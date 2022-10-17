Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 10 years for Keelboat Park shooting
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Williston man will see 10 years in prison for attempted murder. Prosecutors say 19-year-old Jonathan Sanchez shot at a man in Bismarck’s Keelboat Park in November 2021. Sanchez was taken into custody in May in Oklahoma and brought back to Burleigh County. He pleaded...
Missing Benny Armstrong found inside submerged vehicle
According to a Williston Police Department news release, on Friday morning, the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff's Office Underwater Dive and Recovery coordinated the recovery of the submerged vehicle, which was confirmed to belong to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was found inside.
UPDATE: Williston Fire Department says 1 apartment remains to be decontaminated
The Williston Fire Department says, as of today, only one apartment remains unauthorized for occupancy following last week's incident involving explosive materials and an evacuation of affected apartment buildings.
KFYR-TV
Forsyth, Montana woman changes plea to guilty of killing Sidney man in January
SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - A Sidney, Montana homicide case came to a close Friday as prosecutors announced a plea deal. Fifty-one-year-old Lyndsee Brewer returned to a Richland County Court on October 21 to change her plea to guilty. Prosecutors say video surveillance and a handgun found at Brewers home indicated she shot 50-year-old Christopher Wetzstein inside his Sidney apartment on January 27, 2022. Brewer originally plead not guilty. She took a plea deal this week, admitting guilt.
KFYR-TV
Missing Williston man, vehicle recovered from Missouri River
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A missing Williston man was recovered from the Missouri River Friday. A fisherman reported a submerged vehicle near the Lewis and Clark boat ramp on Highway 85, south of Williston, Thursday evening. The McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office, Williston Police Department and Williams County Sheriff’s Office Underwater...
October 29 is not a good day to drive drunk in Williams County
On October 29, the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Williams County Sheriff's Office and the Williston Police Department will conduct a sobriety checkpoint at a predetermined location in Williams County.
Williston Man’s Day In Court – Too Light Or Heavy Of A Sentence?
It's a fact, we all make mistakes, but when it ends with lives lost - what should be the punishment?. This is what a Williston man found out yesterday in court. After having made terrible choices in the past, this man made the ultimate one that took the lives of two people. According to kfyrtv.com "Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway 2, resulting in the deaths of 44-year-old Stephanie Lee and a seven-year-old passenger. This was not the first time Bearce drove drunk according to Assistant Attorney General Britta Demello Rice, who showed the court cell phone footage of Bearce driving with a beer can in his hand" Driving drunk is like spinning a wheel of luck, you may continue to avoid disaster until that ONE time it stops on fatality.
KFYR-TV
Sentencing hearing for woman involved in apartment shooting delayed to 2023
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A sentencing hearing for a Williston woman involved in an apartment shooting in 2021 has been delayed. The Williams County State’s Attorney has requested that 23-year-old Latikqua Anderson’s sentencing be set for May 5. Anderson accepted a plea agreement in July for conspiracy to commit murder.
KFYR-TV
Williston man sentenced to 24 years for multiple vehicular homicide counts
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A Williston man changed his plea to guilty of driving drunk and killing two east of Williston earlier this month. On Tuesday, he returned to court for sentencing. Last year, North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers said 52-year-old Mark Bearce drove on the wrong side of Highway...
KFYR-TV
Eternal flame set up at Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - The missing piece to Watford City’s Veterans Memorial Park was set up last week. An eternal flame statue was built and placed at the front of the park on October 12. Instead of using propane, park founder Jerry Samuelson decided programmable lights would be more cost effective.
KFYR-TV
Spill of more than 2,300 barrels of produced water reported near Williston
WILLIAMS COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A produced water spill of roughly 2,305 barrels was reported on a well pad six miles west of Williston. The spill came from a pipeline operated by Grayson Mill Operating LLC, who notified the state’s environmental department on Saturday. An unknown amount of the spill entered into a containment pond located near the well pad.
North Dakota Police Still Searching For Convicted Criminal Accused Of Domestic Violence & Attempted Murder
Police in North Dakota are reportedly still searching for a man who fled the scene after police responded to a domestic violence call, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.The shocking incident took place in Williston, North Dakota on Thursday.According to a police video from Reelz’s On Patrol: Live, and since obtained by RadarOnline.com, a man named Leonard Barton Higdon, Jr. and two unidentified accomplices were involved in a suspected case of domestic violence.But when Williston police responded to the report on Thursday morning, Higdon reportedly fled the scene on foot.Despite a multi-agency manhunt that has stretched beyond the scope of the Williston...
keyzradio.com
Let’s Take A Peek Inside A Not Haunted Home For Sale In Williston
While driving in Williston, you may have seen this sign that says "Not Haunted." You know which one I am talking about, right? It's the one promoting a beautiful home that is for sale in Williston. This Victorian style home is such a unique listing, I wanted to take you for a tour! So get comfortable, adjust your glasses, and prepare yourself for something out of this world!
KFYR-TV
Williams County looking to pass renewal of 1% Public Safety Sales Tax
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Most election races in Williams County are running uncontested this year. The biggest local story will be a measure that commissioners say will benefit first responders. Since 2015, Williams County’s one-percent safety sales tax has helped emergency services with equipment as well as construction of various...
keyzradio.com
Rain, Snow, Will Williston See Snow Next Week?
With the nice weather we are enjoying this week, it's hard to believe we are just about done with October. The nice fall weather Mother Nature is giving us is much appreciated. We are able to wrap up fall chores, get the sprinklers blown out, and get set for the inevitable. As of today, winter begins in just 63 days. Or does it?
