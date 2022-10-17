Read full article on original website
ihodl.com
Plaid Introduces Web3 Authorization Plugin for Blockchain Devs
Plaid, a fintech service for data transfer, has introduced a new tool that simplifies for blockchain developers the integration of Web3 into Web2 websites. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The new plugin dubbed Wallet Onboard gives developers access...
ihodl.com
Brazil's Nubank to Launch its Own Digital Currency
Nubank, Brazil's largest neobank, plans to partner with Polygon in the first half of 2023 to launch Nucoin, its own digital currency. According to the company's blog post, the initiative is a new way to expand the bank's loyalty program. In particular, the token will be distributed for free among...
ihodl.com
PancakeSwap May Add Aptos Network Support
Decentralized exchange PancakeSwap (PCS), which is based on the BNB Chain, has just invited its community to support the integration of the Aptos protocol. Voting will reportedly open today and end in 48 hours. According to the platform team, some of the advantages of the integration are that this is...
