermont Edition 10/21/22

FAIR HAVEN, Vt. — Week eight of Friday Night Fever brings the NBC5 crew to Fair Haven, Vermont, where the Slaters held senior day and homecoming, honoring members of their football, cheer and golf squads. Catch the rest of the Vermont action with Jack Main and Noah Cierzan only...
FAIR HAVEN, VT
mynbc5.com

No injuries in Port Kent house fire

PORT KENT, N.Y. — Fire crews are working to determine the origin of a house fire in Port Kent, New York. Officials received a report about the fire around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday at a home on Lake Street. Firefighters spent several hours putting out the blaze. Keeseville Fire...
PORT KENT, NY

