ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman seriously injured in Westlake hit-and-run crash

By Cindy Von Quednow
KTLA
KTLA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZAWdU_0ick8r9100

A woman wound up in the intensive care unit after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westlake earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The 22-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 8th and Carondelet streets on Oct. 1, police said.

A dark-colored, possibly gray Toyota Tacoma was heading west on 8th Street when the driver struck the pedestrian, knocking her down.

The driver then fled the scene without identifying him or herself, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she was admitted to the ICU with severe injuries.

On Monday, police released video of the crash the showed the involved truck.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to the identity, arrest and conviction of the driver.

Anyone with additional information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or 31480@lapd.online.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Violent Fatal Traffic Collision | Moreno Valley

10.21.22 | 6:51 PM | MORENO VALLEY – California Highway Patrol, Riverside, Cal Fire Riverside County, Moreno Valley responded to a two car traffic collision. When units arrived on scene they found 2 vehicles with major damage, air bags deployed in both vehicles and at least one person trapped, and a confirmed fatality.
MORENO VALLEY, CA
KTLA

Police: 18-year-old shot, killed in Santa Ana

The Santa Ana Police Department is investigating after an 18-year-old man was shot and killed Friday night. The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. in the 1600 block of South Evergreen Street in Santa Ana. According to the Police Department, a woman called 911 to report hearing gunshots in the area and seeing a man lying […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA.com

Orange County man goes on spree of assaults in Tustin: Police

An Orange man accused of perpetrating a series of assaults, sexual assaults and other crimes in Tustin Friday night was apprehended after eluding authorities for more than an hour. Sean Anthony Aguilera, 28, first assaulted an elderly woman near the 300 block of West 6th Street at about 6:50 p.m.,...
TUSTIN, CA
2urbangirls.com

Compton shooting leaves one dead

COMPTON, Calif. – A man was shot and killed in Compton Friday evening. The shooting was reported about 7:25 p.m. in the 100 block of East Elm Street, near Willowbrook Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The man was taken to a hospital, where he...
COMPTON, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Whittier woman killed in 101 freeway crash

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – A woman who died when an SUV crashed on the Ventura (101) Freeway in Woodland Hills was identified Thursday. The crash was reported about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound 101 Freeway at Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Bianca Ibarra, 33, of...
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles cannabis dispensary the victim of smash-and-grab burglars

A cannabis dispensary in Beverly Grove was broken into Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It happened around 6:05 a.m. at Serra on the 8100 block of West 3rd Street. Police responded to the shop and found the front glass doors shattered and items thrown on the ground. Investigators believe that four […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Pedestrian killed during traffic collision in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A pedestrian was killed after being struck by two vehicles in Palmdale, authorities said Thursday. The collision was reported at approximately 9:10 p.m. Wednesday and deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station responded to the corner of 25th Street East and Avenue S where they learned one vehicle was stopped at a traffic light and the other was traveling at a high rate of speed east on Avenue S when it struck the vehicle that was stopped at the traffic light from behind.
PALMDALE, CA
KTLA

Eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona to close again this weekend

Eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway in Corona will be closed this weekend for lane repaving as part of the 91 Refresh Project. The closure extends from 10 p.m. on Friday through 5 a.m. on Monday between Lincoln Ave. and Interstate 15, according to California Highway Patrol. Eastbound 91 Express Lanes and on-ramps at Serfas […]
CORONA, CA
foxla.com

Two arrested for San Bernardino shooting that left 1 dead, 8 injured

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. - Two people were arrested in connection with a shooting at a hookah lounge in San Bernardino that left one person dead and eight others injured. On May 20, 2022, police responded just before midnight to the THA Blue Flame Lounge on Highland Ave. after receiving calls of multiple people shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Shooting leaves one hospitalized in Burbank

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person hospitalized in Burbank on Thursday. The shooting happened near Magnolia Blvd. and Victory Blvd. just behind the Magnolia Island Car Wash around 3:30 p.m., according to Burbank Police. One person was found at the scene with a gunshot wound who was transported to a local hospital, […]
BURBANK, CA
CBS LA

Woman killed in 101 Freeway crash in Woodland Hills

A woman died and two others were seriously injured in a vehicle crash Wednesday on the 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills.Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded at 12:28 a.m. to the northbound 101 Freeway and the Shoup Avenue off ramp where they discovered an SUV had driven off the freeway and crashed down an embankment, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.The CHP reported that three people were trapped underneath the vehicle and the Los Angeles Fire Department was called to assist in freeing them from the wreckage.According to the CHP, the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed, up to 90 mph, when it struck the center divider before landing in the embankment.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Information on her identity was not immediately available.Two others were taken to the hospital with serious injuries according to media reports.The freeway lanes are expected to be closed from Topanga Canyon Boulevard through Woodland Hills for several hours while police investigate the crash.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Woman goes to hospital after being stabbed on 2nd Street in Belmont Shore, police say

A woman was stabbed Wednesday on Second Street in Belmont Shore, and police are still looking for the suspect, authorities said. Police said officers responded to a local hospital at around 11:13 p.m. after the woman arrived with multiple stab wounds. At the hospital, the woman told officers that she was walking in the area of Glendora Avenue and Second Street in Belmont Shore when a man physically confronted her, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

KTLA

82K+
Followers
14K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy