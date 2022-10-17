Woman seriously injured in Westlake hit-and-run crash

A woman wound up in the intensive care unit after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westlake earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 22-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 8th and Carondelet streets on Oct. 1, police said.

A dark-colored, possibly gray Toyota Tacoma was heading west on 8th Street when the driver struck the pedestrian, knocking her down.

The driver then fled the scene without identifying him or herself, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU with severe injuries.

On Monday, police released video of the crash the showed the involved truck.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or 31480@lapd.online.

