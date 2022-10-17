ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 1

Related
KTUL

Three men accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Three people have been indicted after allegedly conspiring to transport elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas in order to sell them. According to court documents, David Bartlett called an undercover United States Fish & Wildlife Special Agent on February 11 to negotiate the sale of an African elephant ivory tusk.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

BooHaHa: Oklahoma's largest Halloween event returns to Brookside

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma's largest Halloween event is returning to Brookside for its 30th year on Saturday. The BooHaHa parade will have about 50 floats and businesses will be passing out candy. After the parade, there will be kid's zones for face painting, costume contests, and bouncy houses.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Leading Oklahoma veterans announce endorsement of Joy Hofmeister

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Four leading Oklahoma veterans announced their joint endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for governor. Major Pete Reed, General Myles Deering, Major General Rita Aragon, and Master Chief Larry Van Schuyver have also launched a Veterans for Joy initiative aimed at securing her win on Election Day.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

AAA brings attention to National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — In honor of National Do Not Disturb While Driving Day AAA Oklahoma, the National Distracted Driving Coalition and Oklahoma Challenge are urging drivers to turn on a cell phone setting that can help reduce dangerous driving habits. According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office's 2021...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma gubernatorial debate sparks discussion on spending, scandals

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sparks flew at Wednesday night's debate for Oklahoma governor. With Superintendent Joy Hofmeister now leading in some polls, Gov. Kevin Stitt was on the defensive, but that doesn't mean Hofmeister didn't face some tough questions of her own. The debate began with a benign question...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Could the Native American vote swing race for governor?

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "I was a supporter of Kevin Stitt when he ran for office. I thought, 'Wow, look at this,'" said Chief Gary Batton of the Choctaw Nation. But it wasn't long before that "wow" turned into disappointment for Chief Batton, and he's not alone. Ten days ago, in no small feat, the five largest tribes in Oklahoma issued a joint statement endorsing his opponent for governor. The Muscogee Nation told NewsChannel 8, "We have joined together in an unprecedented move from tribes in publicly unifying and backing one specific candidate. But, unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures."
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

Eight earthquakes felt in Idaho in last 30 days

BOISE, Idaho (KBOI) — There have been eight earthquakes in the last 30 days in Idaho with a magnitude of 2.5 or higher. All of them have been in the Sawtooth or Salmon River mountains in the central part of the state. Denise Kern, Idaho's Public Health Preparedness and...
IDAHO STATE
KTUL

Oklahoma LOFT report highlights accountability issues with taxpayer dollars

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The latest Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency (LOFT) report highlights a lack of accountability in non-appropriated agencies. LOFT reviewed the Board of Cosmetology and Barbering, the Horse Racing Commission, the Board of Medical Licensure and Regulation, the Board of Nursing and the Board of Pharmacy.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy