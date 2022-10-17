ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Fearless Friday Plays of the Week: Week 7

By Nick Walters
FOX 16 News
 5 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – High school football is already winding down. With three more weeks left in the regular season, teams are beginning the chase for state.

More than ever this year, big plays just mean more. Nick Walters shows the top moments seen on Fearless Friday in Week 7.

  1. Har-Ber’s Cole Carlton takes a creative fake punt the distance
  2. Greenwood receiver Grant Karnes sheds tackles in house call
  3. Prairie Grove running back Ethan Miller runs angry to pay dirt
  4. Pine Bluff receiver Austyn Dendy turns dump-off into six
  5. White Hall receiver James Thornton hits the gas downfield
  6. Jacksonville running back Taquon Sanders tears one off
  7. Hot Springs quarterback Matt Contreras is on the money
  8. Conway special teamer Wade Simpson finds blocked punt
  9. Pulaski Academy’s John Mark Charette returns an onside kick
  10. North Little Rock linebacker Delkarai Davis scoops and scores

For unparalleled statewide coverage of Arkansas high school football every week, catch Fearless Friday on FOX16 Friday nights at 9:30 and 10:30.

