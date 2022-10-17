ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Malden educators and city reach deal

By Robert Goulston, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PL5W0_0ick8fnX00

MALDEN, Mass. — 9:30 P.M. UPDATE

Boston 25 reporter John Monahan reports that the striking educators and school district officials have reached a deal. Classes will resume Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

Malden educators and the city’s negotiation team are at an impasse but they went back to the table Monday afternoon. Earlier in the day Malden educators were making noise outside all of the schools. “Education is a right and that is why we need to fight,” some chanted.

The Malden Education Association, which represents about 70 teachers and staffers, is trying to work out a new contract with the city. They say they need to increase base salaries by 20 percent to be competitive. Deb Gesualdo is the President of the Malden Education Association. “We are hemorrhaging educators. The turnover has been wild in the past year or so and they are leaving to go to places like Somerville, Cambridge and Belmont,” said Gesualdo.

The negotiation team for the school district told us they want a fair contract but “there will never be enough money to pay what their true value is to our city, our students and our society. Anyone who has taught or been in our classrooms knows the incredible work that is done every day for our community.”

Some students and parents rallied along side educators. This brother and sister were with their mother and were allowed to share their take on missing school. “We deserve our teachers. They are leaving to go to these schools because they are going to pay more but we should have our good teachers. We deserve to have a better education than we are getting right now,” said Abigail Morrison. “It’s not a good reason to be missing class. The actual cause behind it is something that really upsets me and that I’m missing days of school because our district won’t pay our teachers fairly,” said Jacob Morrison.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Missing In Massachusetts

Furman Joseph Byrd lived in Cleveland, Ohio. 18-year-old Furman was last seen in July 1968 in Boston, Massachusetts. He was reported missing in 2016. Furman Byrd is 5'10" and weighed 170 pounds when he vanished. If you have any information, please contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-5518.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Mayor: Dozens of immigrant families unexpectedly arrive at Methuen hotel

METHUEN, Mass. — Fifty-five migrant families, including 75 children, are being housed at a Days Inn after unexpectedly arriving in the city of Methuen, Massachusetts, according to the mayor. "They are primarily from Haiti, Columbia and Venezuela and arrived at Boston Medical Center Friday and the decision was made...
METHUEN, MA
walls102.com

Pack of coyotes surrounds dog walker in Massachusetts

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) — Police north of Boston came to the rescue of a person who was out walking their dog over their weekend when they were surrounded by a pack of coyotes. Police in Swampscott say they received a call around 9:30 p.m. Saturday from the dog walker who said that they were surrounded and that the coyotes were “not backing down.” Responding officers counted at least nine coyotes. They were apparently scared off by the arrival of cruisers and flashing lights. Police escorted the dog walker and their pet to their home with no additional danger.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
WNAW 94.7

Here’s The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641, is it haunted?

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pedestrian struck by motor vehicle in Belmont

BELMONT, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured when he was struck by a motor vehicle in Belmont on Saturday morning, police said. At 11:20 a.m., police responded to multiple reports of a pedestrian struck on Lewis Road. When officers arrived, they found the victim with serious injuries. He was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
BELMONT, MA
wgbh.org

Mobile homes in a city? The Boston Trailer Park is an affordable surprise

This is the first story in a two-part series about mobile homes in Massachusetts. Read the second part here. At a new apartment complex just off the VFW Parkway in West Roxbury, one-bedrooms go for $3,000 a month. But tucked right next door is one of the most affordable neighborhoods in the city. The Boston Trailer Park is Boston’s only mobile home community and a place residents call “a hidden gem.”
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Here's the latest on tax relief in Massachusetts

Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. One local teachers strike is over; the other dispute seems poised to escalate. Here's the latest on where things stand in Malden and Haverhill, plus a tax relief update, Bluebikes expansion and the tipoff of a new Celtics season.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
127K+
Followers
135K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy